Here's the difference between red tide and blue-green algae.

After red tide and blue-green algae blooms recently ravaged Southwest Florida beaches and water bodies, water quality once again took center stage Tuesday in Collier County.

A panel of scientists and stakeholders discussed potential health effects of blue-green algae, best management practices for agriculture, control and mitigation of red tide and other topics during a public town hall at the county commission chambers. 

For a stretch of 17 months, from the fall of 2017 into early 2019, a red tide bloom lingered along Southwest Florida’s shores, said Cynthia Heil, director of Mote Marine Laboratory’s Red Tide Institute in Sarasota. It was the fifth-longest red tide bloom in Florida history.

“There were significant environmental impacts,” she told attendees. “There was significant human health impacts, and significant economic impacts.”

A Great Blue Heron forages for food in a marsh in Bonita Bay on Thursday Jan.30, 2020.
A Great Blue Heron forages for food in a marsh in Bonita Bay on Thursday Jan.30, 2020.
A marsh is seen in front of some of the towers at Bonita Bay on Thursday Jan. 30, 2020.
A marsh is seen in front of some of the towers at Bonita Bay on Thursday Jan. 30, 2020.
A Great egret forages for food in a marsh in Bonita Bay on Thursday Jan.30, 2020.
A Great egret forages for food in a marsh in Bonita Bay on Thursday Jan.30, 2020.
Bees are seen on a large hive in a preserved area at Bonita Bay on Thursday Jan. 30, 2020.
Bees are seen on a large hive in a preserved area at Bonita Bay on Thursday Jan. 30, 2020.
A preserved area is seen at Bonita Bay on Thursday Jan. 30, 2020. This area has a bird rookery in the habitat.
A preserved area is seen at Bonita Bay on Thursday Jan. 30, 2020. This area has a bird rookery in the habitat.
Images from Bonita Bay preserve areas.
Images from Bonita Bay preserve areas. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
Images from Bonita Bay preserve areas.
Images from Bonita Bay preserve areas. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
Images from Bonita Bay preserve areas.
Images from Bonita Bay preserve areas. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
Images from Bonita Bay preserve areas.
Images from Bonita Bay preserve areas. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
Images from Bonita Bay preserve areas.
Images from Bonita Bay preserve areas. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
Images from Bonita Bay preserve areas.
Images from Bonita Bay preserve areas. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
Images from Bonita Bay preserve areas.
Images from Bonita Bay preserve areas. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
Images from Bonita Bay preserve areas.
Images from Bonita Bay preserve areas. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
A man walks a dog in a preserved area at Bonita Bay on Thursday Jan. 30, 2020.
A man walks a dog in a preserved area at Bonita Bay on Thursday Jan. 30, 2020.
Images from Bonita Bay preserve areas.
Images from Bonita Bay preserve areas. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
Images from Bonita Bay preserve areas.
Images from Bonita Bay preserve areas. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
A preserved area is seen at Bonita Bay on Thursday Jan. 30, 2020. This area has a bird rookery in the habitat.
A preserved area is seen at Bonita Bay on Thursday Jan. 30, 2020. This area has a bird rookery in the habitat.
Images from Bonita Bay preserve areas.
Images from Bonita Bay preserve areas. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
    Read: Businesses 'optimistic' about this year's red tide, but concern still lingers

    It affected three coasts and Southwest Florida was “particularly impacted,” Heil added. The bloom was so severe that it refocused both the public and the scientific interest on control and mitigation of red tide, she said.

    The first rule of red tide mitigation, Heil said, is do no more harm than the bloom itself is causing.

    “We don’t want to make it worse,” she said. Researchers also understand that any type of mitigation has to be ecologically sound, economically feasible and logistically attainable. 

    The Red Tide Institute, established in 2018, is looking to reduce adverse impacts of red tide on public health, coastal marine ecosystems and Florida’s economy through scientific testing to develop a “tool box” of science-based mitigation and control technologies and strategies. 

    “We have a working list right now of about 100 commercial, chemical, natural compounds and technologies that we’re considering,” Heil said. “Some are prohibitively expensive. Some are rather exotic and unattainable.”

