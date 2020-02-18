CLOSE

Join the American Cancer Society on the beach Feb. 22 from 3 until 7 p.m., Feb. 22, as the group celebrates the Relay For Life. It’s a twilight stroll along the beach from the alluring Crystal Shores to the magnificent Hilton. (Photo: MOLLY BARTELS/SPECIAL TO TCPALM)

1. ACS Relay For Life is Feb. 22

For the past three years, the Relay For Life of Marco Island has placed first in fundraising for the state of Florida. With super heroic strength, the local chapter of the American Cancer Society is planning to do it again.

Join them on the beach Feb. 22 from 3 until 7 p.m., Feb. 22, as the American Cancer Society celebrates the Relay For Life. It’s a twilight stroll along the beach from the alluring Crystal Shores to the magnificent Hilton.

Superheroes will abound as we celebrate survivors, caregivers, family and friends. There will be great fun for all ages as our Relay teams offer food, games and entertainment on the sands of Marco Island in support of the cause.

Your path will be lined with luminaria bags that you can personally decorate and place in honor of cancer survivors, caregivers and loved ones lost.

Survivors, their caregivers and families are invited to join us in pre-celebration from 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday Feb. 18 at the Mackle Park Community Center for a complimentary dinner featuring delicious food generously donated by our fabulous local restaurants. There will be prizes, gifts and so much more.

For the February 22 Relay for Life, admission and parking are free. To learn more about how you can be a Superhero, contact your American Cancer Society at 239-642-6217 or Sue.Olszak@cancer.org.

2. Troopers seek driver who injured man in bed

Troopers are searching for the driver of a truck that injured a man in his bed and three cars, two of them parked at the man’s home.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver of a 2007 Ford F150 was headed west on Golden Gate Parkway in the left turn lane for 53rd Street Southwest about 1:10 a.m., Saturday.

Niya Antoine, 34, of Naples, was driving a 2013 Cadillac CTS east on Golden Gate Parkway in the left lane. The driver of the Ford turned in front of Antoine, who hit the truck.

The truck’s driver fled by heading south on 53rd Street Southwest before traveling off the road and into a driveway in the 2900 block of 53d Street Southwest, striking a parked 2002 Toyota Tundra.

The impact pushed the Tundra into the garage and bedroom of the home, troopers reported, injuring a person in bed.

Joseph Jean Yves Martel, 74, was taken to NCH Downtown with minor injuries.

The crash also pushed a 1987 Toyota Celica, that was in the garage, into a wall.

The Ford driver then fled on foot.

The incident remains under investigation with charges pending.

If you have information, contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers. – Stacey Henson/Staff

3. Scott Parel pulls away to win Chubb Classic

Scott Parel lost two opportunities at victories last year in playoffs. He wasn't going to take that chance Sunday in the Chubb Classic.

Parel, 54, birdied six of the first 12 holes to come back from five shots off the lead and went on to win at The Classics Country Club at Lely Resort for his third PGA Tour Champions victory. Parel tied the tournament record at 17-under 196 on the par-71 course and won $240,000 out of the $1.6 million purse.

Scott Parel holds the trophy after winning the 2020 Chubb Classic in Naples on Sunday, Feb.16, 2020. (Photo: Chris Tilley/Special to The Naples Daily News)

"I think it's really important for me," Parel said of getting a win after being in contention. "You know you're not going to win every time you're in contention and you start to wonder how many more times are you going to get in contention? So, for me to be in contention and to finish the job, very happy."

Last year’s Chubb Classic winner Miguel Angel Jimenez also came from five behind, and won in a playoff.

Sunday, Parel vaulted up the leaderboard with birdies on four of his first seven holes, then took the lead with birdies on Nos. 10 and 12 when Bernhard Langer had back-to-back bogeys on No. 9 and 10.

