Marco Island City Councilor Sam Young speaks during a council meeting on March 2, 2020. (Photo: Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff)

The Marco Island City Council has agreed on how to fill a vacancy following the resignation of former councilor Sam Young.

The city will allow interested candidates to submit their online application to the city clerk no later than May 12.

City Council will have a workshop May 18 to narrow the list of applicants to three finalists and councilors will have individual appointments to interview each finalist during the week of May 25.

Council will appoint one of the candidates during the June 1 meeting.

Section 3.05(3) of the city charter provides a process for filling the vacancy, according to the city.

If the remainder of the unexpired term exceeds 28 months, the remaining council members must appoint a person to fill the vacancy by a majority vote within 60 days.

Young's term would have expired Nov. 8, 2022 but the charter only allows the selected candidate to hold the position until the 2020 general election on Nov. 3 , according to city clerk Laura Litzan

Councilor Charlette Roman said Monday the application process was "compressed" since residents have one week to submit their applications. Chairperson Erik Brechnitz agreed.

"My goal was to get a councilor on board in time to go through the budget process," he said.

The first budget workshop is June 1.

Following a request from councilor Larry Honig, Brechnitz said the finalists will have an opportunity to speak to the public.

On April 23, Young resigned effective immediately.

"In accordance with City Charter rule [...] requiring permanent residency on Marco Island, I here by tender my resignation," he wrote.

Young wrote his reasons to vacate the seat are "personal in nature."

"It was an honor to have served the community of Marco Island, and I trust my votes and actions have been consistent with all those that voted me in office," he wrote. "I will be watching from a distance."

To apply for Young's vacancy, people who are registered voters and permanent residents of Marco Island must go to https://www.cityofmarcoisland.com/bc/webform/online-advisory-board-application.

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz is a community reporter for Naples Daily News and Marco Eagle. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram as @Omar_fromPR, and on Facebook. Support his work by subscribing to Naples Daily News.

