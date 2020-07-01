Tourism down as Naples grapples with coronavirus
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Naples police patrol the beach north of the Naples Pier on April 1.
Naples police patrol the beach north of the Naples Pier on April 1. Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
Fullscreen
A cyclist passes a beach entrance off Broad Avenue on Wednesday in Naples.
A cyclist passes a beach entrance off Broad Avenue on Wednesday in Naples. Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
Fullscreen
A bicyclist rides down Naples' Third Street South in Naples on April 1, 2020.
A bicyclist rides down Naples' Third Street South in Naples on April 1, 2020. Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
Fullscreen
Emilia Lipinska, of Naples, plays violin on Fifth Avenue South in Naples on March 30.
Emilia Lipinska, of Naples, plays violin on Fifth Avenue South in Naples on March 30. Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
Fullscreen
A sign posted at Bistro 821 lets customers know that the restaurant is still open, but only for carry-out business, on Fifth Avenue South in Naples on March 30.
A sign posted at Bistro 821 lets customers know that the restaurant is still open, but only for carry-out business, on Fifth Avenue South in Naples on March 30. Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
Fullscreen
Dominic and Debbie Puglese of Naples walk along 5th Ave. South in Naples on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Dominic and Debbie Puglese of Naples walk along 5th Ave. South in Naples on Monday, March 30, 2020. Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
Fullscreen
Caution tape closes off Cambier Park in Naples to visitors on Wednesday.
Caution tape closes off Cambier Park in Naples to visitors on Wednesday. Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
Fullscreen
Naples Pier remains closed to the public, April 1, 2020.
Naples Pier remains closed to the public, April 1, 2020. Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
Fullscreen
Pincher's bar sits empty as pictured on April 1, 2020 at Tin City in Naples.
Pincher's bar sits empty as pictured on April 1, 2020 at Tin City in Naples. Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
Fullscreen
The sunsets over 5th Avenue South in Naples on Monday, March 30, 2020.
The sunsets over 5th Avenue South in Naples on Monday, March 30, 2020. Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Fourth of July usually brings visitors to Southwest Florida in droves.

    This year will be different amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    While some hotels and resorts expect to fill up as usual, others don't anticipate the crowds they'd typically get, due to coronavirus-related risks and restrictions.

    With Independence Day falling on Saturday and the holiday observed on Friday, it naturally creates a long holiday weekend for many workers, making it easier for them to get away for a quick trip.

    However, more people are expected to stay home — or at least closer to home — and away from crowds this year to avoid exposure to the deadly virus.

    With so much economic uncertainty caused by the virus, AAA didn't issue its usual travel forecast for Fourth of July travel this year.

    However, data company Arrivalist predicts Americans will take 36.8 million road trips over the long weekend based on its own index, which makes Independence Day the biggest road trip event so far this year.

    "There's nothing that binds Americans of all races, persuasions or beliefs together like the great American summer road trip," said Cree Lawson, Arrivalist's CEO and founder, in a news release. "Whether it's a cross-country trip or a jaunt to see fireworks set off the highest local bridge, it's a time-honored tradition, just like guessing how many Americans will hit the road.”

    More of our coverage COVID-19 dampens international tourism summer season

    While many will still hit the road for the holiday weekend, road trip travel will be down 11% from last year based on the AAA's forecast for 2019.

    That's expected to leave more hotel rooms sitting empty in Southwest Florida, as the region's tourism industry continues to fight for its survival after taking a big blow from COVID-19, which brought travel to a virtual standstill for three months starting in March.

    "We are usually 100% occupied over the Fourth of July. This holiday we will be between 60-70% — weather dependent," said Brian Kramer, general manager of the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa in Bonita Springs. "We always have a big contingent of drive-market staycationers over the holiday weekends and we expect this weekend to be the same."

    More: Collier to restrict weekend beach hours, parking starting Fourth of July weekend

    In Lee County: Sanibel to require masks in public, limit beach parking

    Many events in Southwest Florida have been canceled or postponed, including some of the usual fireworks displays and parades, over concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

    After officials in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties decided to close their public beaches for the long weekend due to a spike in coronavirus cases on their coast, local leaders feared residents there might flock to this coast in greater numbers to enjoy the sand, surf and sun over the coming days, creating a greater safety risk.

    Due to those concerns, several local governments, including Collier County, Marco Island and Naples, voted to restrict weekend beach hours and parking starting Friday. 

    Beaches and national parks are usually top draws for Fourth of July travelers.

    Fourth of July events in Naples, Fort Myers: What's happening, what's canceled

    Once the news hit about the closure of Miami's beaches late last week, Kramer said he expected to see an immediate uptick in reservations at the Hyatt Coconut Point for the coming weekend, but that never happened.

    "To date we have still just been on our normal pace of business," he said.

    By normal, Kramer said he means the "new normal," which has left the hotel operating at a less than ideal occupancy, forcing it to keep more than 100 employees on a temporary layoff.

    Some area hotels have self-imposed restrictions on capacity for safety reasons, which are designed to protect their guests — as well as their employees.

    The Pink Shell Resort on Fort Myers Beach, for example, has set its occupancy limit at 85%, which makes it easier to follow the federal social distancing, cleaning and sanitation guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

    This weekend will be a good one for the resort, which has sold out all of its available rooms, said principal Robert Boykin.

    "We have reached our capacity for a month now. So we expect to be as busy as we are allowing ourselves to be," he said.

    The Hotel Escalante, a boutique hotel in downtown Naples, will be fully occupied and operating at 100% capacity for the holiday weekend, said Mary Brandt, the owner.

    On top of that good news, half the reservations are for four nights or longer, making the holiday business even better.

    With rooms that are spread apart, its easier to keep guests at a safer distance, so there are no capacity limits in place at the hotel, Brandt said.

    A few of the hotel's guests this weekend will be Florida residents from the east coast, she said, but there are more travelers than usual coming from other parts of the country, including the Midwestern and Northeastern states.

    When asked why more visitors are coming from up north, Brandt said: "Because cruises may be something they don't want to do or international travel either."

    At the JW Marriott on Marco Island, Amanda Cox, director of sales and marketing, said all of the property's available rooms sold out before government leaders decided to close beaches on Florida's east coast, "so we've not really seen the impact of that recent news."

    Her resort has also limited its capacity for now. 

    "We are not selling the entire resort to ensure social distancing," Cox said. 

    Did you know?: Collier County tourism numbers show a grim May. Why tourism officials are cautiously optimistic

    And: Florida's official layoff registry shows deep impacts of COVID-19 in SWFL

    The resort plans "lots of social distancing-friendly opportunities to enjoy nature and the surrounding area, she said, but it's still not offering its customary children’s activities, "as they don’t fit in with today’s social distancing environment or local health recommendations."

    "Marco Island has canceled its annual fireworks display for similar reasons, so we are crossing our fingers that Mother Nature gives us an amazing sunset that evening for our own version of fire in the sky," Cox said.

    Because the JW Marriott sits on a 10.1-acre private beach, the city's decision to restrict beach access doesn't impact its guests.

    "We will continue with the same practice we’ve had since March of pre-setting all umbrellas and chairs on our private beach to ensure our guests enjoy the beach while observing appropriate social distancing," Cox said.

    Jenny Gezella, president of Naples Princess, said she's been "happily surprised" by the demand for its two boats in Naples, which both offer daily cruises.

    Still it's not business as usual.

    The tour boat operator can only operate at half of its capacity under the state's current Phase 2 reopening rules, but it's keeping its capacity at "just under 50%" to create enough spacing for people to feel comfortable, Gezella said via email.

    "We are cruising on both boats five nights a week with limited daytime cruises," she said. "It’s down mostly due to the restrictions of the 50% capacity versus the demand and us wanting to ensure a safe environment for guests and our staff."

