Collier County will install lighting warning systems at South Beach and Tigertail on Marco Island "within the next few weeks," according to a county spokesperson.

The county acquired both systems for $37,475, a purchase order provided to the Eagle shows.

The Thor Guard systems are designed to monitor the increase or decrease in intensity of electrostatic fields to generate a prediction of lightning occurring in the immediate area, according to the company's website.

Whether playing baseball at a neighborhood park or swimming at the beach, the system alerts when it is time to stop or resume an outdoor activity.

Current lighting alert systems are at Hideaway Beach, Tommie Barfield School and Marco Island City Hall and at Winterberry Park, Mackle Park and Residents' Beach, according to Derika Crowley, spokesperson of Thor Guard.

Other systems are located at Island Country Club, Rookery and Hammock Bay golf facilities and at Marriott's Crystal Shores vacation club.

People will be warned by the lightning prediction systems with a one 15-second blast of a horn signaling suspension of activities and, if equipped, a strobe light will flash and remain flashing until it is safe to be outside, according to Thor Guard.

People should resume activities only after three 5-second blasts of the horn are sounded and the strobe of light stops flashing.

The system is active seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the city's website.

The city's Fire-Rescue Department did not immediately respond to the Eagle's request for comment.

