Florida's biggest theme parks including Walt Disney World, Universal and SeaWorld have announced their dates to reopen to the public this summer. (Photo: WALT DISNEY WORLD)

1. Walt Disney World sets July 11 reopening date for Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom

Walt Disney World plans to reopen July 11, according to a presentation the company made to an economic recovery task force Wednesday.

Disney's Florida theme parks have been closed since March 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and their reopening will follow its Florida rival, Universal Orlando, which is set to reopen on June 5.

SeaWorld Orlando also presented its plan to Orange County's Economic Recovery Task Force and plans to reopen for employees as soon as June 10, and the public on June 11.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Jim McPhee, senior vice president of operations for Walt Disney World, said the company plans a phased reopening of the park, with the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom opening on July 11. Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios are set to reopen on July 15.

As with other theme parks that have announced their reopening plans, Disney World visitors will undergo a temperature check and be required to wear face masks. The parks will provide masks to people who do not bring their own. – Curtis Tate/USA TODAY

2. Only half of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine, AP-NORC poll shows

Only about half of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if the scientists working furiously to create one succeed, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

That’s surprisingly low considering the effort going into the global race for a vaccine against the coronavirus that has sparked a pandemic since first emerging from China late last year. But more people might eventually roll up their sleeves: The poll, released Wednesday, found 31% simply weren’t sure if they’d get vaccinated. Another one in five said they’d refuse.

Health experts already worry about the whiplash if vaccine promises like President Donald Trump’s goal of a 300 million-dose stockpile by January fail. Only time and science will tell – and the new poll shows the public is indeed skeptical. – Lauran Neergaard and Hannah Fingerhut/Associated Press

Tuesday Morning (Photo: Courtesy Tuesday Morning)

3. Tuesday Morning retailer files for bankruptcy, plans 230 store closings

Off-price retailer Tuesday Morning filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday with plans to close more than a third of its stores.

Tuesday Morning had been struggling when the coronavirus pandemic began and went into a free fall when it was forced to temporarily close its locations due to the crisis.

The company joins a growing list of retailers that have tumbled into Chapter 11 bankruptcy during the pandemic, including J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus and J. Crew. In each case, the companies were already in rough shape before the pandemic began due to excessive debt and declining foot traffic.

Tuesday Morning – which sells a wide variety of merchandise including home decor, bath and body goods, crafts, food, and toys – hopes to stay in business while using the bankruptcy process to restructure its operations. – Nathan Bomey/USA TODAY

