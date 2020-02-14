CLOSE

1. The heat is on ... and it could be here to stay

Enjoying the record-like heat? Get ready for more warm weather as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, is calling for above-average temperatures between now and the beginning of summer.

The sun beats down on Marco Island on Wednesday. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

"We have a front that will push through Friday night into Saturday and that will lower temperatures back to the lower 80s," said Heather Nepaul, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami, which covers the Naples and Collier County areas. "But it's not too much of a cool down from the previous front."

Average daily highs for this time of year in Naples are 77 degrees, she said.

While the National Weather Service predicts localized weather forecasts about seven days in advance, NOAA looks at long-term trends that impact the entire nation.

NOAA is calling for above-average temperatures over the next four months as the region transitions from winter to spring to summer.

2. Woman who stole from state and employer sentenced to prison

A woman was found guilty and sentenced to eight years in prison followed by 15 years of probation for grand theft and welfare fraud cases where she received more than $260,000.

Betty Jacquet worked as an office manager for a fencing business in Collier County, according to a news release from the State Attorney's Office.

During her employment, Jacquet was receiving welfare benefits from the state. The Department of Financial Services began an investigation.

Jacquet made misrepresentations to the Department of Children and Families about her employment status an salary to obtain Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, food stamps, totaling $11,377.

Jacquet also unlawfully received Medicaid benefits, totaling $9,242.97.

The investigation led to the discovery of another crime, according to the news release.

Jacquet also had been writing herself checks from the fencing company's operating account.

She wrote 31 checks totaling $226,747.95, the release stated. She also used the company's credit card 32 times, charging $13,674.67 in cruises and flights. – Jessica Rodriguez/Staff

3. State revokes licenses of two Naples physicians accused of prescription violations

State regulators are revoking the licenses of two Naples physicians after a 2016 undercover investigation alleged they violated laws for prescribing controlled substances, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Board of Medicine unanimously voted Feb. 7 to revoke the licenses of Dr. Jane M. Harrington and her husband, Dr. Francis E. Harrington, state health department spokesman Brad Dalton said in an email.

The revocations will take effect once final orders are signed and filed with the Florida Department of Health, which usually takes a couple of weeks, Dalton said.

The two physicians have the right to appeal the board’s decision to the District Courts of Appeal, Dalton said.

The Harringtons, both 70, have a family medicine practice together in the Naples Professional Arts Building at 848 First Ave. N. They could not be reached to comment; the answering machine at their practice was full. Records do not indicate they hired an attorney.

Neither physician has had contact with state health officials since the state issued separate administrative complaints against them last year, and neither responded to the notice of the medical board’s meeting Feb. 7, Dalton said. – Liz Freeman/Staff