    COVID-19 in Florida through photos
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    In this drone photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Jose Varcarcel hangs a banner communicating a coronavirus protective action on an electric transmission pole next to the Florida Keys Overseas Highway, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Islamorada, Fla. With the July Fourth holiday weekend fast approaching, Keys officials are stepping up efforts to inform visitors and residents of needed protocols to minimize the spread of the coronavirus in the island community. &diams;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/health/2020/03/10/covid-19-coronavirus-florida-photos/5009401002/" target="_blank"><em>See photos from January through April</em></a>&nbsp;.&nbsp;&diams;
    In this drone photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Jose Varcarcel hangs a banner communicating a coronavirus protective action on an electric transmission pole next to the Florida Keys Overseas Highway, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Islamorada, Fla. With the July Fourth holiday weekend fast approaching, Keys officials are stepping up efforts to inform visitors and residents of needed protocols to minimize the spread of the coronavirus in the island community. ♦ See photos from January through April . ♦ Bob Care/ Florida Keys News Bureau via AP
    Fullscreen
    A man speaks out against masks being required. The Tuesday afternoon Brevard County Commission meeting in Viera addressed the controversial mask wearing proposal that would make wearing them required with some exceptions while inside any business location in Brevard. Several citizens spoke both against and for the proposal on June 30, 2020. <em><a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/06/30/special-brevard-county-commission-meeting-face-masks/3286084001/">See more photos</a>.&nbsp;</em>
    A man speaks out against masks being required. The Tuesday afternoon Brevard County Commission meeting in Viera addressed the controversial mask wearing proposal that would make wearing them required with some exceptions while inside any business location in Brevard. Several citizens spoke both against and for the proposal on June 30, 2020. See more photos TIM SHORTT/FLORIDA TODAY
    Fullscreen
    Residents speak out against mandating masks during a <a href="https://www.pnj.com/story/news/2020/06/29/city-milton-rescinds-mask-mandate-after-public-outcry-no-council-support/3279384001/">special city council meeting</a> to discuss the emergency declaration mandating face coverings as a result of COVID-19 at City Hall in Milton on Monday, June 29, 2020. <em><a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/06/30/milton-residents-oppose-mask-mandate-executive-order-revoked/3283629001/">See more photos</a>.&nbsp;</em>
    Residents speak out against mandating masks during a special city council meeting to discuss the emergency declaration mandating face coverings as a result of COVID-19 at City Hall in Milton on Monday, June 29, 2020. See more photos gregg@pnj.com
    Fullscreen
    Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference with physicians and officials at Lee Health regarding COVID-19 on Friday, June 26, 2020.&nbsp;<em><a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/coronavirus/2020/06/26/coronavirus-florida-gov-desantis-press-conference-lee-health-photos/3267239001/" target="_blank">See more photos</a>.&nbsp;</em>
    Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference with physicians and officials at Lee Health regarding COVID-19 on Friday, June 26, 2020. See more photos Andrea Melendez/The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Benigno Enriquez, right, elbow-bumps Miami Mayor Francis Suarez as Suarez hands out masks to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at a mask distribution event Friday, June 26, 2020 in a COVID-19 hotspot of the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Florida banned alcohol consumption at its bars Friday as its daily confirmed coronavirus cases neared 9,000, a new record that is almost double the previous mark set just two days ago.
    Benigno Enriquez, right, elbow-bumps Miami Mayor Francis Suarez as Suarez hands out masks to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at a mask distribution event Friday, June 26, 2020 in a COVID-19 hotspot of the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Florida banned alcohol consumption at its bars Friday as its daily confirmed coronavirus cases neared 9,000, a new record that is almost double the previous mark set just two days ago. Wilfredo Lee, AP
    Fullscreen
    From left, Scott Daoust, Michelle Daoust, Riley Wagner and Sara Daoust enjoy drinks from the Pensacola Bay Brewery off property in Pensacola on Friday, June 26, 2020. With coronavirus numbers climbing in the state, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has once again made the decision to immediately prohibit the consumption of alcohol at bars statewide. <em><a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/06/26/coronavirus-pensacola-breweries-gear-up-go-sales-florida-bars-shutdown-again/3267018001/" target="_blank">See more photos</a>.</em>
    From left, Scott Daoust, Michelle Daoust, Riley Wagner and Sara Daoust enjoy drinks from the Pensacola Bay Brewery off property in Pensacola on Friday, June 26, 2020. With coronavirus numbers climbing in the state, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has once again made the decision to immediately prohibit the consumption of alcohol at bars statewide. See more photos. gregg@pnj.com
    Fullscreen
    Lines of cars wait at a coronavirus testing site outside of Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, June 26, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Florida banned alcohol consumption at its bars Friday as its daily confirmed coronavirus cases neared 9,000, a new record that is almost double the previous mark set just two days ago.
    Lines of cars wait at a coronavirus testing site outside of Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, June 26, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Florida banned alcohol consumption at its bars Friday as its daily confirmed coronavirus cases neared 9,000, a new record that is almost double the previous mark set just two days ago. Wilfredo Lee, AP
    Fullscreen
    Deb Thomas (left), of Stuart, lifts weights as trainer Angela Hodge guides her at The Fitness Suite on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Stuart. Angela Hodge, owner of the gym, started her own personal fitness journey 10 years ago and lost 150 pounds, and it had been her dream to have her own studio. She opened her business May 25 amid the coronavirus pandemic. &quot;I&#39;m all about motivation and energy,&quot; Hodge said. &quot;It&#39;s about a belief level in yourself, in what you&#39;re doing, in what your goals are, every day having an intention and meet them. That&#39;s how we do it here.&quot; <em><a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/martin-county/2020/06/26/fitness-suite-opens-during-pandemic-part-personal-journey-owner/3251852001/" target="_blank">See more photos</a>.&nbsp;</em>
    Deb Thomas (left), of Stuart, lifts weights as trainer Angela Hodge guides her at The Fitness Suite on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Stuart. Angela Hodge, owner of the gym, started her own personal fitness journey 10 years ago and lost 150 pounds, and it had been her dream to have her own studio. She opened her business May 25 amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I'm all about motivation and energy," Hodge said. "It's about a belief level in yourself, in what you're doing, in what your goals are, every day having an intention and meet them. That's how we do it here." See more photos CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/SPECIAL TO TCPALM
    Fullscreen
    Maria Gomez, foreground, washes her hands at a portable hand washing station as she and Barry Molett, back, enjoy a day on Miami Beach, Florida's famed South Beach, Monday, June 22, 2020.
    Maria Gomez, foreground, washes her hands at a portable hand washing station as she and Barry Molett, back, enjoy a day on Miami Beach, Florida's famed South Beach, Monday, June 22, 2020. Wilfredo Lee, AP
    Fullscreen
    The Downtown Fort Pierce Farmers&rsquo; Market returned to Marina Square in downtown Fort Pierce on Saturday, June 20, 2020, after operating at Lawnwood Stadium due to the coronavirus. Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to noon. Vendors are required to wear masks and customers are strongly encouraged to wear them as well. <em><a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/st-lucie-county/2020/06/20/fort-pierce-farmers-market-returns-downtown-marina-square/3229727001/" target="_blank">See more photos</a>.</em>
    The Downtown Fort Pierce Farmers’ Market returned to Marina Square in downtown Fort Pierce on Saturday, June 20, 2020, after operating at Lawnwood Stadium due to the coronavirus. Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to noon. Vendors are required to wear masks and customers are strongly encouraged to wear them as well. See more photos. MOLLY BARTELS/SPECIAL TO TCPALM
    Fullscreen
    People sit outdoors watching a movie as part of the Outdoor Theater program offered by the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Thursday, June 18, 2020. The theater offers a safe way for residents to safely get out of their homes and remain socially distant.
    People sit outdoors watching a movie as part of the Outdoor Theater program offered by the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Thursday, June 18, 2020. The theater offers a safe way for residents to safely get out of their homes and remain socially distant. Lynne Sladky, AP
    Fullscreen
    There was a drive-through parade at Victoria Landing in Melbourne on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in honor of Father&#39;s Day. The residents at Victoria Landing have had limited access to their families due to the pandemic. <a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/06/18/fathers-day-parade/3216076001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
    There was a drive-through parade at Victoria Landing in Melbourne on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in honor of Father's Day. The residents at Victoria Landing have had limited access to their families due to the pandemic. See more photos. MALCOLM DENEMARK/FLORIDA TODAY
    Fullscreen
    Passengers line up to enter TSA pre-check at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Fla. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stated yesterday that 52% of airport employees tested positive for COVID-19 but Phil Brown, CEO of Orlando International Airport, said in a statement Wednesday that last week's rate of positive cases from the 500 workers tested last week was only 0.4%.
    Passengers line up to enter TSA pre-check at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Fla. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stated yesterday that 52% of airport employees tested positive for COVID-19 but Phil Brown, CEO of Orlando International Airport, said in a statement Wednesday that last week's rate of positive cases from the 500 workers tested last week was only 0.4%. John Raoux, AP
    Fullscreen
    Florida Power &amp; Light demonstrated their hurricane preparedness amid a global pandemic plan at an exercise on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds. All crew members now undergo blood testing and temperature checks before they are permitted out in the field for work. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/crime/st-lucie-county/2020/06/17/florida-power-light-crew-demonstrated-their-hurricane-preparedness-amid-a-global-pandemic-plan/3209664001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
    Florida Power & Light demonstrated their hurricane preparedness amid a global pandemic plan at an exercise on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds. All crew members now undergo blood testing and temperature checks before they are permitted out in the field for work. See more photos. ERIC HASERT/TCPALM
    Fullscreen
    People hold signs during a "Right to Work" rally outside of the Elbo Room bar, which remains closed, during the COVID-19 pandemic in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Across Florida, bars were part of the Phase 2 reopenings that occurred earlier in June, except in three counties in South Florida.
    People hold signs during a "Right to Work" rally outside of the Elbo Room bar, which remains closed, during the COVID-19 pandemic in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Across Florida, bars were part of the Phase 2 reopenings that occurred earlier in June, except in three counties in South Florida. Lynne Sladky, AP
    Fullscreen
    Guests required to wear masks because of the COVID-19 pandemic stroll through the Disney Springs shopping, dining and entertainment complex Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Walt Disney World Resort theme parks plan to reopen on July 11.
    Guests required to wear masks because of the COVID-19 pandemic stroll through the Disney Springs shopping, dining and entertainment complex Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Walt Disney World Resort theme parks plan to reopen on July 11. John Raoux, AP
    Fullscreen
    Five-year-old Kobin Rushing tries on a face covering he and his family got for free during a stop at the Interstate 10 welcome center on Monday, June 15, 2020. Rushing and his family are visiting the Sunshine State from Biloxi, Mississippi. <em><a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/06/15/covid-19-face-masks-part-visitor-packets-10-welcome-center/3195379001/">See more photos</a>.</em>
    Five-year-old Kobin Rushing tries on a face covering he and his family got for free during a stop at the Interstate 10 welcome center on Monday, June 15, 2020. Rushing and his family are visiting the Sunshine State from Biloxi, Mississippi. See more photos. Tony Giberson/tgiberson@pnj.com
    Fullscreen
    Members of the Fort Myers High School football team work out on Monday, June, 15, 2020. It was the first day of summer workouts for public schools after being off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some private schools, including <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/sports/2020/06/15/bishop-verot-high-school-starts-third-week-summer-workouts/3193822001/">Bishop Verot High School</a>, started work outs at the beginning of June. <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/sports/2020/06/15/fort-myers-high-school-starts-voluntary-summer-workouts-after-long-break-because-covid-19-pandemic/3193546001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
    Members of the Fort Myers High School football team work out on Monday, June, 15, 2020. It was the first day of summer workouts for public schools after being off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some private schools, including Bishop Verot High School, started work outs at the beginning of June. See more photos. Andrew West, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Members of the Bishop Verot High School football team work out on Monday, June, 15, 2020.&nbsp;The&nbsp;private school&nbsp;started summer workouts on the first week of June.&nbsp;Public schools started summer workouts on June 15, where <a href="https://www.news-press.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2020/06/12/fort-myers-cape-coral-area-public-school-start-summer-athletic-workouts-monday/5343385002/">coaches and athletes follow</a> strict social distancing and CDC guidelines&nbsp;<a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/sports/2020/06/15/bishop-verot-high-school-starts-third-week-summer-workouts/3193822001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
    Members of the Bishop Verot High School football team work out on Monday, June, 15, 2020. The private school started summer workouts on the first week of June. Public schools started summer workouts on June 15, where coaches and athletes follow strict social distancing and CDC guidelines See more photos. Andrew West, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Guests wearing face masks ride a roller coaster at SeaWorld as it reopened with new safety measures in place in Orlando Thursday, June 11, 2020. The park had been closed since mid-March to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
    Guests wearing face masks ride a roller coaster at SeaWorld as it reopened with new safety measures in place in Orlando Thursday, June 11, 2020. The park had been closed since mid-March to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. John Raoux, AP
    Fullscreen
    Gov. Ron DeSantis along with local and state officials announced at a news conference in Viera on&nbsp;Thursday, June 11, 2020 that the Junior Olympic Games are coming to Brevard County this summer. He also made the announcement that schools would reopen at &quot;full capacity.&quot; <a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/06/11/governor-desantis-brevard/5344168002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Gov. Ron DeSantis along with local and state officials announced at a news conference in Viera on Thursday, June 11, 2020 that the Junior Olympic Games are coming to Brevard County this summer. He also made the announcement that schools would reopen at "full capacity." See more photos MALCOLM DENEMARK/FLORIDA TODAY
    Fullscreen
    Gayle Czekanski leans down to kiss her husband, Richard Czekanski, as doctors, nurses and hospital staff clap at Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge in Naples on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Czekanski, 85, was released on his birthday after spending more than ten weeks at the hospital recovering from COVID-19.
    Gayle Czekanski leans down to kiss her husband, Richard Czekanski, as doctors, nurses and hospital staff clap at Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge in Naples on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Czekanski, 85, was released on his birthday after spending more than ten weeks at the hospital recovering from COVID-19. Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
    Fullscreen
    Ella, left 4 and her brother Dani, 3 play in the sand as their parents Natallia and Dan Victor watch, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, on Miami Beach, Florida's famed South Beach. Beaches in Miami-Dade County opened with restrictions Wednesday after having been closed for 12 weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
    Ella, left 4 and her brother Dani, 3 play in the sand as their parents Natallia and Dan Victor watch, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, on Miami Beach, Florida's famed South Beach. Beaches in Miami-Dade County opened with restrictions Wednesday after having been closed for 12 weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Wilfredo Lee, AP
    Fullscreen
    In this Monday, June 8, 2020, photo, a man cycles past a hand washing station set up outside of a popular supermarket amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Immokalee, Fla. Even as the pace of new cases has moderated in the state of Florida, this poor farmworking town in rural Florida is in the throes of an outbreak.
    In this Monday, June 8, 2020, photo, a man cycles past a hand washing station set up outside of a popular supermarket amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Immokalee, Fla. Even as the pace of new cases has moderated in the state of Florida, this poor farmworking town in rural Florida is in the throes of an outbreak. Lynne Sladky, AP
    Fullscreen
    Brody and Marge McDaniel were among the dogs and their owners who brought smiles to residents. Following social distancing guidelines due to coronavirus, several dog groups visited Solaris HealthCare Nursing and Rehab facility in Merritt Island on June 9. Space Coast Therapy Dogs, Alliance of Therapy Dogs, and Canine Star Training Academy teamed up for their third visit since the COVID-19 pandemic prevented their indoor face to face visits. Residents smiled and waved at the dogs from behind windows, and are looking forward to the return of contact visits.
