Following Gov. Ron DeSantis' announcement that all airline passengers coming to Florida from New York and New Jersey will be ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days, the city of Marco Island is telling visitors to stay home.

"Under normal conditions, we would welcome visitors and part-time residents, but these are not normal conditions," the city wrote in a news release sent Wednesday. "During this COVID-19 pandemic, we are putting our residents’ health and safety first."

To visitors already on the island, the city urged them to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's social distancing guidelines.

Social distancing means remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance, approximately 6 feet or 2 meters, from others when possible, according to CDC's website.

"If you are not here, please stay home and do not come to Marco Island."

The city is also asking landlords with vacation properties for rent to cancel all bookings.

"Marco Island is not open for business as usual," the city wrote. "Due to local, state and federal restrictions, our bars are closed, dine-in restaurants are closed, public access to the beach is closed, public facilities are closed, and in general, our resources on the island are limited."

"Thank you for keeping our community safe as we all work together to defeat COVID-19."

On March 16, the city declared a state of emergency. Three days later, the city announced the closing of its public beach access until further notice.

Cases of COVID-19 in Collier County continued to rise Wednesday with 47 positive tests now identified, according to the morning advisory from the state Department of Health.

Of those cases, 39 are Collier residents and eight are non-residents. Collier County has yet to report any deaths linked to COVID-19.

Cities of residence are listed as Naples (37), Ave Maria (1) and unknown (1).

Additional reporting by Dan DeLuca and Evan Pflugradt.

