Work continues on the new home for the Marco Island Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol. (Photo: Photo provided)

Due to generous donations from Marco, Naples and Collier County private donors, as well as a grant from FEMA, the Marco Island Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) will soon have a rebuilt hangar to perform its various operations. The old hangar was destroyed by a microburst during hurricane Irma in September 2017.

The working relationship with both our architect, Victor Latavish and our contractor, Compass Construction has been smooth, efficient and very productive and has contributed to the steady progress on the entire project.

Compass Construction stated early on that they would start construction once the new hangar plans were approved and material delivery scheduled. They wanted the work to flow continuously without any interruptions. This has proved to be an excellent approach – the construction proceeds on schedule.

The construction work required close coordination with the ongoing Marco Island airport terminal and parking rebuilding and expansion operations. All parties have worked together and avoided potential problems, common in such adjacent construction projects.

CAP Project Manager Phil Wanzenberg is the point person and liaison with both the architect and the contractor. "The good news," said Wanzenberg, "is that there should be a CAP airplane in the hangar by early summer." Phil added, "The paperwork required by FEMA is more complicated than building the new hangar. CAP’s coordinator with the Florida DEM and FEMA is Major Bob Corriveau.

"Finally I would say that all this would not have been possible without many local contributions and the grant from FEMA,” said Corriveau. “We are very thankful for all this support and look forward to a ribbon-cutting ceremony this summer."

Since 1981, the Marco Island Civil Air Patrol Squadron has been a valued resource serving Marco Island, the Ten Thousand Islands, Collier County, and Southwest Florida by providing coastal patrol surveillance and monitoring, search & rescue, and disaster assessment. For example, Marco Squadron members participated in photoreconnaissance, damage assessment missions during the BP oil spill, following Hurricanes Matthew and Irma, and provided an aircrew to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. We also perform monthly assistance and training missions in support of Homeland Security.