    Brody and Marge McDaniel were among the dogs and their owners who brought smiles to residents. Following social distancing guidelines due to coronavirus, several dog groups visited Solaris HealthCare Nursing and Rehab facility in Merritt Island on June 9. Space Coast Therapy Dogs, Alliance of Therapy Dogs, and Canine Star Training Academy teamed up for their third visit since the COVID-19 pandemic prevented their indoor face to face visits. Residents smiled and waved at the dogs from behind windows, and are looking forward to the return of contact visits. TIM SHORTT/FLORIDA TODAY
    Fullscreen
    Here&#39;s a look at the Sunseeker Resort situation in Charlotte County in June 2020. This $420 million complex has been put on hold indefinitely by Allegiant Air because of the downturn in flying related to coronavirus.&nbsp;
    Here's a look at the Sunseeker Resort situation in Charlotte County in June 2020. This $420 million complex has been put on hold indefinitely by Allegiant Air because of the downturn in flying related to coronavirus.  Andrea Melendez/The News-Press/USA Today Florida Network
    Fullscreen
    Salvation Army Lt. Jeff Marquis delivers a box of donuts to the Stuart Police Department at 830 SE Martin Luther King Blvd. on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Stuart. The Salvation Army partnered with Publix to deliver about 1,000 donuts to the staff at the police department, Lawnwood Regional Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital. &ldquo;We want to be able to say thank you,&quot; Marquis said. &ldquo;We appreciate the sacrifice that these first responders are making especially in this time of COVID.&rdquo; <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/martin-county/2020/06/05/national-donut-day-celebrated-donations-treasure-coast-first-responders/3154946001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Salvation Army Lt. Jeff Marquis delivers a box of donuts to the Stuart Police Department at 830 SE Martin Luther King Blvd. on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Stuart. The Salvation Army partnered with Publix to deliver about 1,000 donuts to the staff at the police department, Lawnwood Regional Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital. “We want to be able to say thank you," Marquis said. “We appreciate the sacrifice that these first responders are making especially in this time of COVID.” See more photos CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/SPECIAL TO TCPALM
    Fullscreen
    Social distancing and wearing masks, with some wearing gloves to guard against the new coronavirus, Muslim men pray, Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Islamic Center of Greater Miami in Miami Gardens, Fla.
    Social distancing and wearing masks, with some wearing gloves to guard against the new coronavirus, Muslim men pray, Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Islamic Center of Greater Miami in Miami Gardens, Fla. Wilfredo Lee, AP
    Fullscreen
    In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 photo, guests arrive at Universal Orlando Resort Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. The theme park has reopened for season pass holders and will open to the general public on Friday, June 5.
    In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 photo, guests arrive at Universal Orlando Resort Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. The theme park has reopened for season pass holders and will open to the general public on Friday, June 5. John Raoux, AP
    Fullscreen
    In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 photo, cashier Rosario Vargas, center, bags groceries for customers at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. The U.S. government is set to issue its latest report on the layoffs that have left millions unemployed but have steadily slowed as many businesses have begun to reopen and to rehire some laid-off workers.
    In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 photo, cashier Rosario Vargas, center, bags groceries for customers at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. The U.S. government is set to issue its latest report on the layoffs that have left millions unemployed but have steadily slowed as many businesses have begun to reopen and to rehire some laid-off workers. Wilfredo Lee, AP
    Fullscreen
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. The Universal Studios theme park reopened today for season pass holders and will open to the general public on Friday. Bars and theme parks will be part of Florida's Phase 2 reopening after closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. The Universal Studios theme park reopened today for season pass holders and will open to the general public on Friday. Bars and theme parks will be part of Florida's Phase 2 reopening after closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. John Raoux, AP
    Fullscreen
    Bowlers are separated using social distancing guidelines at Stuart Bowl Lanes and Lounge Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Stuart. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bowling alley closed mid-March and reopened on May 22 with new sanitation routines, social distancing by using only every other lane, employees picking out bowling balls and entering names for players. &quot;Every single thing that they touch we have to sanitize,&quot; said general manager Tammy Thompson. &quot;I think it&#39;s working pretty good and most people are like &#39;thank you so much for being open, we have something to do.&#39;&quot; <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2020/06/04/slowly-reopening-bowling-alleys-adjust-new-rules-safety-virus/3135117001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Bowlers are separated using social distancing guidelines at Stuart Bowl Lanes and Lounge Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Stuart. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bowling alley closed mid-March and reopened on May 22 with new sanitation routines, social distancing by using only every other lane, employees picking out bowling balls and entering names for players. "Every single thing that they touch we have to sanitize," said general manager Tammy Thompson. "I think it's working pretty good and most people are like 'thank you so much for being open, we have something to do.'" See more photos CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/SPECIAL TO TCPALM
    Fullscreen
    Tate baseball players take batting practice at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Monday, June 1, 2020. The Aggies enjoyed a farewell in the minor league stadium after their season was cut short due to coronavirus.&nbsp;
    Tate baseball players take batting practice at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Monday, June 1, 2020. The Aggies enjoyed a farewell in the minor league stadium after their season was cut short due to coronavirus.  Bill Vilona
    Fullscreen
    People maintain social distancing to help stop the spread of the coronavirus as they play at the beach Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Satellite Beach, Fla.
    People maintain social distancing to help stop the spread of the coronavirus as they play at the beach Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Satellite Beach, Fla. Charlie Riedel, AP
    Fullscreen
    The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex reopened with some restrictions on May 28. Some exhibits are still closed for safety purposes. Masks are required. <em><a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/05/28/ksc-visitor-complex-reopens/5276951002/" target="_blank">See more photos</a>.</em>
    The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex reopened with some restrictions on May 28. Some exhibits are still closed for safety purposes. Masks are required. See more photos. TIM SHORTT/FLORIDA TODAY
    Fullscreen
    Osiris Rodriguez and Maria Rivera with daughters Kelianny, 8, and Mia, 6, are at The Brevard Zoo in Viera. The zoo has partially reopened to the public following closure due to the nationwide coronavirus shutdown. Temporary guidelines include purchasing timed tickets online ahead of a visit to ensure admission, limited guest numbers, and mandatory face masks for all patrons above the age of seven. For more info, visit <a href="https://brevardzoo.org/" target="_blank">www.brevardzoo.org</a> or call (321) 254-9453.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/05/24/brevard-zoo-partially-reopens/5253718002/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Osiris Rodriguez and Maria Rivera with daughters Kelianny, 8, and Mia, 6, are at The Brevard Zoo in Viera. The zoo has partially reopened to the public following closure due to the nationwide coronavirus shutdown. Temporary guidelines include purchasing timed tickets online ahead of a visit to ensure admission, limited guest numbers, and mandatory face masks for all patrons above the age of seven. For more info, visit www.brevardzoo.org or call (321) 254-9453. See more photos TIM SHORTT/FLORIDA TODAY
    Fullscreen
    Despite the rain,&nbsp;a large turnout of motorists lined up at the office of District 53 State Rep. Randy Fine on Palm Bay Road on June 2 for a gallon each of 1,100 gallons of free hand and surface sanitizer donated by John MacDonald and Environmental Manufacturing Solutions in West Melbourne. Fine and his staff helped distribute the $20,000 worth of sanitizer to people who provided their own container. <a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/06/02/1-100-gallons-donated-sanitizer-distributed-free/3125672001/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Despite the rain, a large turnout of motorists lined up at the office of District 53 State Rep. Randy Fine on Palm Bay Road on June 2 for a gallon each of 1,100 gallons of free hand and surface sanitizer donated by John MacDonald and Environmental Manufacturing Solutions in West Melbourne. Fine and his staff helped distribute the $20,000 worth of sanitizer to people who provided their own container. See more photos TIM SHORTT/FLORIDA TODAY
    Fullscreen
    Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson, a native of Fort Pierce, gives back to the health care workers by sending food trucks to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center &amp; Heart Institute Friday, May 29, 2020 as a way of showing appreciation for their hard work during the pandemic. &ldquo;It was an idea about how could we show appreciation to the people in our community that have to wake up during this crisis and continue to go out there and fight for us,&rdquo; Wilson said. &ldquo;A simple lunch just to say thank you.&rdquo; <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/st-lucie-county/2020/05/29/albert-wilson-brings-lunch-healthcare-heroes-lawnwood-fort-pierce/5282329002/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
    Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson, a native of Fort Pierce, gives back to the health care workers by sending food trucks to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute Friday, May 29, 2020 as a way of showing appreciation for their hard work during the pandemic. “It was an idea about how could we show appreciation to the people in our community that have to wake up during this crisis and continue to go out there and fight for us,” Wilson said. “A simple lunch just to say thank you.” See more photos. CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/SPECIAL TO TCPALM
    Fullscreen
    Barbara Storci, the owner of Colleoni&#39;s Eatery &amp; Bakery in Fort Myers, works on Friday night&#39;s dinner on Friday, May 29, 2020. Storci had to lay off her chef amid the pandemic, so she has been doing all the cooking alone. <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2020/05/29/colleonis-eatery-bakery-open-takeout-fort-myers/5284092002/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
    Barbara Storci, the owner of Colleoni's Eatery & Bakery in Fort Myers, works on Friday night's dinner on Friday, May 29, 2020. Storci had to lay off her chef amid the pandemic, so she has been doing all the cooking alone. See more photos. Amanda Inscore/The News-Press USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
    Fullscreen
    Unique Treasures, a fashion accessories store at 808 East New Haven Avenue in Melbourne,&nbsp;displays merchandise. As the COVID-19 shutdown continues to be lifted in stages, many of the shops and eateries of Historic Downtown Melbourne have slowly been reopening for the last few weeks. <a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/06/02/scenes-historic-downtown-melbourne-shopping-areas/5314730002/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Unique Treasures, a fashion accessories store at 808 East New Haven Avenue in Melbourne, displays merchandise. As the COVID-19 shutdown continues to be lifted in stages, many of the shops and eateries of Historic Downtown Melbourne have slowly been reopening for the last few weeks. See more photos TIM SHORTT/FLORIDA TODAY
    Fullscreen
    Laurie Woodward Garcia wears a protective face mask as she is dressed as the Statue of Liberty while protesting outside of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office during the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, May 29, 2020 in Plantation. Immigrant rights groups are protesting conditions at ICE detention centers due to the potential spread of COVID-19.
    Laurie Woodward Garcia wears a protective face mask as she is dressed as the Statue of Liberty while protesting outside of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office during the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, May 29, 2020 in Plantation. Immigrant rights groups are protesting conditions at ICE detention centers due to the potential spread of COVID-19. Lynne Sladky, AP
    Fullscreen
    Godby High School 2020 Salutatorian A&#39;Kyrah O&#39;Banner looks out at the Tucker Civic Center parking lot at her fellow graduates during a drive-in graduation ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, May 26, 2020.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.tallahassee.com/picture-gallery/life/family/highschoolgraduation/2020/05/27/godby-graduation-class-2020-photos/5264043002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Godby High School 2020 Salutatorian A'Kyrah O'Banner looks out at the Tucker Civic Center parking lot at her fellow graduates during a drive-in graduation ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, May 26, 2020. See more photos Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat
    Fullscreen
    Clark Advanced Learning Center Principal Debbie Kohuth (left) hands graduate and student government president Elizabet Pascual her diploma during a drive-thru diploma distribution Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the school in Martin County. The school&#39;s graduation was supposed to take place Saturday, May 23, but the coronavirus pandemic changed the plans. &quot;We look forward to seeing them again July 25th for an in-person graduation,&quot; Kohuth said. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/martin-county/2020/05/26/clark-advanced-learning-center-awards-graduates-their-diplomas-drive-up-celebration/5260043002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;&nbsp;
    Clark Advanced Learning Center Principal Debbie Kohuth (left) hands graduate and student government president Elizabet Pascual her diploma during a drive-thru diploma distribution Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the school in Martin County. The school's graduation was supposed to take place Saturday, May 23, but the coronavirus pandemic changed the plans. "We look forward to seeing them again July 25th for an in-person graduation," Kohuth said. See more photos.   LEAH VOSS/TCPALM
    Fullscreen
    A group of citizens, including Gold Star Mothers, brought wreaths and gathered for a short Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Memorial Park in downtown Stuart. The official parade was canceled because of the novel coronavirus. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/martin-county/2020/05/25/martin-county-residents-gather-rain-honor-memorial-day/5255516002/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    A group of citizens, including Gold Star Mothers, brought wreaths and gathered for a short Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Memorial Park in downtown Stuart. The official parade was canceled because of the novel coronavirus. See more photos MOLLY BARTELS/SPECIAL TO TCPALM
    Fullscreen
    Somerset College Preparatory Academy&rsquo;s class of 2020 celebrated earning their diplomas during a drive-in commencement ceremony at the Causeway Cove Marina on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Fort Pierce. From their cars, family and friends watched a movie screen as virtual messages were given by keynote speakers and graduates walked across the stage with their diplomas. &ldquo;They didn&rsquo;t get prom, they didn&rsquo;t get grad bash and they didn&rsquo;t get the last semester of their senior year with their friends so the community came together to make this happen for them,&rdquo; said principal Erika Rains. &ldquo;This group of kids are awesome, they&rsquo;re amazing.&rdquo; <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/education/graduations/2020/05/24/class-2020-photos-somerset-college-preparatory-academy-graduation/5245714002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;&nbsp;
    Somerset College Preparatory Academy’s class of 2020 celebrated earning their diplomas during a drive-in commencement ceremony at the Causeway Cove Marina on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Fort Pierce. From their cars, family and friends watched a movie screen as virtual messages were given by keynote speakers and graduates walked across the stage with their diplomas. “They didn’t get prom, they didn’t get grad bash and they didn’t get the last semester of their senior year with their friends so the community came together to make this happen for them,” said principal Erika Rains. “This group of kids are awesome, they’re amazing.” See more photos.   CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/SPECIAL TO TCPALM
    Fullscreen
    Philip Rosengreen, left, and Afsy Kafei, right, smile at each other during their wedding ceremony in front of a virtual audience at Afsy&#39;s parents&#39; house in Fort Myers on Saturday, May 23, 2020. The couple had to cancel their June wedding at Casa La Siesta in Spain due to the coronavirus pandemic.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2020/05/26/after-wedding-canceled-due-coronavirus-couple-celebrates-loved-ones-virtually/5262043002/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;&nbsp;
    Philip Rosengreen, left, and Afsy Kafei, right, smile at each other during their wedding ceremony in front of a virtual audience at Afsy's parents' house in Fort Myers on Saturday, May 23, 2020. The couple had to cancel their June wedding at Casa La Siesta in Spain due to the coronavirus pandemic. See more photos.   Jessica Rodriguez/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
    Fullscreen
    More than 100 Estero High School seniors celebrated with a drive-thru breakfast while practicing social distancing. The drive-thru breakfast was hosted by teachers and administrators on Friday, May 22, 2020. <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/education/2020/05/22/estero-high-school-celebrates-graduates-drive-thru-breakfast/5245060002/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    More than 100 Estero High School seniors celebrated with a drive-thru breakfast while practicing social distancing. The drive-thru breakfast was hosted by teachers and administrators on Friday, May 22, 2020. See more photos Amanda Inscore/The News-Press USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
    Fullscreen
