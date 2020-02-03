CLOSE

The redevelopment of Publix was approved in December 2018 and it included the demolition of the existing Publix and construction of a new one at 175 S. Barfield Dr. (Photo: Submitted)

Marco Island City Council approved unanimously a resolution amending the site development plan for the Publix at Shops of Marco.

The redevelopment of this site was approved in December 2018 and it included the demolition of the existing Publix and construction of a new one at 175 S. Barfield Dr., according to a staff report.

When submitting documents to the city, however, the applicant did not include the revised elevations and therefore it was not approved.

"This redevelopment project was approved in December 2018 and just through omission the revised architectural plans were not submitted for the final approval so what they did was submit it for approval now," said Mary Holden, senior planner of the city, during the Jan. 22 City Council meeting.

The approved amendment also includes changes like breaking up the building mass in the rear, the addition of Bahama shutters, changing the roof structures in the front, color and material changes, according to the report.

The new 48,000 square foot store is still in the early stages of permitting, according to Brian West, Publix spokesperson.

"The current store is a little more than 40,000 sq. ft., so the new store will be considerably larger," West wrote in an email sent to the Eagle on Jan. 21. "It will also include a pharmacy and a liquor store."

West could not say when will the old building be demolished.

"We do not have a timeline at this point, but should have an idea in the next few months," West wrote.

Marco Island Planning Board approved the resolution during its Jan 3. meeting.

