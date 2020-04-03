CLOSE

Marco Island Police Chief Tracy L. Frazzano speaks with Fire-Rescue Chief Michael Murphy during a City Council meeting on Sept. 3, 2019. (Photo: Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff)

Marco Island police officers will enforce the "safer at home" executive order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a police department news release sent April 2.

"As law enforcement officials we are required to uphold the executive order," as stated in the release. "We are confident that as individuals, responsible community partners, business owners and staff, you will comply with all aspects of the order."

The Marco Island Police Department says it will assist in educating the public through social media and it will continue to monitor activities in the community.

"It should be known that those who violate this order could face civil sanctions, fines, and/or criminal charges," according to the release. "It is through cooperation that we will minimize the number of COVID-related exposures and deaths.

The department urged people on the island to continue to adhere to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines, use social distancing, avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and exercise personal responsibility.

Social distancing means remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance, approximately six feet or two meters, from others when possible, according to CDC's website.

DeSantis issued an order for Floridians to stay at home for the next 30 days and only leave for essential services.The order began at 12:01 a.m., Friday.

Under the "safer at home" order, DeSantis said people will be allowed to engage in "essential activities" but should stay at home otherwise.

Essential activities include religious services, walking, biking, hiking, fishing, hunting, running, swimming, caring for pets and caring for or assisting loved ones and friends, according to the release. You can also still visit stores for essential needs and restaurants can still offer takeout.

"The executive order states that people over 65-years-old and individuals with a significant underlying conditions shall stay at home and take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19," according to the release. "It does not prohibit those from leaving their homes to obtain or provide essential services or essential activities."

Additional reporting by Jennifer Sangalang, social media strategist for Florida Today.

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz is a community reporter for Naples Daily News and Marco Eagle. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram as @Omar_fromPR, and on Facebook. Support his work by subscribing to Naples Daily News.

