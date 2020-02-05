CLOSE

Illustration shows a Ring outdoor camera with lights. (Photo: Courtesy of Ring)

Marco Island Police Department announced Monday via social media it established a partnership with the home security system Ring.

The company, through its Neighbors app, allows law enforcement to engage with the community.

"Local police can use the Neighbors app to share important crime and safety information with residents, and work with their communities to make neighborhoods safer," according to MIPD.

More than 80 agencies in Florida use the app, which allows to view and comment on public posts as a verified law enforcement officer, and to ask for help on active investigations by submitting requests for video recordings, according to Ring's website.

The video request tool allows Ring users to share video recordings with law enforcement if they choose to help with active investigations.

Video requests are sent as an email from videorequest@ring.com. If a user responds to a video request email, a Ring team member will reply back.

When a user receives a video request, they will be able to review and share it, share without reviewing, take no action or unsubscribe from future requests to share video recordings.

"Local police are not able to see how many Ring users received a request, who declined to share, or which users opted-out of future requests," a Ring spokesperson wrote Monday in an email to the Eagle.

If a user chooses to share a video, the street and email addresses associated with the account will be shared with the law enforcement officer who requested the recordings.

"Your local law enforcement agency may use the provided personal information to reach out to you about a case," the website reads.

Collier County Sheriff's Office, Cape Coral Police Department and Lee County Sheriff's Office use the Neighbors app, according to Ring.

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz is a community reporter for Naples Daily News and Marco Eagle. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram as @Omar_fromPR, and on Facebook. Support his work by subscribing to Naples Daily News.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2020/02/05/marco-island-police-department-partners-ring-home-security-system/4645394002/