North Collier Boulevard sidewalk project consists of 6-foot wide sidewalks on both sides of North Collier Blvd. between Elkam Circle and Buttonwood Court. (Photo: City of Marco Island)

The Marco Island City Council has authorized the city manager to award contracts and approve purchase orders for the construction of two sidewalk projects.

The San Marco Road sidewalk shared use pathway project consists of a 8-foot wide sidewalk on the north side of San Marco Rd. from South Barfield Dr. to 400 feet east of Vintage Bay Dr. with a cross road connection to Marco Island Academy.

The 1.4 miles sidewalk project was awarded to American Design Engineering for $721,068.

The North Collier Boulevard sidewalk project, on the other hand, consists of 8-foot wide sidewalks on both sides of North Collier Blvd. between Elkcam Circle and Buttonwood Court. Some short sections will be 6 feet wide.

The north side sidewalk limits extend from the existing 8-foot sidewalk at the Walgreens driveway near Elkam Circle on Buttonwood Court and the south side sidewalk limits extend from near E. Elkam Circle to the existing 8-foot sidewalk near the Jolley Bridge.

The approximately 1.6 miles sidewalk project was awarded to Coastal Site Development for $589,658.

Both projects will be constructed in agreement with Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), which will provide funding for the cost of construction, according to Timothy Pinter, Marco's Public Works director.

The two agreements were signed and approved by FDOT last fall and were accepted by City Council last September.

"The contracts have not been approved by FDOT therefore they have not yet been sent to the contractors for signatures," Pinter wrote in an email to the Eagle.

"Once FDOT tells us that the contract format is acceptable and we receive that notice in writing, we can forward the documents to the contractors at the accepted bid prices."

The construction of both projects is expected to start in April, according to Pinter.

City Council also authorized the city manager to approve three purchase orders to Eli Contracting for sidewalk repairs and replacement.

"The sidewalk repair project funding comes from our annual Public Works Capital Improvement Program in the amount of $200,006.16," Pinter wrote.

