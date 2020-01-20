CLOSE

The redevelopment of Publix was approved in December 2018 and it included the demolition of the existing Publix and construction of a new one at 175 S. Barfield Dr. (Photo: Submitted)

Marco Island Planning Board approved a resolution amending the site development plan for the Publix at Shops of Marco.

The redevelopment of this site was approved in Dec. 2018 and it included the demolition of the existing Publix and construction of a new one at 175 S. Barfield Dr., according to a staff report.

When submitting documents to the city, however, the applicant did not include the revised elevations and therefore it was not approved.

"They had changed some of the elevations that weren't consistent with what we brought in front of the planning board and the City Council," said Daniel Smith, community affairs director of Growth Management, during a Planning Board meeting on Jan. 3.

The approved amendment includes changes like breaking up the building mass in the rear, the addition of Bahama shutters, changing the roof structures in the front, color and material changes, according to the report.

Jason Smalley, Marco Island city planner, said the amendment to the site development plan of Publix at Shops of Marco does not change the footprint of the building. In the picture, Smalley speaks to City Council on Jan. 6, 2020. (Photo: Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff)

"What you are seeing today does not change the footprint of the building," said Jason Smalley, city planner.

"The building and the parking is the same as it was reviewed last time," Smith said.

Publix did not immediately respond to the Eagle's request for comment.

The new store will be a major upgrade from the existing Publix, with 48,000 square feet in place of the current 39,000 square feet, and include new features, Brian West, Publix spokesperson, said to the Eagle in May of last year.

"Enhancements include a drive-through pharmacy, expanded ready-to-eat items such as a soup case, improved wine and cheese selections, and a “deli in the round,” placed in the center of the sales floor as opposed to the traditional edge-of-the-store location, West said at the time.

From 2019: Waiting, wondering: What’s up with the Publix on Barfield? Is it closing or not?

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2020/01/20/marco-island-planning-board-approves-changes-publix/4458465002/