    Jake Klentich poses for photos in front of the sign at West Shore Jr/Sr High in Melbourne during a pre-graduation drive thru for the Class of 2020 Friday evening at the school.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/education/2020/05/23/west-shore-class-2020-pre-graduation-drive-thru-parade/5249394002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Jake Klentich poses for photos in front of the sign at West Shore Jr/Sr High in Melbourne during a pre-graduation drive thru for the Class of 2020 Friday evening at the school. See more photos Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY
    Fullscreen
    Maj. Melissa Laughrey, center right, is welcomed home by her husband, Ian Laughrey, center left, and their sons Colin, 16, Liam, 10, and Braden, 14, at Southwest Florida International Airport on Friday, May 22, 2020. Maj. Laughrey is a nurse practitioner and Air Force reservist who was stationed in New York City as part of the Air Force&#39;s 927th Aeromedical Staging Squadron for the COVID-19 pandemic. <a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/coronavirus/2020/05/26/naples-nurse-returns-home-after-assisting-nyc-coronavirus-response/5256930002/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Maj. Melissa Laughrey, center right, is welcomed home by her husband, Ian Laughrey, center left, and their sons Colin, 16, Liam, 10, and Braden, 14, at Southwest Florida International Airport on Friday, May 22, 2020. Maj. Laughrey is a nurse practitioner and Air Force reservist who was stationed in New York City as part of the Air Force's 927th Aeromedical Staging Squadron for the COVID-19 pandemic. See more photos Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
    Fullscreen
    Brandy Contreras and her dog Rudy pose for a portrait at Pawz &amp; Clawz, her shop at Flamingo Island Flea Market in Bonita Springs on Friday, May 22, 2020. Contreras started sewing masks to donate and sell when the market was closed. <a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/coronavirus/2020/05/28/vendors-bonita-springs-flea-market-see-fewer-customers-after-reopening/5248579002/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Brandy Contreras and her dog Rudy pose for a portrait at Pawz & Clawz, her shop at Flamingo Island Flea Market in Bonita Springs on Friday, May 22, 2020. Contreras started sewing masks to donate and sell when the market was closed. See more photos Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
    Fullscreen
    A sign stating that the beaches are closed is shown near a lifeguard stand, Friday, May 22, 2020, on Miami Beach, Florida's famed South Beach. Beaches in Miami-Dade County are scheduled to open June 1.
    A sign stating that the beaches are closed is shown near a lifeguard stand, Friday, May 22, 2020, on Miami Beach, Florida's famed South Beach. Beaches in Miami-Dade County are scheduled to open June 1. Wilfredo Lee, AP
    Fullscreen
    Cocoa Beach Junior Senior High School is planning a traditional graduation in June, but they held an un-official beach walk graduation and parade down Minutemen Causeway to the high school Friday night for a social distancing tailgate party. <a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/05/23/cocoa-beach-junior-senior-high-has-unofficial-graduation/5248869002/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Cocoa Beach Junior Senior High School is planning a traditional graduation in June, but they held an un-official beach walk graduation and parade down Minutemen Causeway to the high school Friday night for a social distancing tailgate party. See more photos MALCOLM DENEMARK/FLORIDA TODAY
    Fullscreen
    Members of the Lakeland Ballers 12-under baseball team warm up before the tournament game at the USSSA complex in Viera. The games were the first organized team sports since the novel coronavirus shutdown. <a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/sports/baseball/2020/05/23/first-games-brevard-since-lockdown/5251066002/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Members of the Lakeland Ballers 12-under baseball team warm up before the tournament game at the USSSA complex in Viera. The games were the first organized team sports since the novel coronavirus shutdown. See more photos Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY
    Fullscreen
    Gulf Breeze resident and Navy Ens Lucas Zolar received his Wings of Gold during a ceremony at Naval Air Station Whiting Field on Thursday, May 21, 2020. HT-18 winged seven new helicopter pilots during the short outdoor ceremony while observing COVID-19 social distancing protocols.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/05/21/naval-aviators-receive-wings-gold-during-covid-19-pandemic/5238827002/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Gulf Breeze resident and Navy Ens Lucas Zolar received his Wings of Gold during a ceremony at Naval Air Station Whiting Field on Thursday, May 21, 2020. HT-18 winged seven new helicopter pilots during the short outdoor ceremony while observing COVID-19 social distancing protocols. See more photos Tony Giberson/tgiberson@pnj.com
    Fullscreen
    Tours on Horseback, of Fort Pierce, takes clients on an hour long adventure of horseback riding along the shoreline of Fredrick Douglass Memorial Park on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in St. Lucie County. Tours on Horseback was able to resume the tour, the ride along the water&rsquo;s edge on a 3-mile round trip from Fredrick Douglass Memorial Park, as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were lifted. Reservations for the tour can be made by calling (772) 468-0101. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/st-lucie-county/2020/05/21/tours-horseback-resumes-riding-fredrick-douglass-memorial-park-beach-in-st-lucie-county/5239607002/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Tours on Horseback, of Fort Pierce, takes clients on an hour long adventure of horseback riding along the shoreline of Fredrick Douglass Memorial Park on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in St. Lucie County. Tours on Horseback was able to resume the tour, the ride along the water’s edge on a 3-mile round trip from Fredrick Douglass Memorial Park, as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were lifted. Reservations for the tour can be made by calling (772) 468-0101. See more photos ERIC HASERT/TCPALM
    Fullscreen
    Around 100 Griffin Middle School eight grade students showed up for a drive-thru graduation ceremony Thursday, May 21, 2020 amid the&nbsp;COVID-18 pandemic. <a href="https://www.tallahassee.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/05/22/griffin-middle-school-celebrates-8th-grade-graduates-drive-thru-ceremony/5240993002/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Around 100 Griffin Middle School eight grade students showed up for a drive-thru graduation ceremony Thursday, May 21, 2020 amid the COVID-18 pandemic. See more photos Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat
    Fullscreen
    A volunteer works the Harry Chapin Food Bank mobile food pantry at the Lee County Civic Center in North Fort Myers on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.&nbsp;Southwest Florida mobile food pantries are feeding thousands affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2020/05/25/southwest-florida-mobile-food-pantries-feeding-thousands-affected-covid-19-pandemic/5233713002/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    A volunteer works the Harry Chapin Food Bank mobile food pantry at the Lee County Civic Center in North Fort Myers on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Southwest Florida mobile food pantries are feeding thousands affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. See more photos Andrew West, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Volunteers place food and milk into cars during a food distribution by Harry Chapin Food Bank at Golden Gate Community Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Harry Chapin Food Bank is now distributing food at Golden Gate Community Center every Wednesday instead of just once a month due to increased demand in response to the coronavirus pandemic.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/coronavirus/2020/05/25/golden-gate-families-receive-meal-kits-harry-chapin-food-bank/5230781002/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Volunteers place food and milk into cars during a food distribution by Harry Chapin Food Bank at Golden Gate Community Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Harry Chapin Food Bank is now distributing food at Golden Gate Community Center every Wednesday instead of just once a month due to increased demand in response to the coronavirus pandemic. See more photos Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
    Fullscreen
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, gestures as he speaks to the media with Vice President Mike Pence delivering personal protective equipment to the Westminster Baldwin Park, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Orlando, Fla., as part of the initiative to deliver PPE to more than 15,000 nursing homes across America. Pence is also scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion with hospitality and tourism industry leaders to discuss their plans for re-opening during the coronavirus outbreak.
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, gestures as he speaks to the media with Vice President Mike Pence delivering personal protective equipment to the Westminster Baldwin Park, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Orlando, Fla., as part of the initiative to deliver PPE to more than 15,000 nursing homes across America. Pence is also scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion with hospitality and tourism industry leaders to discuss their plans for re-opening during the coronavirus outbreak. Chris O'Meara, AP
    Fullscreen
    Vice President Mike Pence, right, Seema Verma, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, center, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, deliver personal protective equipment to a nursing home Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Orlando, Fla., as part of the initiative to deliver PPE to more than 15,000 nursing homes across America. Pence is also scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion with hospitality and tourism industry leaders to discuss their plans for re-opening during the coronavirus outbreak.
    Vice President Mike Pence, right, Seema Verma, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, center, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, deliver personal protective equipment to a nursing home Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Orlando, Fla., as part of the initiative to deliver PPE to more than 15,000 nursing homes across America. Pence is also scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion with hospitality and tourism industry leaders to discuss their plans for re-opening during the coronavirus outbreak. Chris O'Meara, AP
    Fullscreen
    Clayton Sabolic, a front desk and maintenance worker at Sweat Therapy Fitness, sprays a disinfectant on the ground before a class. Red tape in the shape of an X represent where each participant should stand during a class in order to practice social distancing. <a href="https://www.tallahassee.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/05/21/fitness-centers-reopen-part-phase-i-florida/5230022002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Clayton Sabolic, a front desk and maintenance worker at Sweat Therapy Fitness, sprays a disinfectant on the ground before a class. Red tape in the shape of an X represent where each participant should stand during a class in order to practice social distancing. See more photos Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat
    Fullscreen
    A small crowd of around 100 people enjoy a calm morning at the ocean Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Hobe Sound Beach on Jupiter Island in Martin County. Wednesday was the first day the public could access the southernmost beach in Martin County since coronavirus forced the county to close beaches on March 23. After Palm Beach County beaches reopened Monday, county commissioners voted 4-1 to allow the public to have access to Hobe Sound Beach, which sits near the county border. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/martin-county/2020/05/20/hobe-sound-beach-opens-public-after-nearly-two-months-closed/5230680002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    A small crowd of around 100 people enjoy a calm morning at the ocean Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Hobe Sound Beach on Jupiter Island in Martin County. Wednesday was the first day the public could access the southernmost beach in Martin County since coronavirus forced the county to close beaches on March 23. After Palm Beach County beaches reopened Monday, county commissioners voted 4-1 to allow the public to have access to Hobe Sound Beach, which sits near the county border. See more photos LEAH VOSS/TCPALM
    Fullscreen
    Walk-up COVID-19 testing for Collier County residents is conducted by the Florida National Guard with help from the Florida Department of Health in Collier County at North Collier Regional Park in Naples on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at North Collier Regional Park on Tuesday and Wednesday and at South Regional Library on Friday and Saturday. <a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/coronavirus/2020/05/19/walk-up-covid-19-testing-offered-collier-county-residents/5220443002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Walk-up COVID-19 testing for Collier County residents is conducted by the Florida National Guard with help from the Florida Department of Health in Collier County at North Collier Regional Park in Naples on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at North Collier Regional Park on Tuesday and Wednesday and at South Regional Library on Friday and Saturday. See more photos Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
    Fullscreen
    James Crocker, president and CEO of Hog Technologies, arranged for a plasma donation to help coronavirus patients with his new organization, Plasma for Lives, and OneBlood, conducted at his business Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Stuart. Crocker, who survived coronavirus, was inspired to start the initiative after his own plasma donation saved the life of Michael Kevin Rathel, a COVID-19 patient from Orlando who was in a coma and on life support. &quot;He&#39;s really the inspiration for launching Plasma for Lives,&quot; Crocker said of Rathel. &quot;We&#39;ll continue until this crisis is under control. We&#39;re really trying to flip from the patients waiting on the plasma. We want the plasma waiting on the patients.&quot; For more information, go to <a href="https://plasmaforlives.com/">www.plasmaforlives.com</a>.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/martin-county/2020/05/19/recovered-covid-19-survivors-donate-plasma-through-oneblood-hog-technologies-stuart/5221006002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
    James Crocker, president and CEO of Hog Technologies, arranged for a plasma donation to help coronavirus patients with his new organization, Plasma for Lives, and OneBlood, conducted at his business Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Stuart. Crocker, who survived coronavirus, was inspired to start the initiative after his own plasma donation saved the life of Michael Kevin Rathel, a COVID-19 patient from Orlando who was in a coma and on life support. "He's really the inspiration for launching Plasma for Lives," Crocker said of Rathel. "We'll continue until this crisis is under control. We're really trying to flip from the patients waiting on the plasma. We want the plasma waiting on the patients." For more information, go to www.plasmaforlives.comSee more photos. LEAH VOSS/TCPALM
    Fullscreen
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference Monday, May 18, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. The governor announced that the I-4 and State Road 408 interchange has opened and because of less traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic, workers were able to expedite the workflow on the I-4 Ultimate Project.
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference Monday, May 18, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. The governor announced that the I-4 and State Road 408 interchange has opened and because of less traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic, workers were able to expedite the workflow on the I-4 Ultimate Project. John Raoux, AP
    Fullscreen
    Kelly Janes, a coach at HEW, Hard Exercise Works gym in Stuart, sanitizes incoming weights returned by clients on Saturday, May 16, 2020 as the gym prepares to reopen Monday, May 18. &quot;To help prevent the spread of COVID-19,&quot; Janes said about the importance of cleaning and sanitizing the components of their business. &quot;To keep all our clientele safe.&quot; several of the coaches spent the day collecting and cleaning equipment issued out to their clients to use at home until they could reopen. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/martin-county/2020/05/18/hard-exercise-works-gym-reopen-stuart-covid-19-restrictions-lift/5207529002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Kelly Janes, a coach at HEW, Hard Exercise Works gym in Stuart, sanitizes incoming weights returned by clients on Saturday, May 16, 2020 as the gym prepares to reopen Monday, May 18. "To help prevent the spread of COVID-19," Janes said about the importance of cleaning and sanitizing the components of their business. "To keep all our clientele safe." several of the coaches spent the day collecting and cleaning equipment issued out to their clients to use at home until they could reopen. See more photos ERIC HASERT/TCPALM
    Fullscreen
    Antonio Acosta and Destiny Phillips check out the displays at the T.T. Wentworth Jr. Florida State Museum on Saturday, May 16, 2020. The museum re-opened Saturday after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the initial phase of re-opening, the museum will only be open Saturdays and Wednesdays, allowing staff to fully sanitize between open days. <a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/05/16/coronavirus-pensacola-museum-art-t-t-wentworth-jr-museum-reopen/5207438002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
    Antonio Acosta and Destiny Phillips check out the displays at the T.T. Wentworth Jr. Florida State Museum on Saturday, May 16, 2020. The museum re-opened Saturday after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the initial phase of re-opening, the museum will only be open Saturdays and Wednesdays, allowing staff to fully sanitize between open days. See more photos. John Blackie/jblackie@pnj.com
    Fullscreen
    Bishop Verot High School held a caravan parade of graduating seniors Saturday, May 16, 2020 through the school&#39;s parking lot. The event was hosted on what would have been their actual graduation day. The school is still hoping to host a graduation ceremony at a later date. <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/05/17/bishop-verot-hosts-parade-honor-their-graduating-seniors/5209225002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Bishop Verot High School held a caravan parade of graduating seniors Saturday, May 16, 2020 through the school's parking lot. The event was hosted on what would have been their actual graduation day. The school is still hoping to host a graduation ceremony at a later date. See more photos Ricardo Rolon /The News-Press USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
    Fullscreen
    Michelle Thomas, a Premier Sotheby&#39;s International Realty agent, does a live home tour on Instagram for a home in Naples on Friday, May 15, 2020.&nbsp;Virtual house tours have become a new norm&nbsp;during the coronavirus pandemic.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2020/05/28/michelle-thomas-does-virtual-house-tour/5204423002/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Michelle Thomas, a Premier Sotheby's International Realty agent, does a live home tour on Instagram for a home in Naples on Friday, May 15, 2020. Virtual house tours have become a new norm during the coronavirus pandemic. See more photos Amanda Inscore/The News-Press USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
