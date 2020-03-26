CLOSE

The Dixie Swim Club was one of the most recent plays shown at The Marco Players community theater. Cast members from left: Judy Scribner, Kay Wylie-Jacob, Patti Caroli, Rhonda Davis and Carla Grieve. (Photo: Linda Ickes)

In response to President Donald Trump's guidelines set to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, The Marco Players discontinued the season's performances as of March 17, according to a news release.

For ticket holders of performances that were scheduled between March 18 and May 3, tickets will be placed on hold for exchange during the 2020-2021 season.

“We want our patrons, actors, donors and volunteers to know that, without you and your support, we could not have brought you such wonderful productions," wrote Beverly Dahlstrom, president of the The Marco Players.

"Community theater is meant to lift the spirit when it is down, reach into the soul to remind us of the things we value, and bring us moments of exquisite joy and friendship," Dahlstrom wrote. "We will do our best to fulfill this promise to you again next season!”

"The Marco Players thanks the Marco Island and Naples communities for their understanding and sends their love and prayers to all who live, work or vacation on this beautiful island."

For more information, ticket holders may check their email or visit www.TheMarcoPlayers.com.

