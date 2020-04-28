CLOSE

File: Marco Island City Hall. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

City of Marco Island announced a special-called meeting on 'protocols for re-opening' scheduled for 9: a.m., Wednesday, in the community room.

The meeting will include an update from Collier County Public Health Department, a report from Marco Island Area Chamber of Commerce and a review of public facilities and closures.

City Council will also discuss a 2015 resolution which prohibits electronic participation in city meetings.

Collier County commissioners will gather Tuesday for a meeting to discuss whether to allow residents back on county beaches and potentially create a committee to deal with restarting the economy