    Fullscreen
    University of West Florida adjunct instructor Kelly Leitermann demonstrates how she teaches her Drawing 1: Drawing for Non-Majors course remotely from her home in Pensacola on Thursday, May 14, 2020.&nbsp;Instructors are finding new skills, tools and opportunities to teach during the COVID-19 pandemic. <a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/05/21/coronavirus-university-west-florida-teaches-remote-classes-during-shutdown/5194388002/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
    University of West Florida adjunct instructor Kelly Leitermann demonstrates how she teaches her Drawing 1: Drawing for Non-Majors course remotely from her home in Pensacola on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Instructors are finding new skills, tools and opportunities to teach during the COVID-19 pandemic. See more photos. Gregg Pachkowski, gregg@pnj.com
    Fullscreen
    Neil Camillo and Lindsey Thompson are married by Deputy Clerk Christina Hunter in an intimate courtyard ceremony at the Martin County Courthouse on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Stuart. &ldquo;I never had the big wedding in mind anyway,&rdquo; said Thompson. &ldquo;I just wanted to make sure that when I did get married, I knew it was the right person and it was meaningful, and I didn&rsquo;t have these big plans that were ruined.&rdquo; The couple hopes to honeymoon on Sanibel Island at a later date. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/martin-county/2020/05/14/martin-couple-ties-knot-stuart-clerk-court-office-despite-pandemic/5193832002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Neil Camillo and Lindsey Thompson are married by Deputy Clerk Christina Hunter in an intimate courtyard ceremony at the Martin County Courthouse on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Stuart. “I never had the big wedding in mind anyway,” said Thompson. “I just wanted to make sure that when I did get married, I knew it was the right person and it was meaningful, and I didn’t have these big plans that were ruined.” The couple hopes to honeymoon on Sanibel Island at a later date. See more photos CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/SPECIAL TO TCPALM
    Fullscreen
    Joy Medeiro left Parrish Medical Center Wednesday, May 13, 2020 to cheers and a few tears. Medeiro spent 41 days in the Intensive Care Unit, much of that time in a coma and intubated fighting COVID-19. The employees of the medical center lined the hallway and atrium of the medical center clapping and cheering her release, as Celebrate played on the Loud speaker. <a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/05/13/woman-spent-40-days-icu-covid-19/5184754002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Joy Medeiro left Parrish Medical Center Wednesday, May 13, 2020 to cheers and a few tears. Medeiro spent 41 days in the Intensive Care Unit, much of that time in a coma and intubated fighting COVID-19. The employees of the medical center lined the hallway and atrium of the medical center clapping and cheering her release, as Celebrate played on the Loud speaker. See more photos MALCOLM DENEMARK/FLORIDA TODAY
    Fullscreen
    New England Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson, heads in to NCH North Naples Hospital in North Naples to distribute lunch to hospital staff on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.<em> <a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/sports/2020/05/13/new-england-patriots-j-c-jackson-donates-meals-ppe-nch-hospital-staff/5184436002/" target="_blank">See more photos</a>.&nbsp;</em>
    New England Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson, heads in to NCH North Naples Hospital in North Naples to distribute lunch to hospital staff on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.See more photos Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
    Fullscreen
    While one protestor dressed as President Donald Trump eats McDonald&#39;s french fries and plays golf on the grass of the Florida Historic Capitol, four others dressed in Tyvek suits carry bags to the steps of the building, lining them up at the feet of a Grim Reaper, representing the lives of Floridians who have or who may die from COVID-19 during a protest urging Gov. Ron DeSantis not to rush to re-open the state Tuesday, May 12, 2020. <a href="https://www.tallahassee.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/05/12/protestors-line-historic-capitol-steps-body-bags-urge-governor-not-rush-re-open/3114219001/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
    While one protestor dressed as President Donald Trump eats McDonald's french fries and plays golf on the grass of the Florida Historic Capitol, four others dressed in Tyvek suits carry bags to the steps of the building, lining them up at the feet of a Grim Reaper, representing the lives of Floridians who have or who may die from COVID-19 during a protest urging Gov. Ron DeSantis not to rush to re-open the state Tuesday, May 12, 2020. See more photos. Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat
    Fullscreen
    Shawnda Jones, of Fort Myers, a 14-year veteran, works as a nutrition services assistant. She is one of the hospital&#39;s unsung heroes and is responsible for delivering food to patients.<em> <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/05/14/local-hospitals-unsung-heroes/3118313001/" target="_blank">See more photos</a></em><br /> .&nbsp;
    Shawnda Jones, of Fort Myers, a 14-year veteran, works as a nutrition services assistant. She is one of the hospital's unsung heroes and is responsible for delivering food to patients.See more photos Ricardo Rolon /The News-Press USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
    Fullscreen
    New employee Vinny Polimine and Wes Garcia build cheesesteak sandwiches for waiting customers on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Wes&#39; Backyard BBQ and Grill in Vero Beach. The eatery faired well during the coronavirus pandemic, only closing for one day before reopening for curb-side orders. &quot;We have a loyal customer base,&quot; Garcia said, &quot;and we&#39;re thankful for them.&quot; <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/indian-river-county/2020/05/28/vero-beach-bbq-joint-reopens-thankful-loyal-customers-during-pandemic/3118749001/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    New employee Vinny Polimine and Wes Garcia build cheesesteak sandwiches for waiting customers on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Wes' Backyard BBQ and Grill in Vero Beach. The eatery faired well during the coronavirus pandemic, only closing for one day before reopening for curb-side orders. "We have a loyal customer base," Garcia said, "and we're thankful for them." See more photos PATRICK DOVE/TCPALM
    Fullscreen
    Nick Boyce, bike mechanic, works to repair a bike for a customer. Bike shops in Lee County are one of the few businesses booming since the coronavirus pandemic began. To the point of there being bike shortages. Bike mechanics at Paradise Bicycles in Fort Myers are working hard on the backload of bikes. Repairs are taking around a week to 10 days for most bikes and their inventory of new bikes fly out the door the day they are delivered. <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2020/05/18/bike-shops-see-business-booming/3117521001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Nick Boyce, bike mechanic, works to repair a bike for a customer. Bike shops in Lee County are one of the few businesses booming since the coronavirus pandemic began. To the point of there being bike shortages. Bike mechanics at Paradise Bicycles in Fort Myers are working hard on the backload of bikes. Repairs are taking around a week to 10 days for most bikes and their inventory of new bikes fly out the door the day they are delivered. See more photos Andrea Melendez/The News-Press/USA Today Florida Network
    Fullscreen
    Navarre High seniors Anthony Corzine and Anthony Moroyoqui, their pick-up cap, and gowns for graduation and receive their yearbooks during a drive-through event at the school on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. <a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/05/12/navarre-high-welcomes-senior-class-they-pick-up-graduation-supplies-yearbooks/3118798001/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Navarre High seniors Anthony Corzine and Anthony Moroyoqui, their pick-up cap, and gowns for graduation and receive their yearbooks during a drive-through event at the school on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. See more photos Tony Giberson/tgiberson@pnj.com
    Fullscreen
    A 3-year-old Owen Golding gets his first haircut here since March by barber Justin Essery. Old Florida Barber Shop at 627 Brevard Avenue in Cocoa Village reopened on an appointment only basis on Monday, May 11, after closing in March due to the COVID-19 precautions. They take reservations online at OldFloridaBarbershop.com. <a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/05/11/barber-shops-and-salons-begin-reopening-brevard-may-11/3112668001/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
    A 3-year-old Owen Golding gets his first haircut here since March by barber Justin Essery. Old Florida Barber Shop at 627 Brevard Avenue in Cocoa Village reopened on an appointment only basis on Monday, May 11, after closing in March due to the COVID-19 precautions. They take reservations online at OldFloridaBarbershop.com. See more photos. TIM SHORTT/FLORIDA TODAY
    Fullscreen
    A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past an American flag in front of a closed business during the new coronavirus pandemic, Monday, May 11, 2020, in Palm Beach. Palm Beach County was authorized by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to initiate Phase 1 reopening regulations Monday, which includes limited reopening of retail establishments.
    A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past an American flag in front of a closed business during the new coronavirus pandemic, Monday, May 11, 2020, in Palm Beach. Palm Beach County was authorized by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to initiate Phase 1 reopening regulations Monday, which includes limited reopening of retail establishments. Lynne Sladky, AP
    Fullscreen
    A worker pressure cleans the sidewalk on Worth Ave. during the new coronavirus pandemic, Monday, May 11, 2020 in Palm Beach, Fla. Palm Beach County was authorized by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to initiate Phase 1 reopening regulations Monday, which includes limited reopening of retail establishments.
    A worker pressure cleans the sidewalk on Worth Ave. during the new coronavirus pandemic, Monday, May 11, 2020 in Palm Beach, Fla. Palm Beach County was authorized by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to initiate Phase 1 reopening regulations Monday, which includes limited reopening of retail establishments. Lynne Sladky, AP
    Fullscreen
    Waitress Martha Valilee takes an order from Kurt and Edie Hoppe at the iconic Boca Raton breakfast joint Tom Sawyer as it opens for business with social distancing on Monday, May 11, 2020, as Palm Beach County eases restrictions.
    Waitress Martha Valilee takes an order from Kurt and Edie Hoppe at the iconic Boca Raton breakfast joint Tom Sawyer as it opens for business with social distancing on Monday, May 11, 2020, as Palm Beach County eases restrictions. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
    Fullscreen
    Church goers use social distancing protocols during an early morning service at First Presbyterian Church in Bonita Springs, Fla. on Sunday, May 10, 2020. First Presbyterian Church is one of the first to start opening its sanctuary for services, under the rationale that it has less than 25 percent of its winter congregation here during the summer and social distancing would be easy. <a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/life/faith/2020/05/15/coronavirus-florida-church-doors-re-open-faithful-collier-lee-counties/5196191002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
    Church goers use social distancing protocols during an early morning service at First Presbyterian Church in Bonita Springs, Fla. on Sunday, May 10, 2020. First Presbyterian Church is one of the first to start opening its sanctuary for services, under the rationale that it has less than 25 percent of its winter congregation here during the summer and social distancing would be easy. See more photos. Logan Newell/Special to the Naples Daily News
    Fullscreen
    The Blue Angels fly over as Jacksonville Beach Police Officer Thomas Harper and lifeguard Josh Mullis look on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The flyover was a salute to first responders in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. <a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/newswire/2020/05/08/blue-angels-fly-over-jacksonville-florida/3099922001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
    The Blue Angels fly over as Jacksonville Beach Police Officer Thomas Harper and lifeguard Josh Mullis look on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The flyover was a salute to first responders in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. See more photos. Will Dickey/Florida Times-Union
    Fullscreen
    The Edison Mall reopened on Friday, May 8, 2020. It has been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Signs and sanitizer dispensers were placed throughout the mall. Some stores in the mall remain closed and are expected to open when ready. The mall is encouraging social distancing and the wearing of face coverings along with taking other measures to keep patrons safe.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/05/08/edison-mall-reopened-friday-after-being-closed-due-covid-19-pandemic/3099779001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
    The Edison Mall reopened on Friday, May 8, 2020. It has been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Signs and sanitizer dispensers were placed throughout the mall. Some stores in the mall remain closed and are expected to open when ready. The mall is encouraging social distancing and the wearing of face coverings along with taking other measures to keep patrons safe. See more photos. Andrew West, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Jordan Fierrof, 15, wears a mask given to him by Marybeth Pe&ntilde;a, nurse program specialist with the Martin County Department of Health,on Thursday, May 7, 2020,at St. Lucie Mobile Village near Indiantown in Martin County. Pe&ntilde;a, who is part of a group of Department of Health staff handing out about 4,500 cloth masks donated by Cleveland Clinic Martin Health, recently produced a video in English and Spanish to educate children and families about healthy habits and germ prevention and has provided health education in the Indiantown community since 2015. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/martin-county/2020/05/09/indiantown-home-quarter-martin-county-coronavirus-cases-gets-masks-more-testing/3095566001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
    Jordan Fierrof, 15, wears a mask given to him by Marybeth Peña, nurse program specialist with the Martin County Department of Health,on Thursday, May 7, 2020,at St. Lucie Mobile Village near Indiantown in Martin County. Peña, who is part of a group of Department of Health staff handing out about 4,500 cloth masks donated by Cleveland Clinic Martin Health, recently produced a video in English and Spanish to educate children and families about healthy habits and germ prevention and has provided health education in the Indiantown community since 2015. See more photos. LEAH VOSS/TCPALM
    Fullscreen
    Nicole Cruz of Circle C Farm draws her chickens away from the fence before collecting some of their eggs on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Felda. The farm has more than 3,000 laying hens, and they started egg production in 2015.&nbsp;Demand for local&nbsp;meat&nbsp;has surged as the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered U.S.&nbsp;meatpacking plants and processors.&nbsp;
    Nicole Cruz of Circle C Farm draws her chickens away from the fence before collecting some of their eggs on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Felda. The farm has more than 3,000 laying hens, and they started egg production in 2015. Demand for local meat has surged as the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered U.S. meatpacking plants and processors.  Amanda Inscore/The News-Press USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
    Fullscreen
    Gloria Padilla-Martinez, an area coordinator at the Redlands Christian Migrant Association in Immokalee, delivers donated goods to siblings Jesus and Melissa Hernandez on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The mother of two is an advocate for families and migrant workers in Immokalee.
    Gloria Padilla-Martinez, an area coordinator at the Redlands Christian Migrant Association in Immokalee, delivers donated goods to siblings Jesus and Melissa Hernandez on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The mother of two is an advocate for families and migrant workers in Immokalee. Andrew West, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Talethia Edwards and her family took in a baby after a troubled mother brought him to her doorstep last year. The &quot;Community Baby,&quot; as Edwards called him, will be one-year-old on Mother&#39;s Day. Edwards has now taken in his newborn brother Raymond. <a href="https://www.tallahassee.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/05/08/community-baby-milo-big-brother/3090241001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Talethia Edwards and her family took in a baby after a troubled mother brought him to her doorstep last year. The "Community Baby," as Edwards called him, will be one-year-old on Mother's Day. Edwards has now taken in his newborn brother Raymond. See more photos Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat
    Fullscreen
    Yolanda Harris and Eddie Brown take a break while shopping at Miromar Outlets on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Estero. Brown was looking for new shoes for work. <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/coronavirus/2020/05/07/miromar-outlets-opens-after-being-closed-more-than-month-covid-19/3089986001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Yolanda Harris and Eddie Brown take a break while shopping at Miromar Outlets on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Estero. Brown was looking for new shoes for work. See more photos Amanda Inscore/The News-Press USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
    Fullscreen
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wears a face mask as he listens during a news conference at a COVID-19 testing site at Hard Rock Stadium, during the new coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla.
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wears a face mask as he listens during a news conference at a COVID-19 testing site at Hard Rock Stadium, during the new coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Lynne Sladky, AP
    Fullscreen
    Charley Pearce does a quick check of her cell phone while moving cattle from one pasture to the next on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Wynne Ranch in western St. Lucie County. The 8,000-acre ranch raises Brangus cattle and sells off the bulls and heifers for breeding at other ranches in other states. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/st-lucie-county/2020/05/07/beef-production-full-swing-wynne-ranch-st-lucie-county/5178765002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Charley Pearce does a quick check of her cell phone while moving cattle from one pasture to the next on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Wynne Ranch in western St. Lucie County. The 8,000-acre ranch raises Brangus cattle and sells off the bulls and heifers for breeding at other ranches in other states. See more photos PATRICK DOVE/TCPALM
