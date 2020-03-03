CLOSE

The right turn lane on Bald Eagle Dr. at N. Collier Blvd. will be closed starting at 5 a.m., Tuesday, due to emergency utility work from Century Link, Marco Island Police Department announced last night via social media.

The right through lane from the 900 block of N. Collier Blvd. through Bald Eagle Dr. will be closed as well.

Traffic alert: starting 5am 3/3/20 at N. Collier Blvd & Bald Eagle Dr intersection The right turn lane on Bald Eagle Dr. at N. Collier Blvd will be closed. The right through lane from the 900 block of N Collier Blvd through Bald Eagle Dr will be closed. @CenturyLink utility work pic.twitter.com/CDW8nzw3J2 — Marco Island PD (@MarcoIslandPD) March 3, 2020

