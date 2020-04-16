CLOSE

The city of Marco Island is canceling its City Council meeting scheduled for April 20, according to an email sent Wednesday by Laura Litzan, city clerk.

"The Governor’s Executive Order 20-91 urging residents to stay at home is in effect until April 30, 2020," as stated in the email. "There is no time-sensitive business on the agenda and any items that were to be covered at this meeting will be moved to the next regularly scheduled meeting on May 4."

The committee report for bike paths was cancelled at the request of the presenter who is staying at home and the Olde Marco Street paving project is on hold, according to Litzan.

The project will consist of the construction of approximately 60 parking spaces along Bald Eagle Drive between an area from Old Marco Lane north to Palm Avenue, according to the city's website.

"The non-time sensitive items that would have been on the agenda are the departmental reports," Litzan wrote.

City Council voted 4-1 to reopen city-owned beach access during its last meeting on April 6. City Manager Mike McNees ordered two days later to keep it closed after consulting with Erik Brechnitz, council chairperson.

Since the city declared a state of emergency March 16, staff has disinfected common areas prior to each council meeting.

The city also started encouraging people to submit questions or comments via email and on March 31 staff began taking the temperature of all attendants prior to entering the building. On April 6, some chairs were removed to encourage people to sit away from each other.