    Fullscreen
    Caution tape marks a sea turtle nest near the beach access point at Fourth Avenue North in Naples on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. <a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/environment/2020/05/07/sea-turtle-nesting-season-begins-early/5176744002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
    Caution tape marks a sea turtle nest near the beach access point at Fourth Avenue North in Naples on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. See more photos. Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
    Fullscreen
    Lauren Tayon, a senior at The Village School of Naples, smiles during a parade of school faculty and administrators delivering graduation gowns and gift baskets to the 12 members of the school&#39;s first graduating class at her home in Naples on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. <a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/education/2020/05/08/village-school-naples-celebrates-first-graduating-class-parade/3088453001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Lauren Tayon, a senior at The Village School of Naples, smiles during a parade of school faculty and administrators delivering graduation gowns and gift baskets to the 12 members of the school's first graduating class at her home in Naples on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. See more photos Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
    Fullscreen
    Heather Howard, 18, left, and Lauren Howard, 18, right, seniors at Barron Collier High School, pose for a portrait in their caps and gowns at their home in Naples on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Yard signs in the front lawn from their mom, school, and church congratulate them on their high school graduation.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/coronavirus/2020/05/06/yard-signs-celebrate-high-school-seniors/5176272002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
    Heather Howard, 18, left, and Lauren Howard, 18, right, seniors at Barron Collier High School, pose for a portrait in their caps and gowns at their home in Naples on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Yard signs in the front lawn from their mom, school, and church congratulate them on their high school graduation. See more photos. Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
    Fullscreen
    David Velasquez, foreground, 13, sings and plays the vihuela during a performance by the Homestead-Miami Mariachi Conservatory for Alt&iacute;simo Live!, a livestreamed Latin music and pop culture festival celebrating farmworkers&#39; contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, May 5, 2020 on a farm in Homestead, Fla.&nbsp;
    David Velasquez, foreground, 13, sings and plays the vihuela during a performance by the Homestead-Miami Mariachi Conservatory for Altísimo Live!, a livestreamed Latin music and pop culture festival celebrating farmworkers' contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, May 5, 2020 on a farm in Homestead, Fla.  Wilfredo Lee, AP
    Fullscreen
    Raegan Hathaway, left, and Lauren Holmes pay for their items at Alvin&#39;s Island shop at the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Six foot intervals are marked on the ground to keep customers at a social distance while waiting to check out.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/05/05/coronavirus-shops-reopen-pensacola-beach-boardwalk-after-shutdown/5172125002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Raegan Hathaway, left, and Lauren Holmes pay for their items at Alvin's Island shop at the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Six foot intervals are marked on the ground to keep customers at a social distance while waiting to check out. See more photos Gregg Pachkowski, gregg@pnj.com
    Fullscreen
    A Xenex LightStrike Germ-Zapping robot, named Pretty Penny in memory of Penny Allyn, whose family donated funds for the robot to NCH, uses pulsed xenon ultraviolet light to disinfect a dining area at Bellini on Fifth Italian Ristorante in Naples on Monday, May 4, 2020. NCH is using the robots to disinfect seven different Naples restaurants this week as a thank you for the meals they donated to NCH staff during the pandemic. <a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/coronavirus/2020/05/04/nch-disinfects-naples-restaurants-germ-zapping-robot/3079581001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
    A Xenex LightStrike Germ-Zapping robot, named Pretty Penny in memory of Penny Allyn, whose family donated funds for the robot to NCH, uses pulsed xenon ultraviolet light to disinfect a dining area at Bellini on Fifth Italian Ristorante in Naples on Monday, May 4, 2020. NCH is using the robots to disinfect seven different Naples restaurants this week as a thank you for the meals they donated to NCH staff during the pandemic. See more photos. Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
    Fullscreen
    The staff of Cactus Cantina rushes outdoor seating outside the Mexican restaurant before the start of lunch service on Monday, May 4, 2020. <a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/05/04/pensacola-offers-dine-in-meals-social-distancing-rules-relaxed/3080017001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
    The staff of Cactus Cantina rushes outdoor seating outside the Mexican restaurant before the start of lunch service on Monday, May 4, 2020. See more photos. Tony Giberson/tgiberson@pnj.com
    Fullscreen
    Chico&#39;s employees who were laid off without severance pay protest their treatment in front of two of the company&#39;s stores on Monday, May 4, 2020 in south Fort Myers. <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2020/05/04/chicos-employees-protest-being-laid-off-no-severance/3077960001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
    Chico's employees who were laid off without severance pay protest their treatment in front of two of the company's stores on Monday, May 4, 2020 in south Fort Myers. See more photos. Amanda Inscore/The News-Press USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
    Fullscreen
    An estimated 1,000 people spread out on Stuart Beach on the first day beachgoers were able to access Martin County beaches on Monday, May 4, 2020 on Hutchinson Island. Martin County commissioners voted to reopen the beaches, excluding Hobe Sound Beach and Bathtub Reef Beach, but said they need to follow the CDC&#39;s guidelines for social distancing, including staying 6 feet apart from strangers. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/martin-county/2020/05/04/coronavirus-martin-county-county-beaches-open-restrictions/3077086001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    An estimated 1,000 people spread out on Stuart Beach on the first day beachgoers were able to access Martin County beaches on Monday, May 4, 2020 on Hutchinson Island. Martin County commissioners voted to reopen the beaches, excluding Hobe Sound Beach and Bathtub Reef Beach, but said they need to follow the CDC's guidelines for social distancing, including staying 6 feet apart from strangers. See more photos LEAH VOSS/TCPALM
    Fullscreen
    Members of the Florida National Guard conduct COVID-19 testing for Immokalee residents on Sunday, May, 3, 2020 at the Collier County Health Department in Immokalee. <a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2020/05/03/florida-national-guard-conduct-covid-19-testing-immokalee-residents/3075012001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
    Members of the Florida National Guard conduct COVID-19 testing for Immokalee residents on Sunday, May, 3, 2020 at the Collier County Health Department in Immokalee. See more photos. Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
    Fullscreen
    The beautiful weather brought visitors to Pensacola Beach and Quietwater Beach on the second day of its opening, Saturday, May 2, 2020.&nbsp;
    The beautiful weather brought visitors to Pensacola Beach and Quietwater Beach on the second day of its opening, Saturday, May 2, 2020.  John Blackie/jblackie@pnj.com
    Fullscreen
    The beautiful weather brought visitors to Pensacola Beach and Quietwater Beach on the second day of its opening, Saturday, May 2, 2020. <a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/05/02/photos-beautiful-weather-brings-visitors-pensacola-beach/3073099001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    The beautiful weather brought visitors to Pensacola Beach and Quietwater Beach on the second day of its opening, Saturday, May 2, 2020. See more photos John Blackie/jblackie@pnj.com
    Fullscreen
    Customers pick up alcohol in the drive thru at Mike&#39;s Beer Barn on Saturday, May 2, 2020.&nbsp;
    Customers pick up alcohol in the drive thru at Mike's Beer Barn on Saturday, May 2, 2020.  Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat
    Fullscreen
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, laughs beside Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, right, during an appearance at the &quot;Oh Sooo Jazzy&quot; hair salon in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, May 2, 2020. The governor was there to discuss guidelines for reopening businesses during the coronavirus epidemic. <a href="https://www.tallahassee.com/story/news/politics/2020/05/02/desantis-huddles-barbers-and-hair-stylists-lifting-coronavirus-restrictions/3072929001/"><em>Read the story</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, laughs beside Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, right, during an appearance at the "Oh Sooo Jazzy" hair salon in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, May 2, 2020. The governor was there to discuss guidelines for reopening businesses during the coronavirus epidemic. Read the story Stephen M. Dowell/ Orlando Sentinel via AP
    Fullscreen
    In celebration of the Kentucky Derby, Palm City Farms Trail Association riders brought their horses to Grand Oaks of Palm City, an assisted living and memory care community, for a parade around the building greeting residents on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Palm City. &ldquo;We are so glad that we can still celebrate the Kentucky Derby in some way shape or form&hellip;it is one of our biggest celebrations every year,&rdquo; said Brooke Santino, the facility&rsquo;s activity assistant. &ldquo;It&rsquo;s great to see their smiling faces and great change of attitude through this (difficult) time.&rdquo;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/martin-county/2020/05/02/grand-oaks-palm-city-residents-treated-horse-parade-original-kentucky-derby-day/3068800001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    In celebration of the Kentucky Derby, Palm City Farms Trail Association riders brought their horses to Grand Oaks of Palm City, an assisted living and memory care community, for a parade around the building greeting residents on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Palm City. “We are so glad that we can still celebrate the Kentucky Derby in some way shape or form…it is one of our biggest celebrations every year,” said Brooke Santino, the facility’s activity assistant. “It’s great to see their smiling faces and great change of attitude through this (difficult) time.” See more photos CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/SPECIAL TO TCPALM
    Fullscreen
    The City of Port St. Lucie partnered with Treasure Coast Food Bank distributing boxes of food during an emergency drive-thru food pantry on Friday, May 1, 2020 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center in Port St. Lucie. Chicken, canned goods and assorted produce were loaded into the 1,000 pre-registered vehicles that went through the line. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Treasure Coast Food Bank has seen a 40% increase in need, according to Krista Garofalo, the chief resource officer. &ldquo;We have people that have never needed to seek assistance before,&rdquo; Garofalo said. &ldquo;If they&rsquo;re waiting for a stimulus check or waiting for unemployment this will help them get through that time period until they start getting back to work.&rdquo; <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/st-lucie-county/2020/05/01/thousand-vehicles-line-up-port-st-lucie-emergency-drive-thru-food-pantry/3068131001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    The City of Port St. Lucie partnered with Treasure Coast Food Bank distributing boxes of food during an emergency drive-thru food pantry on Friday, May 1, 2020 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center in Port St. Lucie. Chicken, canned goods and assorted produce were loaded into the 1,000 pre-registered vehicles that went through the line. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Treasure Coast Food Bank has seen a 40% increase in need, according to Krista Garofalo, the chief resource officer. “We have people that have never needed to seek assistance before,” Garofalo said. “If they’re waiting for a stimulus check or waiting for unemployment this will help them get through that time period until they start getting back to work.” See more photos CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/SPECIAL TO TCPALM
    Fullscreen
    People enjoy the sun at Navarre Beach as the Santa Rosa County beaches reopen during the coronavirus shutdown in Navarre on Friday, May 1, 2020.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/05/01/photos-navarre-beach-reopens-crowds-gather-bask-sun-go-fishing/3069579001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
    People enjoy the sun at Navarre Beach as the Santa Rosa County beaches reopen during the coronavirus shutdown in Navarre on Friday, May 1, 2020. See more photos. Gregg Pachkowski, gregg@pnj.com
    Fullscreen
    Leila Flack talks about being among the first to arrive at Navarre Beach while her children Jack Ryan, 7, left, and Savannah Ryan, 11, play in the sand as the Santa Rosa County beaches reopen after the coronavirus shutdown in Navarre on Friday, May 1, 2020. <em><a href="https://www.pnj.com/story/news/2020/05/01/florida-beaches-navarre-beach-fills-within-hours-opening/3070092001/" target="_blank">Read the story</a></em>.&nbsp;
    Leila Flack talks about being among the first to arrive at Navarre Beach while her children Jack Ryan, 7, left, and Savannah Ryan, 11, play in the sand as the Santa Rosa County beaches reopen after the coronavirus shutdown in Navarre on Friday, May 1, 2020. Read the story Gregg Pachkowski/gregg@pnj.com
    Fullscreen
    Pensacola area residents flocked to Pensacola Beach May 1, 2020 before sunrise for its official reopening.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/05/01/photos-pensacola-beach-sunrise-reopening-stunning/3063502001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
    Pensacola area residents flocked to Pensacola Beach May 1, 2020 before sunrise for its official reopening. See more photos. Tony Giberson
    Fullscreen
    The Naples Pier remains closed as of Friday, May 1, 2020. The beaches surrounding the pier reopened on April 30, 2020.
    The Naples Pier remains closed as of Friday, May 1, 2020. The beaches surrounding the pier reopened on April 30, 2020. Brittany Carloni/Naples Daily News
    Fullscreen
    A Parks and Recreation Department crew reinstalls a basketball goal at Corinne Jones Community Park as city parks reopen after the coronavirus shutdown in Pensacola on Friday, May 1, 2020. <a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/05/02/coronavirus-pensacola-parks-and-playgrounds-reopen-after-shutdown/3065997001/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    A Parks and Recreation Department crew reinstalls a basketball goal at Corinne Jones Community Park as city parks reopen after the coronavirus shutdown in Pensacola on Friday, May 1, 2020. See more photos Gregg Pachkowski, gregg@pnj.com
    Fullscreen
    A group of Sebastian River High School seniors wave from the bed of a pickup truck on Friday, May, 1, 2020 during a &quot;Drive By and Say Hi&quot; pep rally organized by the School District of Indian River County around the parking lot of the Indian River Mall in Vero Beach. All district schools, departments and staff members gathered at the mall with signs and invited every student to drive through the line to see their teachers. Schools have been closed for six weeks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The school district is currently looking at holding in-person senior graduations in July. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/indian-river-county/2020/05/02/irc-school-district-holds-drive-and-say-hi-pep-rally-teachers-students/3070901001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    A group of Sebastian River High School seniors wave from the bed of a pickup truck on Friday, May, 1, 2020 during a "Drive By and Say Hi" pep rally organized by the School District of Indian River County around the parking lot of the Indian River Mall in Vero Beach. All district schools, departments and staff members gathered at the mall with signs and invited every student to drive through the line to see their teachers. Schools have been closed for six weeks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The school district is currently looking at holding in-person senior graduations in July. See more photos PATRICK DOVE/TCPALM
    Fullscreen
    Administrators and faculty from Evangelical Christian School in Fort Myers delivered caps and gowns Friday, May 1, 2020 along with yard signs and a yearbook to 63 members of the graduating class of 2020. Several caravans traveled to the homes of the seniors to surprise them. <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/05/02/ecs-celebrates-its-graduating-seniors-caravan-caps-and-gowns-yearbook-and-yard-signs/3071084001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
    Administrators and faculty from Evangelical Christian School in Fort Myers delivered caps and gowns Friday, May 1, 2020 along with yard signs and a yearbook to 63 members of the graduating class of 2020. Several caravans traveled to the homes of the seniors to surprise them. See more photos Andrew West, The News-Press
    Fullscreen
    Dr. Claudia Alvarez holds a sign saying "#Free Them All" while protesting conditions that detainees being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement face during the coronavirus pandemic Friday, May 1, 2020 outside of the Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach, Fla. A Miami federal judge has ordered the release of some detainees from ICE custody at three South Florida detention centers due to conditions related to COVID-19.
    Dr. Claudia Alvarez holds a sign saying "#Free Them All" while protesting conditions that detainees being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement face during the coronavirus pandemic Friday, May 1, 2020 outside of the Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach, Fla. A Miami federal judge has ordered the release of some detainees from ICE custody at three South Florida detention centers due to conditions related to COVID-19. Lynne Sladky, AP
    Fullscreen
    Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference Friday, May 1, 2020 at the University of West Florida to discuss a variety of COVID-19 related topics, including the new state-sponsored test site slated to open Saturday at the university campus.
    Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference Friday, May 1, 2020 at the University of West Florida to discuss a variety of COVID-19 related topics, including the new state-sponsored test site slated to open Saturday at the university campus. Tony Giberson/tgiberson@pnj.com
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      The local restrictions on public beach access this weekend could actually bring in more business, Gezella pointed out.

