Two people were transported to the hospital after a car overturned at northbound N. Collier Blvd. by Yellow St. in Marco Island on Tuesday.

We are still investigating exactly what happened, said Capt. Dave Baer of the Marco Island Police Department.

Around noon, the Eagle observed as firefighters removed one of the passengers who was put on a stretcher. The other passenger was able to stand up with the help of emergency personnel.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

