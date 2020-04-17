CLOSE

1. Masks encouraged, will be given out Saturday

The City of Marco Island is encouraging all residents to always wear a face covering in public.

Harry Scott, a Vero Beach winter resident from Westport, CT., wears a mask he got from a hospital. "I had open heart surgery, high risk, and to try to reduce the spread of the virus," Scott said about why he wears a mask. (Photo: ERIC HASERT/TCPALM)

Through the generosity of Al’s Pals and Tarik and Janice Ayasun, masks will be distributed to the Marco Island community from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Saturday, April 18, at Veteran’s Community Park.

2. NCH reports first workplace coronavirus infection

One of the 66 NCH Healthcare System employees who were exposed to COVID-19 in a single incident at a hospital over the weekend has tested positive for the virus, the hospital system reported Wednesday.

This is NCH's first infection resulting from workplace exposure.

The hospital system has not provided any details of what it called an 'exposure incident' at Downtown Baker Hospital in Naples that resulted in the quarantines.

It's unknown if the originally infected person was a patient, visitor or employee.

3. Apple unveils new version of iPhone SE

Apple unveiled a new pocket-friendly successor to the iPhone SE on Wednesday and it’s the company’s most affordable smartphone option right now.

The 4.7-inch smartphone is still called the iPhone SE, but it features a better camera and faster microchip.

Apple's revived iPhone SE (Photo: Apple)

Prices start at $399, and it’ll be available for pre-order beginning on Friday on apple.com and the Apple Store app, and will be available from authorized resellers and select carriers on April 24.

There’s one lens on the back of the device, but it allows users to shoot in Portrait Mode, a popular feature that blurs the background of photos.

The camera is also designed to withstand contact with dirt and water, Apple says.

The new SE looks a lot like the iPhone 8 and original SE.

It comes with a very visible notch, a single front-facing camera and a fingerprint scanner known as Touch ID rather than Face ID. That means the beloved home button is back.

