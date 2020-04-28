CLOSE

Marco Island Civic Association's board of directors voted Tuesday to reopen Residents’ Beach and Sarazen Park effective 6 a.m., April 30, according to the organization's website.

Walk-on and parking will be for Residents’ Beach members only and staff will direct drivers alternately to the north and south sides of the parking lot.

People will be able to gain entrance to the beach through the north and south entrances but they will only be allowed to exit from the beach to the parking lot by the main boardwalk.

The shower platform, restrooms, playground and drinking fountain will remain closed, according to the organization. The parking lot at Sarazen Park will reopen as well, however all facilities at the park will remain closed.

The board of directors will revisit opening the remainder of the facilities as more information becomes available, according to the organization.