      "Typically July 4th weekend people think of beaches and BBQs, but if the beaches are closed in the afternoon it may open up both local and visitors eyes to doing something else to get out on the water," she said.

      At The Shell Factory in North Fort Myers, owner Pamela Cronin expects a busy weekend ahead.

      She anticipates seeing more customers originating from other parts of the state this holiday weekend  — and for the rest of the summer, as many look to travel, but still stay closer to home.

      The iconic attraction is lucky to be set up in a way that makes social distancing not so difficult. There's an outdoor Nature Park and a 50,000-square-foot store, where separating visitors is "not a problem," Cronin said in a text message.

      There's also a miniature golf course, with the "very reasonable" rate of $3 per person, making it a big attraction for families on a budget, especially in these hard economic times when so many people are still unemployed due to the pandemic.

      As for the carousel and zipline, they're kept extremely clean, with social distancing in place, Cronin assures.

      "I think all of our local attraction owners are very caring and concerned about their staff and guests," she said. "We live in a fabulous community."

      As she looks ahead she remains optimistic, despite the fact that fewer people are expected to take trips this summer.

      AAA forecasts Americans will take a combined total of 700 million trips from July to September through all modes of transportation, including airplanes. That number is down nearly 15% when compared to the same months a year ago — and if it rings true it would be the first decline in summer travel seen since 2009.

      "AAA booking trends show Americans are still making travel plans, though more cautiously and spur of the moment, often seeking long weekend getaways instead of extended vacations,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, in a statement “When they do venture out, the greatest share of travelers will pack up the car for 683 million road trips.”

      If it weren't for the spread of COVID-19, AAA's projected trip count for Americans this summer was expected to hit nearly 860 million — for a 3.6% increase over last year.

      Based on those numbers, the pandemic wiped out nearly 150 million trips this summer.

      Meanwhile, a recent study by Morning Consult commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association found that fewer than 45% of Americans are planning overnight vacation or leisure travel this year, with high interest in road trips, family events, and long weekends over the summer months.

      Encouragingly, 68 percent of these travelers say they are likely to stay in a hotel in 2020.

      Among Americans planning to travel in 2020, 59 percent expect to take their first overnight trip by the end of the summer. Summer road trips will take center stage, with 72 percent planning an overnight vacation via car over the next five months. Of these, 75 percent expect to drive two or more hours.

      From January to April 2020: COVID-19 in Florida through photos
       Fullscreen

      Posted!

