A motorcyclist died following a traffic crash on Wednesday night at the intersection of San Marco Rd. and Heathwood Dr. in Marco Island, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

The motorcyclist was identified as Lt. Clayton Smith of the Marco Island Police Department, MIPD Capt. Dave Baer confirmed in a separate news release sent Thursday.

"Lt. Smith, was fatally injured in an off-duty motor vehicle crash which occurred Wednesday (2/5/20) on Marco Island," Baer wrote. "Please join the Department in extending its heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers to Mrs. Smith, their children as well as their extended family!"

Clayton Smith was a lieutenant of the Marco Island Police Department, MIPD Capt. Dave Baer confirmed in a news release sent on Feb. 6. (Photo: Courtesy of Marco Island Police Department)

Dale Lowe, resident of Cape Coral, was driving a 2002 Jeep Cherokee east on San Marco Rd., approaching the intersection of Heathwood Dr., as Smith, driving a 2009 MOTI R50, was traveling west on San Marco Rd., approaching the same intersection at 6:15 p.m., according to the press release.

"As (the motorcycle) was traveling through the intersection, (the Jeep) made a left turn into the path of (the motorcycle)," according to the press release.

"The front of (the motorcycle) collided with the front right of (the Jeep)."

Smith was later pronounced deceased at Lee Memorial Hospital.

This case is currently under investigation.

