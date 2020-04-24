CLOSE

The city of Marco Island launched a program to conduct live remote video building inspections to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The program allows clients to schedule a time slot to connect with an inspector through video calling apps like FaceTime or Duo.

The inspectors will remotely view the job site using a webcam controlled by the owner or contractor and request they point the camera at pertinent parts of the installation and take measurements the inspector would have performed in-person.

"This limits exposure for our residents, contractors, their employees, and our inspectors," as stated by the city's website.

The program is available for inspections in occupied dwellings for building, plumbing, mechanical, electrical and fire.

Building officials in Collier County, Naples and Marco Island are taking to video for some inspections, Naples Daily News reported last week.

Marco Island offers video inspections for residential air conditioning and electric water heater replacements.

“We're sure this new service will offer much more flexibility to our customers,” the city's building services division wrote in an email. “This service will also improve efficiency and ensure the health and safety of our residents.”

Once the installation is complete, clients must take a video of the installation, schedule an inspection, upload the video and submit it for review. Building inspectors will review the footage to ensure the installation is code compliant.

