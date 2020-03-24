CLOSE

1. Creative Wraps program deadline extended

The Creative Wraps partners have decided to extend the deadline for submissions for the project until April 30.

“We understand that during the current expanding Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis across the area many of our artists will be unable to meet the previous deadline of March 29,” read a press release.

A utility box is wrapped by art (Photo: Marco Island Beautification Advisory Committee)

Continue to submit artwork for consideration to info@marcoislandart.com.

The collaborative partnership of The Marco Island Beautification Advisory Committee (BAC) and Marco Island Center for the Arts (Art Center) will announce further information on when the committee will be evaluating the submissions as we have further information.

For more information on the program, and for the rules, visit: marcoislandart.org/marco-island-creative-wraps-program/.

2. The Marco Players announces closure for remainder of season

In response to current guidelines set to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, The Marco Players has made the difficult, yet responsible decision to discontinue the season's performances.

For ticket holders of performances that were scheduled between March 18 and May 3, tickets will be placed on hold for exchange during the 2020-2021 season.

“Community theater is meant to lift the spirit when it is down, reach into the soul to remind us of the things we value, and bring us moments of exquisite joy and friendship. We will do our best to fulfill this promise to you again next season,” said Beverly Dahlstrom, president and artistic director.

For more information, ticket holders should check their email or visit www.TheMarcoPlayers.com

3. Gas prices continue to fall

Southwest Florida gas prices have fallen 4.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.07/g on March 23, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 94 stations.

Gas prices here are 33 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 54.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Gas prices plummet statewide as officials urge Mississippians to decrease all non-essential travel, prices pictured here Friday, March 19, 2020. (Photo: Cam Bonelli/ Hattiesburg American)

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Southwest Florida is priced at $1.65/g today while the most expensive is $2.39/g, a difference of 74.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.72/g while the highest is $2.99/g, a difference of $1.27/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.08/g today. The national average is down 38.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 54.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2020/03/24/3-know-creative-wraps-program-deadline-extended-more/2897669001/