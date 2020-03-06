CLOSE

Spring forward! (Photo: Charlie Riedel / AP)

1. Daylight saving time begins Sunday. Are you ready to spring forward?

Love it or hate it, our annual ritual of early March – daylight saving time – is coming this weekend.

More: 3 To Do: Clyde Butcher exhibit and a flowery weekend

At 2 a.m. Sunday, the few analog clocks still around must "spring forward" an hour, turning 1:59:59 a.m. into 3 a.m.

CLOSE This weekend you'll lose an hour of sleep and gain an hour of evening light for months ahead. Wochit

Since most of our computers, smartphones and DVRs do it automatically, it's not as much of a chore as it used to be. Unless you have smart appliances, microwaves and ovens are on the short list of household items that would need a manual adjustment.

We all lose an hour of sleep on Sunday thanks to DST, as the day is only 23 hours long. Starting Sunday, that one hour of daylight is basically shifted from morning to evening as daylight saving time begins.

We don't go back to standard time until Sunday, Nov. 1.

2. NOAA, environmental groups offer $54K for information about dolphin killings in Gulf of Mexico

Environmental groups have upped the ante in hopes of finding out who is shooting and killing dolphins in the Gulf of Mexico.

More: WOW To Do List: Fashion and photography exhibit, more

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Monday announced that the reward — the largest ever involving a dolphin case — was increased from $20,000 to $54,000 for anyone who can deliver tips or information that leads to a conviction or civil penalties related to several dolphin deaths in the past year.

"We've gotten some emails and some responses from Twitter and people are upset about it," said Stacey Horstman, a biologist and dolphin expert with NOAA. "The news is out there and people are concerned. And I think that reflects in what we're seeing with our partners."

Four dolphins have been shot and killed in the Gulf of Mexico in the past year, according to NOAA, and 29 have been intentionally killed by humans since 2002.

Experts with NOAA estimate that they see about one-third of the actual crimes — that it's likely that nearly 100 dolphins have been killed in the past 18 years.

The carcasses of two-thirds of the kills sink, the thinking goes.

3. New James Bond movie 'No Time To Die' postponed to November amid global coronavirus fears

The release date for Daniel Craig's final James Bond film "No Time to Die" has been postponed until November amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

More: Club Briefs: Marco Bay Yacht Club expands membership

The film's producers announced Wednesday that "after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace" the release would be postponed from its original April release date to Nov. 12 in the U.K. and Nov. 25 in the U.S.

James Bond (Daniel Craig) comes out of retirement to save the day and deal with a new villain in "No Time to Die." (Photo: NICOLA DOVE)

MGM, Universal and Bond producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli gave no further elaboration beyond the economic impact for the decision to move the film directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from its April 2 U.K. opening and April 10 U.S. opening.

The Bond move from the coveted Easter weekend opening is the first high-profile film postponement resulting from the outbreak of the highly transmissible coronavirus.

The April cancellation also delays a comprehensive "No Time To Die" global roll-out, which would have seen the cast — including Craig, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Christoph Waltz and Naomi Harris — flying to multiple countries for fan events.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2020/03/06/3-know-you-ready-spring-forward/4954993002/