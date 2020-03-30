CLOSE

A microscopic image from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (Photo: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

City of Marco Island closed Mackle Park’s playground, spray park and exterior bathrooms, according to a news release sent Monday. The beach and fishing areas located under the S.S. Jolley Bridge are also closed.

Collier County has closed parking lots and beach access points at Tigertail Beach and South Beach. Following the county's lead, the city closed its public beach access by Madeira and Crystal Shores.

"Closing public access points does not keep all citizens or residents off the beach," according to the news release sent on March 19. "What it does accomplish is limiting the number of beach goers which is consistent with the public health guidelines regarding social distancing and mass gathering."

Residents’ Beach on Marco Island closed on March 20. "MICA agreed to close the Residents' Beach parking late this morning consistent with my recommendation that they do so," according to Marco Island City Manager Mike McNees.

The association also closed its office and Sarazen Park at 930 Swallow Ave., by South Beach.

More: Coronavirus: Easter Sunrise service cancelled; San Marco Catholic Church suspends mass

And: Marco Island tells visitors to 'stay home' during coronavirus pandemic

"Marco Island Police Department officials are patrolling the beach to ensure social distancing guidelines are being followed," according to a news release sent on March 20. "In general, the more civic responsibility there is in terms of guideline and order compliance, the less restrictive measures will have to be enacted by the government."

Following Gov. Ron DeSantis' announcement that all airline passengers coming to Florida from New York and New Jersey will be ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days, the city of Marco Island is telling visitors to stay home.

"Under normal conditions, we would welcome visitors and part-time residents, but these are not normal conditions," the city wrote in a news release sent on March 25. "During this COVID-19 pandemic, we are putting our residents’ health and safety first."

What other facilities are closed?

Schools

Collier County Public Library

Marco Island Historical Museum

Mackle Park (inside), basketball court and racquet center

Mackle Park's walking path is open, according to a city news release sent on March 28. The city hall, police and fire-rescue buildings are closed to the public, the city announced on March 23.

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz is a community reporter for Naples Daily News and Marco Eagle. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram as @Omar_fromPR, and on Facebook. Support his work by subscribing to Naples Daily News.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/2020/03/30/covid-19-whats-closed-marco-island/5087456002/