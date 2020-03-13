CLOSE

People wait in line at the 10th annual Marco Island Seafood and Music Festival in Veterans' Community Park. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

The city of Marco Island has canceled several events and services out of abundance of caution amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, according to top city officials.

Pizza with the Police and a CPR class, both scheduled in March, and fingerprinting services were cancelled as three Collier County residents tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are taking precautionary (measures) right now following CDC guidelines," said Chief Tracy L. Frazzano of the Marco Island Police Department on March 12.

Frazzano said the department is also having personnel issues.

"We do have some people that are actually out sick already."

None of the department's staff is suspected of having the virus, according to Frazzano.

She said the department suspended its fingerprinting services as well.

"The county has cancelled theirs already and we were starting to receive the influx from the county," Frazzano said.

Marco Island Police Chief Tracy L. Frazzano, left, speaks with Fire Chief Michael D. Murphy during a City Council meeting on Sept. 3, 2019. (Photo: Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff)

More: Six NCH Healthcare workers on self isolation; 14 Lee Health employees getting tested for COVID-19

And: Coronavirus Florida: Major cancellations announced as number of confirmed cases continues to increase

Chief Mike Murphy of Marco Island Fire-Rescue said the department has cancelled an upcoming CPR class for similar reasons.

"Today we had a CPR class scheduled, we had a number of applicants and two people walked in," Murphy said. "We only had one other class coming up and our response was [...] people probably aren't going to show up."

Murphy said the department cancelled the class as a precaution to avoid the spread of the virus.

"(The CPR equipment) would then have to be disinfected constantly," Murphy said.

Murphy said first responders are following standard procedures like they do in cases where a patient might have the flu.

"With flu cases there is a standardized SOP that tells us to put a mask on the patient, wear a mask yourself, and we also keep away non-essential personnel on those types of calls," Murphy said. "One person will go in when it's a flu case or anything like that and evaluate the patient to make a determination of what needs to be done."

"This is what we do everyday."

To provide our community with important public safety information, our newsroom is making stories related to the coronavirus free to read. To support important local journalism like this, please consider becoming a digital subscriber.

City Manager Mike McNees said the City Council meeting on Monday, March 16 will continue as scheduled.

"We are encouraging everyone to follow the guidelines that has been put out by the CDC which include limiting your social interactions as much as possible, only go where you really need to go," McNees said on March 12. "All of those things would apply to a meeting like the City Council meeting."

"We'll make sure the room has been cleaned and that we have disinfected it as best as we're capable of."

McNees said people can watch the meeting online and that he is not aware of any more cancellations of city-sponsored events.

"We continue to look at the Parks and Rec schedule," McNees said. "We'll be ramping up our cleaning process certainly at Mackle Park and other public areas."

"As of now we don't have any other cancellations to announce."

More: Where is coronavirus in Florida? Use this map to track the outbreak of COVID-19

McNees said staff continues to monitor the situation closely and evaluate city operations. In the future, the city might consider options like closures or having staff working from home, he said.

"As of this moment, with no knowledge of any [...] community contamination or community spread of this disease other than three cases [...] that were travel related in Collier County, we don't have any sight that we need to directly restrict movement or close city hall."

McNees said the most important thing he wants to emphasize is that Marco Islanders need to follow the advice of the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"If you are an elderly resident of the island who has a known compromised immune system, you certainly need to evaluate for yourself, whether the city is closing events or not or whether the city hall is open or closed, you need to evaluate for yourself what you think your risk might be," McNees said.

"That's something where people need to take individual responsibility."

Marco seafood festival and business expo canceled

The Marco Island Seafood and Music Festival has been canceled, according to its Facebook page. It was scheduled for the weekend of March 20.

"In an abundance of caution due to the recommendations regarding limiting potential exposure to COVID-19 and in keeping with the direction of Governor DeSantis’s recommendation to avoid large public events, the 2020 Marco Island Seafood and Music Festival has been cancelled," event organizers wrote.

For over 12 years the Marco Island community has come together for a weekend of good food and music all to benefit the less fortunate in the surrounding area.

"The Kiwanis Club of Marco Island, Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime and the Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise, sponsors of the festival, regret the festival will not take place, but the health and welfare of our volunteers, vendors, sponsors and visitors is of the upmost importance” wrote Stan Niemczyk, festival chairman.

"We hope to have their support at next year’s festival."

The arts and crafts vendors will still be at Veterans' Community Park from March 20 to March 22 and the entrance will be free, according to the event's Facebook page.

Marco Island Area Chamber of Commerce canceled its 2020 Business and Community Expo scheduled for March 18 at Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort & Spa.

"For the first time in 20 years, we are canceling the Annual Business & Community Expo," the chamber wrote. "The health and well-being of our community is of the utmost importance."

The chamber also canceled March Networking After Five scheduled for March 17.

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz is a community reporter for Naples Daily News and Marco Eagle. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram as @Omar_fromPR, and on Facebook. Support his work by subscribing to Naples Daily News.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2020/03/13/coronavirus-marco-island-cancels-several-events-and-services/5035359002/