CLOSE

JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort is located at 400 South Collier Boulevard, Marco Island, Florida. (Photo: Image provided)

More: City of Marco Island declares state of emergency amid coronavirus threat

And: Coronavirus: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends school testing, orders bars and nightclubs closed

As new coronavirus guideline recommend avoiding discretionary travel and gatherings of more than 10 people, Marco Island hotels have updated their cancellation policies.

JW Marriott is following guidelines set by Marriott brand's current policies for COVID-19 related cancellations, according to a hotel spokesperson.

"For guests with existing reservations for any future arrival date, including reservations with pre-paid rates that are typically more restrictive, we will allow full changes or cancellation without a charge up to 24 hours prior to arrival, as long as the change or cancellation is made by April 30," the spokesperson wrote on Tuesday.

The rules are slightly different for guests making new reservations.

"For guests making new reservations for any future arrival date, including reservations with pre-paid rates, between today and April 30, we will allow the reservation to be changed or cancelled at no charge up to 24 hours before your scheduled arrival date," the spokesperson wrote.

All changes to reservations will be subject to availability and any rate differences.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all bars and nightclubs to shut down at 5 p.m. for the next 30 days, and required restaurants to cut their crowd capacity in half.

JW Marriott will follow any directives put in place by the governor, according to the spokesperson.

"We will close outlets (such as Korals) that are exclusively a bar, not focusing on food, at 5 p.m.," she wrote. "We are spacing appropriately in our restaurants and utilizing outdoor seating as needed."

"We have various dining outlets on property and are able to spread out demand amongst these outlets and still comply with required reduced capacity."

JW Marriott's most current and updated information can be found on its website.

A Hilton spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment but the hotel's corporate website published its cancellation guidelines.

In regions affected by government-issued travel restrictions, Hilton will continue to waive change fees or offer full refunds.

"All reservations – even those described as non-cancellable (“Advanced Purchase”) – that are scheduled for arrival before April 30 can be changed or cancelled at no charge up to 24 hours before your scheduled arrival," according to the website.

"Any reservation you make – even those described as “non-cancellable” (“advanced Purchase”) – that are booked between today and April 30 for any future arrival date, can be changed or cancelled at no charge up to 24 hours before your scheduled arrival."

The hotels' staff are working with guests to make sure the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's social distancing protocols are being followed even on the beach, according to a city news release sent Tuesday.

Social distancing means remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance, approximately 6 feet or 2 meters, from others when possible, according to CDC's website.

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz is a community reporter for Naples Daily News and Marco Eagle. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram as @Omar_fromPR, and on Facebook. Support his work by subscribing to Naples Daily News.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2020/03/19/covid-19-do-you-need-cancel-hotel-reservations-marco-island/5069180002/