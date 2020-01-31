CLOSE

The inside northbound lane of Collier Blvd. at Mainsail Drive will be closed to motorists from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday due to road repairs, according to a Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) media advisory.

"This is the final road repairs being done by Collier County for the main break on Collier Boulevard at Mainsail Drive," JoAnn May, FDOT communications specialist, wrote in an email to the Eagle. "Traffic will be down to one lane leaving Marco traveling north on Collier Blvd."

"An arrow board and traffic barrels will be in place at the merge, which is for less than .50 mile."

Motorists should expect delays and use caution as crews work on the roadway.

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz is a community reporter for the Naples Daily News and Marco Eagle. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram as @Omar_fromPR, and on Facebook. Support his work by subscribing to the Naples Daily News.