    To date, the Institute has tested about 30 of those. Some of the most successful are certain species of seaweeds, which release chemicals that inhibit the growth of Karenia brevis, the red tide organism in Florida, and neurotoxin production. 

    “We’ve learned we have to be very specific on the species we use,” Heil said. “Some work, some don’t.”

    Lake Hicpochee was once the part of a system of three lakes that made up the headwaters of the Caloosahatchee, before the river was connected to Lake Okeechobee as a way to drain the Everglades for farming and development. The channelizing of the river basically severed Hicpochee, and the lake dried up for the most part. Today, this is what remains of the historic lake.
    Lake Hicpochee was once the part of a system of three lakes that made up the headwaters of the Caloosahatchee, before the river was connected to Lake Okeechobee as a way to drain the Everglades for farming and development. The channelizing of the river basically severed Hicpochee, and the lake dried up for the most part. Today, this is what remains of the historic lake.
    Vijay Mishra, the construction manager of the Lake Hicpochee Shallow Storage and Hydrologic Enhancement Project explains the almost finished project and the benefits it will have to the environment.
    Vijay Mishra, the construction manager of the Lake Hicpochee Shallow Storage and Hydrologic Enhancement Project explains the almost finished project and the benefits it will have to the environment.
    Work continues at the southwwest corner of the 670-acre Lake Hicpochee Shallow Storage and Hydrologic Enhancement Project. The project will allow a controlled water flow into Lake Hicpochee from a new flow equalization basin that will rehydrate a portion of the historic lake bed, increasing natural wetland vegetation and improving approximately 1,279 acres of freshwater wetlands and habitat.
    Work continues at the southwwest corner of the 670-acre Lake Hicpochee Shallow Storage and Hydrologic Enhancement Project. The project will allow a controlled water flow into Lake Hicpochee from a new flow equalization basin that will rehydrate a portion of the historic lake bed, increasing natural wetland vegetation and improving approximately 1,279 acres of freshwater wetlands and habitat.
    Due to the construction of the pump station, the C-19 Canal will remain diverted until the completion of the project, which will eventually help hydrate the Hicpochee lake bed and reduce harmful nutrient levels.
    Due to the construction of the pump station, the C-19 Canal will remain diverted until the completion of the project, which will eventually help hydrate the Hicpochee lake bed and reduce harmful nutrient levels.
    The C-19 canal gurgles through the other side of the construction of the pump station, awaiting its completion in October 2018 when the canal will help rehydrate Lake Hicpochee.
    The C-19 canal gurgles through the other side of the construction of the pump station, awaiting its completion in October 2018 when the canal will help rehydrate Lake Hicpochee.
    Workers build the pump station at the Lake Hicpochee Shallow Storage and Hydrologic Enhancement Project. The reservoir is being built on 670 acres and is estimated to be completed in October 2018.
    Workers build the pump station at the Lake Hicpochee Shallow Storage and Hydrologic Enhancement Project. The reservoir is being built on 670 acres and is estimated to be completed in October 2018.
    The South Florida Water Management District is in the final stages of an $18.4 million Lake Hicpochee Shallow Storage and Hydrologic Enhancement Project that will store about 1,200 acre-feet, or about 391 million gallons, of water while helping to rehydrate the north half of the lake.
    The South Florida Water Management District is in the final stages of an $18.4 million Lake Hicpochee Shallow Storage and Hydrologic Enhancement Project that will store about 1,200 acre-feet, or about 391 million gallons, of water while helping to rehydrate the north half of the lake.
    Work continues on the Lake Hicpochee Shallow Storage and Hydrologic Enhancement Project's pump station. The hydrological enhancement project is estimated to be completed by October 2018.
    Work continues on the Lake Hicpochee Shallow Storage and Hydrologic Enhancement Project's pump station. The hydrological enhancement project is estimated to be completed by October 2018.
    The South Florida Water Management District is in the final stages of an $18.4 million Lake Hicpochee Shallow Storage and Hydrologic Enhancement Project, in Moore Haven, that will store about 1,200 acre-feet, or about 391 million gallons, of water while helping to rehydrate the north half of the lake.
    The South Florida Water Management District is in the final stages of an $18.4 million Lake Hicpochee Shallow Storage and Hydrologic Enhancement Project, in Moore Haven, that will store about 1,200 acre-feet, or about 391 million gallons, of water while helping to rehydrate the north half of the lake.
    Work continues on the Lake Hicpochee Shallow Storage and Hydrologic Enhancement Project's pump station. The hydrological enhancement project is estimated to be completed by October 2018.
    Work continues on the Lake Hicpochee Shallow Storage and Hydrologic Enhancement Project's pump station. The hydrological enhancement project is estimated to be completed by October 2018.
