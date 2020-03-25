CLOSE

Three luxury vehicles were stolen from driveways in Marco Island during the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to a press release Wednesday. A fourth vehicle was entered into but not stolen.

Two Audis and one Lexus were taken from driveways on Windbrook Court, North Barfield Drive and Sandhill St., Marco Island police say. The fourth vehicle, an Audi, was entered into on Piedmont Court.

Two of the stolen vehicles were recovered in Broward County and a third vehicle was recovered on the island.

The Marco Island Police Department is currently working with Collier and Broward County sheriff’s offices in reference to the stolen vehicles.

"At this time, it appears that in two of these incidents, keys or key fobs were left in the vehicle," police wrote. "Although everyone’s mind is on COVID-19 right now, criminals are using this pandemic as an opportunity to engage in scams or other criminal conduct."

"As this is an active investigation, no other information is available at this time."

Police is reminding residents and visitors to:

Always lock your vehicle, even when driving.

Never leave your keys or key fob in the car.

Close all the windows and the sunroof when parked.

Do not leave items of value in plain view in the vehicle.

Never leave your car running and unattended.

Consider the installation of an anti-theft system in your vehicle.

Park your car in well-lit areas, use motion lights whenever possible.

Assist us in helping resolve this issue by immediately calling the police if you see anything suspicious.

