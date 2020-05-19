CLOSE

The Republican Club of South Collier County invites boaters to "make waves" for President Donald Trump on Saturday, May 23.

Boats will depart from Naples City Dock at 10 a.m. to navigate down the intracoastal waterway at idle speed concluding at the Jolley Bridge on Marco Island, according to a news release.

The club invited all boaters to decorate their boats "in patriotic colors" with Trump banners and to fly U.S. flags. It also encouraged everyone attending in boats and on the shore maintain social distance.

The club is chartered under the Collier County Republican Executive Committee and Republican Party of Florida.

