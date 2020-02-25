CLOSE

Two people were transported to the hospital after a car overturned at northbound N. Collier Blvd. by Yellow St. in Marco Island on Tuesday.

We are still investigating exactly what happened, said Capt. Dave Baer of the Marco Island Police Department.

Car flips at N. Collier Blvd on Marco Island, two sent to hospital
Firefighters and police officers remove a person from an overturned car at northbound N. Collier Blvd. by Yellowbird St. in Marco Island on Feb. 25, 2020.
Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff
Firefighters and police officers remove a person from an overturned car at northbound N. Collier Blvd. by Yellowbird St. in Marco Island on Feb. 25, 2020.
Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff
A vehicle overturned at northbound N. Collier Blvd. by Yellow St. in Marco Island on Feb. 25, 2020.
Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff
Marco Island Police Department Chief Tracy L. Frazzano assists other first responders in securing a person to a stretcher following a car accident at northbound N. Collier Blvd. by Yellowbird St. in Marco Island on Feb. 25, 2020.
Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff
Collier County EMS personnel and a Marco Island firefighter help a person stand up following a car accident at northbound N. Collier Blvd. by Yellowbird St. in Marco Island on Feb. 25, 2020.
Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff
    Around noon, the Eagle observed as firefighters removed one of the passengers  who was put on a stretcher. The other passenger was able to stand up with the help of emergency personnel. 

    This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

    Omar Rodríguez Ortiz is a community reporter for Naples Daily News and Marco Eagle. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram as @Omar_fromPR, and on Facebook. Support his work by subscribing to Naples Daily News.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2020/02/25/car-overturns-marco-island-two-passengers-transported-hospital/4868962002/