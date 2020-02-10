CLOSE

A building in Guanica, in southern Puerto Rico, is one of many that have crumbled from recent earthquakes. (Photo: Provided/Rose Mary Villarrubia-Izzo)

The Marco Patriots sent $4,570 to Puerto Rico following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Jan. 7 that killed at least one person and destroyed thousands of homes in the U.S. territory, according to Erin Mia Milchman, board president.

"The money was raised on a Facebook fundraiser and the proceeds from our January raffle," Milchman wrote in an email to the Eagle.

The Patriots transferred the funds Feb. 4 to Chabad Puerto Rico, a local Jewish organization, to make sure they are immediately used to serve people in need, according to Milchman.

"The funds will be spent to provide immediate assistance in whatever capacity necessary - specifically survival supplies," Milchman wrote.

Marco Patriots, a disaster-focused, humanitarian non-profit based in Marco Island, specializes mainly on hurricanes but responds to any disaster they can.

"It's nearly impossible for us to deploy in-person yet to anywhere outside of the continental states due to the expense of getting our necessary gear to the affected area," Milchman wrote. "But we can do our part to raise awareness during an exceptionally challenging news cycle.

"We have a very kind and generous following," Milchman wrote. "I know that they care and want to help."

On Tuesday, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck near the south coast of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, which was felt across the island, caused some cracks but no reported injuries in a region that has been shaken by thousands of quakes for over a month.

About 4,000 people remain in shelters in Puerto Rico’s southern region, and officials expected that number to rise with the latest quake.

Additional reporting by Doyle Rice.

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz is a community reporter for Naples Daily News and Marco Eagle. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram as @Omar_fromPR, and on Facebook. Support his work by subscribing to Naples Daily News.

