The Snook Inn, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Marco Island restaurants are changing they way they operate after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order reducing crowds in restaurants, bars, nightclubs and beaches to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Mango's Dockside Bistro will remain open until it is told to close, according to its Facebook page.

"Takeout orders are encouraged and we are happy to bring your food out to your cars upon request," according to the restaurant. "Our team is working diligently to clean and sanitize constantly."

The restaurant has made additional changes to follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention's social distance protocol.

Social distancing means remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance, approximately 6 feet or 2 meters, from others when possible, according to CDC's website.

"We have removed many of our tables to keep 6 ft. between our guests. We pray that everyone stays safe and healthy."

Snook Inn, DaVinci, The Oyster Society and Marco Prime restaurants also announced changes in a news release sent Wednesday.

"We have followed the government guidelines and reduced our seating capacity in our locations, both in our restaurants and bar areas," according to the news release. "We recommend that our guest follow the government guidelines for the recommended six-foot separation between groups to support social distancing."

The restaurants will also have team members at each location to sanitize menus, buzzers, door handles and restrooms. At all locations, condiments will only be brought to the table when requested and they will be sanitized after each use.

At the Snook Inn, the salad bar will be closed but house or caesar salads will be served.

DaVinci and The Oyster Society suspended live entertainment.

"For the current time, there will not be a DJ or musician at these locations."

All locations will close at 10 p.m. to accommodate deep cleaning.

CJ’s on the Bay at The Esplanade Shoppes will continue to be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. but with some changes, according to the shopping mall's Facebook page.

The restaurant will also discontinue all scheduled inside and outside music until the end of March and stagger seatings, minimizing group to 10 or less.

CJ’s provides take-out and pick-up services and curb-side delivery is available upon request.

"If you are not able to dine with CJ’s on the Bay now, please consider the purchase of a CJ’s gift card to enjoy at a future time," restaurant management wrote. "We look forward to serving all our guests during this challenging time and looking forward to a great future."

