Road closure due to emergency utility work in Marco Island, police say
The right turn lane on Bald Eagle Dr. at N. Collier Blvd. will be closed starting at 5 a.m., Tuesday, due to emergency utility work from Century Link, Marco Island Police Department announced last night via social media.
The right through lane from the 900 block of N. Collier Blvd. through Bald Eagle Dr. will be closed as well.
