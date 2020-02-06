CLOSE

Collier County installed a lighting warning system at Marco Island's Caxambas Park and Boat Ramp on Tuesday.

The system consists of a lightning sensor and two horns with strobe lights, one located at the park and another at South Beach, said Alex Gonzalez of Thor Guard.

In late January, a separate system was installed at Tigertail Beach, a county spokesperson said.

Two horns strategically located at Tigertail will alert beachgoers if lightning is likely to strike in the vicinity, Gonzalez said.

The county acquired both systems for $37,475, a purchase order shows.

Thor Guard systems are designed to monitor the increase or decrease in intensity of electrostatic fields to generate a prediction of lightning occurring in the immediate area, according to the company's website.

Whether playing baseball at a neighborhood park or swimming at the beach, the system alerts when it is time to stop or resume an outdoor activity.

People will be warned with a 15-second blast of a horn signaling suspension of activities and, if equipped, a strobe light will flash and remain flashing until it is safe to be outside, according to Thor Guard.

People should resume activities only after three 5-second blasts of the horn are sounded and the strobe of light stops flashing.

Current lighting warning systems in Marco are at Hideaway Beach, Tommie Barfield and City Hall with horns there and at Winterberry Park, Mackle Park and Residents' Beach, Derika Crowley, Thor Guard spokesperson, wrote in an email to the Eagle on Jan. 17.

Other systems are located at Island Country Club, Rookery and Hammock Bay golf facilities and at Marriott's Crystal Shores vacation club.

The system is active seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the city's website.

