An accident just after 6 a.m., Monday, on Collier Boulevard closed traffic Monday morning for over a half hour and kept it bumper to bumper for around an hour after. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

1. Monday morning: Accident closes Collier Blvd.

An accident shortly before 6 a.m., Monday, on Collier Boulevard, between Isles of Capri and the Jolley Bridge, closed incoming traffic to Marco Island for over a half hour. It kept traffic bumper to bumper for nearly an hour after.

At press time, authorities had not released any information about the accident except to say that injuries sustained in the rollover crash were non life-threatening.

2. One person has died from COVID-19 in Collier County

Collier County confirmed its first three cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, March 11.

As of Sunday, March 29, there are 111 confirmed cases in the county and the number of hospitalizations is at 13, according to the state Department of Health's website.

Here's a breakdown of the latest numbers in Collier County:

County

Total number of cases: 95

Residents: 83

Non-residents: 12

City

Marco Island: 2

The agency is reporting the city of the confirmed cases, if known.

Naples: 79

Ave Maria: 1

City missing (Collier): 1

3. 2020 hurricane forecast predicts 'above-normal' season with 2 to 4 major hurricanes

The AccuWeather 2020 Atlantic hurricane forecast predicts a season of "above-normal" tropical activity in the Atlantic Basin, according to the weather group's forecast released this week.

AccuWeather predicts the hurricane season, which officially begins June 1, will bring 14 to 18 tropical storms, seven to nine of which could become hurricanes and two to four could strengthen into major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

A "major hurricane" is classified by the National Hurricane Center as a storm with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher, or a Category 3 storm or greater on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

The AccuWeather forecast comes after the 2019 hurricane season tied a 1969 record for the fourth most-active season in history, according to the forecasting service's announcement.

