1. Who is your hero?

Join the Marco Island Noontime Rotary in partnership with the YMCA as “we celebrate our Heroes with a spectacular visual display of hundreds of American Flags flying from 7 ft. masts on the open lots along San Marco Road at the corner of Sand Hill.”

Flags will be displayed beginning Feb. 14 through 19, including Valentine’s Day and President’s Day.

Proceeds from this event will go back to serving our community’s critical needs.

Who is your hero? A healthcare worker, food supplier, volunteer, veteran, our military, first responderS, police and fire personnel, teachers, mentors, caregivers, a family member, friend, your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day, anyone who has had an impact on your life or the community.

For only $50 you can sponsor your hero with this spectacular display of American flags. Each flag will have a medallion that states your name as the sponsor and your hero’s name. The medallion will be yours after the event is completed.

Contact Linda Sandlin at 239-777-9200 or Linda@MarcoRealtySource.com for your sponsorship application.

2. Will the additional $600 unemployment payment be taxable?

Unemployment benefits are taxable income. Unlike the federal stimulus checks, which will reflect as tax credit.

Any money you receive from the federal or state government unemployment fund is included in your gross income and taxed at your ordinary income rate.

3. Stimulus: How can I know if my direct deposit is right?

Everybody who receives a stimulus check will also get a letter from the IRS. The letter will tell you how much stimulus money you received and whether the money was sent by direct deposit or paper check. It also will explain how you can alert the IRS if anything needs to be corrected.

