From left, Ernie Stevens, Steve Slaggie, Barbara Slaggie, Allyson Richards, Eileen Connolly-Keesler and Laura Simmelink. (Photo: Photo courtesy of the Community Foundation of Collier County)

The Community Foundation of Collier County has distributed five $10,000 grants from the newly established Community Fund for Marco Island at a private reception at the home of Allyson and Jim Richards to Art League of Marco Island, Collier County Parks and Recreation, YMCA of South Collier, Marco Island Academy, and Our Daily Bread Food Pantry.

The Community Fund for Marco Island was established to extend and strengthen philanthropy across Marco Island, by ensuring sufficient funds are available to positively impact the nonprofits and programs that serve the community and its residents.

An advisory board of members of the Marco Island community provides volunteer leadership focusing on setting priorities, introducing donors, and directing grants to the Island's greatest needs.

The Community Fund for Marco Island is a field-of-interest fund, supported by the Community Foundation of Collier County and private donors, whose goal is to build a permanent endowment of $5 million. The Community Foundation will hold the fund, provide investment, accounting, grantmaking, and administrative support.

"With the Community Fund for Marco Island, are able to support that area’s unique needs within Collier County," said Eileen Connolly-Keesler, Community Foundation President & CEO. "Like Naples, the needs of Marco Island can easily be overlooked due to highly visible affluent areas. We are committed to identifying and supporting the needs of the entire county."

CFCC Board of Trustees member and event host Allyson Richards added, "Marco Island has so many charitable organizations they sometimes get lost in the overall Naples charity picture. A specific Marco grant permits the attention to be just on the Marco charitable organizations. Donors have the option of contributing to a cause that hits close to home that they are passionate about."

Art League of Marco Island, $10,000, for time capsule project.

Collier County Parks and Recreation, $10,000, for enhancements at Tigertail Beach.

YMCA of South Collier, $10,000, for Marco early learning support.

Marco Island Academy, $10,000, for “Math Matters” program.

Our Daily Bread, $10,000, for Marco Island food pantry program.