    The project eventually will become a mini-sanctuary for all kinds of birds, helping the project become a tourist spot for nature lovers, South Florida Water Management District regional representative Philip Flood said.
    The project eventually will become a mini-sanctuary for all kinds of birds, helping the project become a tourist spot for nature lovers, South Florida Water Management District regional representative Philip Flood said.
    Neon vests and hard hats hang at the temporary work space of the Caloosahatchee Reservoir project in Hendry County. The project is also known as C-43 West Basin Storage Reservoir.
    Neon vests and hard hats hang at the temporary work space of the Caloosahatchee Reservoir project in Hendry County. The project is also known as C-43 West Basin Storage Reservoir.
    Thomas McKernan, the principal construction canager of the Caloosahatchee Reservoir project, explains the placement of the reservoir. The Caloosahatchiee River (C‐43) West Basin Storage Reservoir Project was initiated under the Water Resources Development Act of 2000. The reservoir will help with environmental water supply benefits to the Caloosahatchee estuary.
    Thomas McKernan, the principal construction canager of the Caloosahatchee Reservoir project, explains the placement of the reservoir. The Caloosahatchiee River (C‐43) West Basin Storage Reservoir Project was initiated under the Water Resources Development Act of 2000. The reservoir will help with environmental water supply benefits to the Caloosahatchee estuary.
    From atop a mound looking west, the vastness of the C-43 West Basin Storage reservoir project stretches across up to 10,500 acres. Eventually, after the completion of the project, the area will be under 20 feet of water.
    From atop a mound looking west, the vastness of the C-43 West Basin Storage reservoir project stretches across up to 10,500 acres. Eventually, after the completion of the project, the area will be under 20 feet of water.
    Mounds of dirt were formed for the C-43 West Basin Storage Reservoir project in 2017. The reservoir will have the capacity to store approximately 160,000 acre‐feet of water from Lake Okeechobee and the C‐43 Basin that spans Hendry, Glades, Charlotte, Collier, and Lee counties.
    Mounds of dirt were formed for the C-43 West Basin Storage Reservoir project in 2017. The reservoir will have the capacity to store approximately 160,000 acre‐feet of water from Lake Okeechobee and the C‐43 Basin that spans Hendry, Glades, Charlotte, Collier, and Lee counties.
    A view of Hendry County looking east from a mound includes land that will host the main C-43 reservoir. The reservoir is a component of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan. The 10,500-acre project is set to be completed in 2022.
    A view of Hendry County looking east from a mound includes land that will host the main C-43 reservoir. The reservoir is a component of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan. The 10,500-acre project is set to be completed in 2022.
    A worker picks up a patch of grass to be placed on grass slopes near the C-43 Storage Reservoir pump station for erosion control.
    A worker picks up a patch of grass to be placed on grass slopes near the C-43 Storage Reservoir pump station for erosion control.
    Caloosahatchee River (C-43) West Basin Storage Reservoir Project is spread over 10,500 acres of land and divided into two reservoir cells and two pump stations. The irrigation pump station S-476 conveys water from the Townsend Canal into a perimeter canal for local irrigation.
    Caloosahatchee River (C-43) West Basin Storage Reservoir Project is spread over 10,500 acres of land and divided into two reservoir cells and two pump stations. The irrigation pump station S-476 conveys water from the Townsend Canal into a perimeter canal for local irrigation.
    A water level gauge, marked as measuring in North American Vertical Datum of 1988, stands near the C-43 West Basin Storage Reservoir project pump station on Townsend canal. The reservoir is being built to provide environmental water supply benefits to the Caloosahatchee River estuary by storing water that now is released from Lake Okeechobee and damages the downstream environment.
    A water level gauge, marked as measuring in North American Vertical Datum of 1988, stands near the C-43 West Basin Storage Reservoir project pump station on Townsend canal. The reservoir is being built to provide environmental water supply benefits to the Caloosahatchee River estuary by storing water that now is released from Lake Okeechobee and damages the downstream environment.
    Over the years of the C-43 reservoir project, multiple threatened and endangered species have been located on site. To preserve them in their natural habitat all workers are given training, and signs have been put up by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to make people aware. The project's various recreational benefits are expected to draw boaters, walkers, cyclists and nature lovers.
    Over the years of the C-43 reservoir project, multiple threatened and endangered species have been located on site. To preserve them in their natural habitat all workers are given training, and signs have been put up by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to make people aware. The project's various recreational benefits are expected to draw boaters, walkers, cyclists and nature lovers.
      More: How wood chips and gravel are being used to stop blue-green algae in Bonita's Imperial River

      One of the challenges for researchers has been to maintain funding for red tide-related work when blooms have been less severe and public interest is lost. Often, as red tide disappears, so does the funding.

      However, a study conducted by the University of Florida-Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences and the Ocean Conservancy looking at residents’ perceptions of water quality and harmful algae blooms in Florida showed that water quality remains top of mind for local stakeholders.

      The impetus behind the study, which surveyed UF/IFAS Extension Advisory Committee members, were the 2018 red tide blooms and blue-green algae blooms, said Lisa Krimsky, water resources regional specialized agent with UF/IFAS Extension.

      That engaged stakeholder group does not necessarily represent the general public, she cautioned.

      Brown pelicans beg in Naples Bay at Tin City in Naples on Wednesday 1/16/2018. The Naples City Council awarded a contract to Quality Enterprises, Inc., to construct improvements for the Naples Bay Restoration and Water Quality Improvement Project.
      Brown pelicans beg in Naples Bay at Tin City in Naples on Wednesday 1/16/2018. The Naples City Council awarded a contract to Quality Enterprises, Inc., to construct improvements for the Naples Bay Restoration and Water Quality Improvement Project.
      The Naples City Council awarded a contract to Quality Enterprises, Inc., to construct improvements for the Naples Bay restoration and to improve water quality.
      The Naples City Council awarded a contract to Quality Enterprises, Inc., to construct improvements for the Naples Bay restoration and to improve water quality.
      The Naples City Council awarded a contract to Quality Enterprises, Inc., to construct improvements for the Naples Bay restoration and to improve water quality.
      The Naples City Council awarded a contract to Quality Enterprises, Inc., to construct improvements for the Naples Bay restoration and to improve water quality. Andrew West/The Naples Daily News, Andrew West/The News-Press
      The Naples City Council awarded a contract to Quality Enterprises, Inc., to construct improvements for the Naples Bay restoration and to improve water quality.
      The Naples City Council awarded a contract to Quality Enterprises, Inc., to construct improvements for the Naples Bay restoration and to improve water quality. Andrew West/The Naples Daily News, Andrew West/The News-Press
      The Naples City Council awarded a contract to Quality Enterprises, Inc., to construct improvements for the Naples Bay restoration and to improve water quality.
      The Naples City Council awarded a contract to Quality Enterprises, Inc., to construct improvements for the Naples Bay restoration and to improve water quality. Andrew West/The Naples Daily News, Andrew West/The News-Press
        The study aimed to gauge the community's understanding about the topics and their perceptions. It also looked to get its thoughts on actions and management priorities for water quality and harmful algal blooms. 

        “Across the board, the No. 1 environmental issue that got ranked in Florida today is water quality,” Krimsky said. 

        More than half of the respondents, she said, think that water quality in the state’s waterbodies has gotten worse during the past 10 years. 

        “Individuals and local communities want to be part of the solution,” Krimsky said the survey results suggested. 

        Connect with the reporter at patrick.riley@naplesnews.com or on Twitter @PatJRiley.

        Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2020/02/19/water-quality-issues-solutions-spotlight-collier-county-town-hall/4804962002/