      A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

      A young surfer braves big waves as westerly winds create great surfing conditions in Ormond Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 30, 2020. Volusia County beaches, in east Central Florida, are partially open after restrictions were eased April 4, allowing visitors to exercise including walking, jogging, biking, fishing, surfing and swimming. Sunbathing and gathering in groups is still not permitted. The Volusia County Council is considering when to fully reopen the beaches that were closed in response to the coronavirus crisis.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/local/florida/2020/05/02/covid-19-coronavirus-florida-photos/3064206001/"><em>See photos photos</em></a>&nbsp;of&nbsp;<em>what residents are doing in Florida since May 2020.</em>
      A young surfer braves big waves as westerly winds create great surfing conditions in Ormond Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 30, 2020. Volusia County beaches, in east Central Florida, are partially open after restrictions were eased April 4, allowing visitors to exercise including walking, jogging, biking, fishing, surfing and swimming. Sunbathing and gathering in groups is still not permitted. The Volusia County Council is considering when to fully reopen the beaches that were closed in response to the coronavirus crisis. See photos photos of what residents are doing in Florida since May 2020. Joe Burbank/ Orlando Sentinel via AP
      Fullscreen
      Kylie Condon, 10, left, Addison Condon, 7, and Jack Condon, 11, of Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania play on the beach, Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Naples. <a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2020/04/30/beaches-naples-reopen-public/3059619001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Kylie Condon, 10, left, Addison Condon, 7, and Jack Condon, 11, of Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania play on the beach, Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Naples. See more photos. Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
      Fullscreen
      Volunteers and riders greet their favorite horses and instructors during a drive-through campus horse parade at Naples Therapeutic Riding Center on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2020/04/30/coronavirus-florida-riders-volunteers-visit-horses/3055595001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Volunteers and riders greet their favorite horses and instructors during a drive-through campus horse parade at Naples Therapeutic Riding Center on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. See more photos. Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
      Fullscreen
      Jannie Ellis Alexander sits in the living room of her Fort Pierce home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, as she watches a parade of friends, family and Fort Pierce Police Department officers roll by with lights, sirens and honking horns to celebrate her 100th birthday. &quot;This milestone is so awesome, and I just can&#39;t thank the city enough for their support,&quot; said daughter Carol Washington (right). &quot;Originally, the celebration was going to be held at the Ilous Ellis Park, and because of the coronavirus pandemic, the alternative was the car parade, and I just think it turned out wonderful.&quot; The parade was organized by Fort Pierce Police Officer Damien Spotts after the family called the station to see if something could be done to help the community celebrate the day. &quot;And one of the most amazing things about mom,&quot; Washington said, &quot;whether she faced bad times or good times, she has always been a loving person and a helping hand to everyone around her. That&#39;s just who momma is.&quot;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/st-lucie-county/2020/04/29/fort-pierce-community-police-department-organize-birthday-parade-local-centenarian/3050521001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
      Jannie Ellis Alexander sits in the living room of her Fort Pierce home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, as she watches a parade of friends, family and Fort Pierce Police Department officers roll by with lights, sirens and honking horns to celebrate her 100th birthday. "This milestone is so awesome, and I just can't thank the city enough for their support," said daughter Carol Washington (right). "Originally, the celebration was going to be held at the Ilous Ellis Park, and because of the coronavirus pandemic, the alternative was the car parade, and I just think it turned out wonderful." The parade was organized by Fort Pierce Police Officer Damien Spotts after the family called the station to see if something could be done to help the community celebrate the day. "And one of the most amazing things about mom," Washington said, "whether she faced bad times or good times, she has always been a loving person and a helping hand to everyone around her. That's just who momma is." See more photos PATRICK DOVE/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      The Williams family from Fort Myers were some of the first people at Bowditch Point Park on the north end of Fort Myers Beach on Wednesday morning on April 29, 2020. Lee County opened up the beaches it manages Wednesday to the public after they were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The beach that is managed by the town of Fort Myers Beach, which is from Crescent Beach south is still only open to Fort Myers Beach residents from 7-10 a.m. for exercise.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/29/lee-county-parks-beaches-open-public-other-parts-beach-still-restricted-fmb-residents-mornings/3049372001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
      The Williams family from Fort Myers were some of the first people at Bowditch Point Park on the north end of Fort Myers Beach on Wednesday morning on April 29, 2020. Lee County opened up the beaches it manages Wednesday to the public after they were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The beach that is managed by the town of Fort Myers Beach, which is from Crescent Beach south is still only open to Fort Myers Beach residents from 7-10 a.m. for exercise. See more photos Andrew West, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      Arabel Gorman, 2, plays the family&#39;s trampoline with her brothers, Joey Gorman, 4, at center, and Braden Gorman, 16, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at their home in East Naples.
      Arabel Gorman, 2, plays the family's trampoline with her brothers, Joey Gorman, 4, at center, and Braden Gorman, 16, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at their home in East Naples. Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
      Fullscreen
      Indian River County officials re-opened the public beach access points to the community on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Beach activities are limited to &quot;essential activities&quot; only, according to County Administrator Jason Brown. Those include running, walking, surfing and exercise.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/indian-river-county/2020/04/28/indian-river-county-re-opens-public-access-beaches/3040081001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
      Indian River County officials re-opened the public beach access points to the community on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Beach activities are limited to "essential activities" only, according to County Administrator Jason Brown. Those include running, walking, surfing and exercise. See more photos PATRICK DOVE/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Lt. Morgan Harmin, of St. Lucie County Ocean Rescue, keeps watch over the shoreline of Waveland Beach on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in southern St. Lucie County. &quot;Everything is going well so far. Everyone is complying with expectations, and they&rsquo;re doing social distancing, staying mobile,&quot; Harmin said. After more than a month the beaches in St. Lucie County are now open with restrictions to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Activities that allow for social distancing include limiting groups to less than 10 people and staying 6 feet apart. Other activities include walking, jogging, surfing, paddleboarding, kayaking, swimming, fishing and shell collecting. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/st-lucie-county/2020/04/28/st-lucie-county-beaches-reopen-after-being-closed-due-covid-19-pandemic/3042884001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
      Lt. Morgan Harmin, of St. Lucie County Ocean Rescue, keeps watch over the shoreline of Waveland Beach on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in southern St. Lucie County. "Everything is going well so far. Everyone is complying with expectations, and they’re doing social distancing, staying mobile," Harmin said. After more than a month the beaches in St. Lucie County are now open with restrictions to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Activities that allow for social distancing include limiting groups to less than 10 people and staying 6 feet apart. Other activities include walking, jogging, surfing, paddleboarding, kayaking, swimming, fishing and shell collecting. See more photos ERIC HASERT/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Fort Myers resident Robert Gebhardt holds a sign protesting the opening of Fort Myers Beach to residents on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The Fort Myers Beach Town Council allowed the beaches to open but only to residents. Face masks were mandatory as well. It appeared as residents were abiding by social distancing guidelines. The Lee County Commissioners voted Tuesday to reopen County-controlled public beaches effective Wednesday, April 29, 2020. This impacts the beach from Crescent Beach Park including Lynn Hall Memorial Park (pier) northward and Bowditch Point Park. However, beach and accesses controlled by the Town of Fort Myers Beach (from Crescent Beach Park south to Big Carlos Pass Bridge) remain open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. for residents to exercise only. Beach access parking controlled by the Town remains closed. Enforcement of parking and beach access violations will be in effect. The Town&rsquo;s parks, recreation and cultural facilities, as well as Town Hall, remain closed until at least Friday, May 1, 2020, when Town Council is scheduled to meet for further discussion on beach openings and related topics. When the Lee County beaches open, the general public is advised to stay in and north of Crescent Beach Park. <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/28/fort-myers-beach-reopens-residents-only-tuesday-general-public-allowed-wednesday/3040621001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Fort Myers resident Robert Gebhardt holds a sign protesting the opening of Fort Myers Beach to residents on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The Fort Myers Beach Town Council allowed the beaches to open but only to residents. Face masks were mandatory as well. It appeared as residents were abiding by social distancing guidelines. The Lee County Commissioners voted Tuesday to reopen County-controlled public beaches effective Wednesday, April 29, 2020. This impacts the beach from Crescent Beach Park including Lynn Hall Memorial Park (pier) northward and Bowditch Point Park. However, beach and accesses controlled by the Town of Fort Myers Beach (from Crescent Beach Park south to Big Carlos Pass Bridge) remain open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. for residents to exercise only. Beach access parking controlled by the Town remains closed. Enforcement of parking and beach access violations will be in effect. The Town’s parks, recreation and cultural facilities, as well as Town Hall, remain closed until at least Friday, May 1, 2020, when Town Council is scheduled to meet for further discussion on beach openings and related topics. When the Lee County beaches open, the general public is advised to stay in and north of Crescent Beach Park. See more photos. Andrew West, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      President Donald Trump listens as Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., talks about the coronavirus response during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Washington.
      President Donald Trump listens as Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., talks about the coronavirus response during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Washington. AP Photo/Evan Vucci
      Fullscreen
      Roxana Solano wears personal protective equipment as she plays the guitar and sings as residents sing along at a temporary quarantine and isolation facility for the homeless during the new coronavirus pandemic, Monday, April 27, 2020 in North Miami, Fla. This location houses people 60 and older who were living in shelters, on the street or were known to have health issues making them vulnerable to COVID-19. Those who test positive for the virus are isolated from the other residents. The Homeless Trust is working to reduce the numbers at permanent shelters in the community.
      Roxana Solano wears personal protective equipment as she plays the guitar and sings as residents sing along at a temporary quarantine and isolation facility for the homeless during the new coronavirus pandemic, Monday, April 27, 2020 in North Miami, Fla. This location houses people 60 and older who were living in shelters, on the street or were known to have health issues making them vulnerable to COVID-19. Those who test positive for the virus are isolated from the other residents. The Homeless Trust is working to reduce the numbers at permanent shelters in the community. Lynne Sladky, AP
      Fullscreen
      These two characters are already adopted but still wanted to be in the parade. Staff and volunteers with the SPCA of Brevard Adoption Center in Titusville held another Doggie Parade on Monday, April 27. They drove a caravan of vehicles through several neighborhoods, honking their horns and hoping that the dogs will meet their future new families. Some of the dogs participating already have homes with staff members, and others are hoping that they will win hearts and forever homes.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/27/spca-brevard-dog-parade-titusville/3036291001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      These two characters are already adopted but still wanted to be in the parade. Staff and volunteers with the SPCA of Brevard Adoption Center in Titusville held another Doggie Parade on Monday, April 27. They drove a caravan of vehicles through several neighborhoods, honking their horns and hoping that the dogs will meet their future new families. Some of the dogs participating already have homes with staff members, and others are hoping that they will win hearts and forever homes. See more photos. TIM SHORTT/FLORIDA TODAY
      Fullscreen
      Francisco Hernandez harvests oranges for grower George Winslow at the "G" Road Grove in Hendry County on Monday, April 27, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic and other issues have affected the agriculture industry, including citrus. Winslow says the harvest is a month to six weeks behind schedule this year and he believes part of the reason is the processing, handling and labor. He says he has lost half of his harvest this year.
      Francisco Hernandez harvests oranges for grower George Winslow at the "G" Road Grove in Hendry County on Monday, April 27, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic and other issues have affected the agriculture industry, including citrus. Winslow says the harvest is a month to six weeks behind schedule this year and he believes part of the reason is the processing, handling and labor. He says he has lost half of his harvest this year. Andrew West, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      John Shepherd, 63, poses for a portrait in the serenity garden where he feeds bread crumbs to squirrels and birds each morning as he goes through the Crossroads residential addiction treatment program at David Lawrence Center in Naples on Monday, April 27, 2020. Coronavirus has created new challenges for people struggling with addiction, like those who are lack the resources to access alcohol and narcotics anonymous meetings that have now moved online. Shepherd says he&#39;s thankful to have a job and living situation lined up for when he moves back to Sarasota after leaving Crossroads.
      John Shepherd, 63, poses for a portrait in the serenity garden where he feeds bread crumbs to squirrels and birds each morning as he goes through the Crossroads residential addiction treatment program at David Lawrence Center in Naples on Monday, April 27, 2020. Coronavirus has created new challenges for people struggling with addiction, like those who are lack the resources to access alcohol and narcotics anonymous meetings that have now moved online. Shepherd says he's thankful to have a job and living situation lined up for when he moves back to Sarasota after leaving Crossroads. Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
      Fullscreen
      A healthcare professional and members of the National Guard wait for a person who is showing symptoms of COVID-19 to arrive to be tested at a concession stand inside Bragg Memorial Stadium Saturday, April 25, 2020.
      A healthcare professional and members of the National Guard wait for a person who is showing symptoms of COVID-19 to arrive to be tested at a concession stand inside Bragg Memorial Stadium Saturday, April 25, 2020. Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat
      Fullscreen
      In response to the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Sugar donated Florida-grown sweet corn to families at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Indiantown. The recently-harvested sweet corn was grown by U.S. Sugar farmers, packaged by Duda and delivered by Cheney Brothers. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/martin-county/2020/04/24/crates-sweet-corn-handed-out-martin-county-residents-stuart-indiantown/3019816001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      In response to the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Sugar donated Florida-grown sweet corn to families at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Indiantown. The recently-harvested sweet corn was grown by U.S. Sugar farmers, packaged by Duda and delivered by Cheney Brothers. See more photos. CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/SPECIAL TO TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Melodie Caudle, a fifth-grader at Beachland Elementary School in Vero Beach, waves to friends, classmates and community members welcoming her home on Friday, April 24, 2020, as she is escorted around the Indian River Mall by local law enforcement agencies. Caudle was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia in August 2019 and received her final chemotherapy treatment on Friday. Caudle was being treated at the Nemours Children&rsquo;s Hospital in Orlando.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/indian-river-county/2020/04/24/beachland-elementary-5th-grader-battling-cancer-welcomed-home-friends-fanfare/3023115001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Melodie Caudle, a fifth-grader at Beachland Elementary School in Vero Beach, waves to friends, classmates and community members welcoming her home on Friday, April 24, 2020, as she is escorted around the Indian River Mall by local law enforcement agencies. Caudle was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia in August 2019 and received her final chemotherapy treatment on Friday. Caudle was being treated at the Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando. See more photos. PATRICK DOVE/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Cocoa Beach Jr./Sr. High school seniors&nbsp;&mdash; and a few parents&nbsp;&mdash; showed up in the parking lot as the athletic field lights were turned on Friday at 8:20 p.m. &mdash; 2020 in military time&nbsp;&mdash; for 20 minutes and twenty seconds to recognize the senior class. They beeped their horns as they sat in the pouring rain, watching the lights. #classof2020 #bethelight <a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/25/licght-night/3025169001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Cocoa Beach Jr./Sr. High school seniors — and a few parents — showed up in the parking lot as the athletic field lights were turned on Friday at 8:20 p.m. — 2020 in military time — for 20 minutes and twenty seconds to recognize the senior class. They beeped their horns as they sat in the pouring rain, watching the lights. #classof2020 #bethelight See more photos. MALCOLM DENEMARK/FLORIDA TODAY
      Fullscreen
      Josh Taylor walks out of the cooler with bags of tuna for waiting customers on Thursday, April 23, 2020, as word gets out that Day Boat Seafood is selling fresh fish from the dock in Fort Pierce. The company, located on the northwest corner of the North Causeway Bridge in Fort Pierce, would normally sell their catch through distributors to restaurants and grocery stores. But, with the downturn of the economy, have opened their dock to the public, selling fresh fish right off the boat at a reduced price. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/st-lucie-county/2020/05/01/fort-pierce-seafood-company-opens-dock-public-purchase-fresh-fish/3021014001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Josh Taylor walks out of the cooler with bags of tuna for waiting customers on Thursday, April 23, 2020, as word gets out that Day Boat Seafood is selling fresh fish from the dock in Fort Pierce. The company, located on the northwest corner of the North Causeway Bridge in Fort Pierce, would normally sell their catch through distributors to restaurants and grocery stores. But, with the downturn of the economy, have opened their dock to the public, selling fresh fish right off the boat at a reduced price. See more photos. PATRICK DOVE/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      A branch rests on power lines just off of Thomasville Road near the intersection of Ox Bottom Road after a strong storm that likely produced tornadoes drenched Tallahassee Thursday, April 23, 2020&nbsp;<a href="https://www.tallahassee.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/24/storm-produces-tornadoes-tallahassee-causing-damage/3017204001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      A branch rests on power lines just off of Thomasville Road near the intersection of Ox Bottom Road after a strong storm that likely produced tornadoes drenched Tallahassee Thursday, April 23, 2020 See more photos. Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat
      Fullscreen
      Rachel Spector, left, with The Children's Trust, and Adrienna Sotomayor, center, Miami Diaper Bank Program Coordinator, stack diapers at Curley's House of Style, Inc., food bank, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Miami. Curley's House of Style, along with The Children's Trust and the Miami Diaper Bank, distributed diapers and baby items to families financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
      Rachel Spector, left, with The Children's Trust, and Adrienna Sotomayor, center, Miami Diaper Bank Program Coordinator, stack diapers at Curley's House of Style, Inc., food bank, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Miami. Curley's House of Style, along with The Children's Trust and the Miami Diaper Bank, distributed diapers and baby items to families financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Wilfredo Lee, AP
      Fullscreen
      Parade participants from Collier County Public Schools wave and hold signs from a school bus during a parade thanking local public health workers at the Florida Department of Health in Naples on Thursday, April 23, 2020. <a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2020/04/23/local-florida-department-health-employees-receive-parade-thanks/3013614001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Parade participants from Collier County Public Schools wave and hold signs from a school bus during a parade thanking local public health workers at the Florida Department of Health in Naples on Thursday, April 23, 2020. See more photos. Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
      Fullscreen
      Jose Zacapa, 19, of Port St. Lucie, is wheeled past a crowd of heath care professionals and staff at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center &amp; Heart Institute after being released to go home on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Fort Pierce. Zacapa is recovering after contracting the COVID-19 virus. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/st-lucie-county/2020/04/23/jose-zacapa-released-hospital-after-beating-covid-19/3012160001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Jose Zacapa, 19, of Port St. Lucie, is wheeled past a crowd of heath care professionals and staff at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute after being released to go home on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Fort Pierce. Zacapa is recovering after contracting the COVID-19 virus. See more photos. ERIC HASERT/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Beach goers keep a social distance between themselves at Cocoa Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 23, 2020. Cocoa Beach opened Wednesday allowing chairs, blankets and umbrellas but all beach access parking lots were closed to discourage crowds.
      Beach goers keep a social distance between themselves at Cocoa Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 23, 2020. Cocoa Beach opened Wednesday allowing chairs, blankets and umbrellas but all beach access parking lots were closed to discourage crowds. John Raoux, AP
      Fullscreen
      University of West Florida Exercise Science student, Georgia Spafford, demonstrates a stretching technique to a client watching online during a workout session on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Spafford and other students are using technology to complete class requirements while observing the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. <a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/23/coronavirus-uwf-students-teach-seniors-new-tricks-online-during-lockdown/3014166001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      University of West Florida Exercise Science student, Georgia Spafford, demonstrates a stretching technique to a client watching online during a workout session on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Spafford and other students are using technology to complete class requirements while observing the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. See more photos. Tony Giberson/tgiberson@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      Elfred Deynes, right, plays an improvised game of pickleball using an entry gate as a net with his son Christian during the new coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Miami. Parks, tennis courts and other public spaces remain closed in Miami-Dade County to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus.
      Elfred Deynes, right, plays an improvised game of pickleball using an entry gate as a net with his son Christian during the new coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Miami. Parks, tennis courts and other public spaces remain closed in Miami-Dade County to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus. Lynne Sladky, AP
      Fullscreen
      Miami Dolphins cheerleader coach and choreographer Natalie Chernow does a dance routine for a video prep class amid the new coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Miami. Due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19, the Miami Dolphins football team has launched virtual auditions for cheerleaders through May 2. Candidates can watch the online prep classes before their audition.
      Miami Dolphins cheerleader coach and choreographer Natalie Chernow does a dance routine for a video prep class amid the new coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Miami. Due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19, the Miami Dolphins football team has launched virtual auditions for cheerleaders through May 2. Candidates can watch the online prep classes before their audition. Lynne Sladky, AP
      Fullscreen
      Facundo Macias, a truck driver for Leal Harvesting AND Hauling Inc. prepares to drive meal kits to drop off points in Immokalee on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The meals were shipped down through the Florida Division of Emergency Management to the Benison Center and will be distributed to residents soon. 44 pallets were given to Immokalee and 22 pallets were given to the Everglades City rural Marco Island area. Facundo normally transports roofing material and harvested tomatoes. Now he his barely squeeking by because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He says he is working 2-3 days a week.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/26/state-ships-pallets-meals-immokalee-everglades-city-and-rural-marco-island-residents/3029360001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
      Facundo Macias, a truck driver for Leal Harvesting AND Hauling Inc. prepares to drive meal kits to drop off points in Immokalee on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The meals were shipped down through the Florida Division of Emergency Management to the Benison Center and will be distributed to residents soon. 44 pallets were given to Immokalee and 22 pallets were given to the Everglades City rural Marco Island area. Facundo normally transports roofing material and harvested tomatoes. Now he his barely squeeking by because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He says he is working 2-3 days a week. See more photos Andrew West, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      Families and friends flock to Shell Point Beach Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Wakulla County Commissioners Monday unanimously approved reopening its beaches. <em><a href="https://www.tallahassee.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/22/shell-point-beach-reopens-public/3005080001/">See more photos</a></em>.
      Families and friends flock to Shell Point Beach Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Wakulla County Commissioners Monday unanimously approved reopening its beaches. See more photos. Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat
      Fullscreen
      Anthony Savoia and his daughter Camryn plant a red mangrove. Wednesday was the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. In Palm Bay, volunteers with the Marine Resource Council did a shoreline clean up along the lagoon and planted over 100 red mangroves along the shore. The volunteers did their best to practice social distancing.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/22/mrc-plants-mangroves-earth-day/3003913001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Anthony Savoia and his daughter Camryn plant a red mangrove. Wednesday was the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. In Palm Bay, volunteers with the Marine Resource Council did a shoreline clean up along the lagoon and planted over 100 red mangroves along the shore. The volunteers did their best to practice social distancing. See more photos. MALCOLM DENEMARK/FLORIDA TODAY
      Fullscreen
      Members of the Gomes family enjoy a day at Six Mile Cypress Slough on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. It was one of Lee County&#39;s public use area that opened after Lee County officials eased restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beaches and several other parks and playgrounds remain closed. 20/20 lands are also open for public use as well.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/22/most-lee-county-trails-and-parks-reopen-after-being-closed-due-covid-19/3007228001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Members of the Gomes family enjoy a day at Six Mile Cypress Slough on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. It was one of Lee County's public use area that opened after Lee County officials eased restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beaches and several other parks and playgrounds remain closed. 20/20 lands are also open for public use as well. See more photos. Andrew West, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      Lillian Brooks, a volunteer for the Harry Chapin Food Bank, helps put bags of food&nbsp;together for clients in Immokalee on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The food bank is delivering between 500-600 prepackaged meals and vegetables to numerous sites throughout Southwest Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic. The food bank is in need of donations and volunteers due the pandemic as well. Another mobile site at the Lee County Civic Center will take place on Wednesday morning starting at 10 a.m. The need for services is also going up as the weeks go by.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/21/immokalee-residents-get-much-needed-relief-harry-chapin-food-bank-mobile-pantry/2998469001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Lillian Brooks, a volunteer for the Harry Chapin Food Bank, helps put bags of food together for clients in Immokalee on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The food bank is delivering between 500-600 prepackaged meals and vegetables to numerous sites throughout Southwest Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic. The food bank is in need of donations and volunteers due the pandemic as well. Another mobile site at the Lee County Civic Center will take place on Wednesday morning starting at 10 a.m. The need for services is also going up as the weeks go by. See more photos. Andrew West, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      McKenzie Carey, who suffers from Mitochondrial disease, got a surprise on her 18th birthday, as a large caravan of Melbourne Police Deptartment patrol cars, a Melbourne Fire Deptartment fire truck, Brevard County Sheriff Deptartment vehicles, Florida Highway Patrol, and friends drove twice past her apartment in Melbourne. To find out how to help her with this life threatening illness, visit the Facebook page Hope for McKenzie: All her special needs, or visit <a href="https://www.gofundme.com/">www.gofundme.com</a> and type Kenzie&#39;s Korner. <a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/20/special-birthday-parade-surprise/5169133002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      McKenzie Carey, who suffers from Mitochondrial disease, got a surprise on her 18th birthday, as a large caravan of Melbourne Police Deptartment patrol cars, a Melbourne Fire Deptartment fire truck, Brevard County Sheriff Deptartment vehicles, Florida Highway Patrol, and friends drove twice past her apartment in Melbourne. To find out how to help her with this life threatening illness, visit the Facebook page Hope for McKenzie: All her special needs, or visit www.gofundme.com and type Kenzie's Korner. See more photos. TIM SHORTT/FLORIDA TODAY
      Fullscreen
      Rohan Davidi, co-founder of ViralTeach, tutors a group of students in advanced placement Spanish Tuesday, April 21, 2020.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.tallahassee.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/24/rickards-students-co-found-free-tutoring-website/3008401001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Rohan Davidi, co-founder of ViralTeach, tutors a group of students in advanced placement Spanish Tuesday, April 21, 2020. See more photos. Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat
      Fullscreen
      Some neighborhoods in Santa Rosa County were hard hit by a line of thunderstorms that rolled through the area that left limbs, fallen trees, and damaged property behind on Monday, April 20, 2020. <a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/20/photos-damage-reported-after-early-morning-storm-monday-pensacola/5164093002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Some neighborhoods in Santa Rosa County were hard hit by a line of thunderstorms that rolled through the area that left limbs, fallen trees, and damaged property behind on Monday, April 20, 2020. See more photos. Tony Giberson/tgiberson@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      Lehigh Acres resident Wesley Maldonado works out in his garage with daughter Ley Marie Maldonada while his granddaughter and her daughter, Amahia Diaz, 7 months, watches on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Malndonado and his wife, Mary Ann Torres (not pictured) own a small Lehigh Acres nutrition business called the Spartan Wellness Center and they are extremely concerned they are going to close because they can&#39;t pay the rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They still have an income coming into the house because she is also a teacher in Immokalee. She said &quot;My home finances are ok because I am a teacher, but that is not the same story for a lot families,&quot; she said. &quot;I&#39;ve used this time to work on myself, be outside and stay positive.&quot; Besides going out for essential needs, the couple and their family is taking the pandemic seriously and staying home. She said that several times a week the whole family gathers in the garage to work out. Wesley was a former professional boxer in Puerto Rico.&nbsp;
      Lehigh Acres resident Wesley Maldonado works out in his garage with daughter Ley Marie Maldonada while his granddaughter and her daughter, Amahia Diaz, 7 months, watches on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Malndonado and his wife, Mary Ann Torres (not pictured) own a small Lehigh Acres nutrition business called the Spartan Wellness Center and they are extremely concerned they are going to close because they can't pay the rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They still have an income coming into the house because she is also a teacher in Immokalee. She said "My home finances are ok because I am a teacher, but that is not the same story for a lot families," she said. "I've used this time to work on myself, be outside and stay positive." Besides going out for essential needs, the couple and their family is taking the pandemic seriously and staying home. She said that several times a week the whole family gathers in the garage to work out. Wesley was a former professional boxer in Puerto Rico.  Andrew West, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      People walk on the beach during the coronavirus pandemic Friday, April 17, 2020 on Jacksonville Beach, Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis has given the green light for some beaches and parks to reopen if it can be done safely after being closed because of the coronavirus. DeSantis' announcement on Friday came as north Florida beaches became among the first to allow beach-goers to return since the closures.
      People walk on the beach during the coronavirus pandemic Friday, April 17, 2020 on Jacksonville Beach, Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis has given the green light for some beaches and parks to reopen if it can be done safely after being closed because of the coronavirus. DeSantis' announcement on Friday came as north Florida beaches became among the first to allow beach-goers to return since the closures. Will Dickey/ The Florida Times-Union via AP
      Fullscreen
      Colton Day (right), 17, rolls out material to be used in the construction of face masks on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Robert Doerr Upholstery in Sebastian. The family-owned shop decided at the beginning of the month they would start producing masks to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. &quot;It&#39;s pretty amazing what a small family shop can do,&quot; said owner Robert Doerr. &quot;When the Florida Forest Service comes to pick up their order today, we will have distributed more than 2,000 masks. We&#39;re going to keep going until the need is no longer there.&quot; <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/indian-river-county/2020/04/20/sebastian-upholstery-shop-transitions-business-producing-protective-face-masks/5153353002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Colton Day (right), 17, rolls out material to be used in the construction of face masks on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Robert Doerr Upholstery in Sebastian. The family-owned shop decided at the beginning of the month they would start producing masks to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. "It's pretty amazing what a small family shop can do," said owner Robert Doerr. "When the Florida Forest Service comes to pick up their order today, we will have distributed more than 2,000 masks. We're going to keep going until the need is no longer there." See more photos. PATRICK DOVE/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Holly Emmons, a restaurant employee who was laid off, protests with others in downtown Naples on Friday, April 17, 2020. The group came out to protest the Florida unemployment system. Many have been out of work for at least a month and haven&rsquo;t gotten an unemployment check yet. <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2020/04/17/unemployed-residents-protest-floridas-unemployment-systems-failures-naples/5155516002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Holly Emmons, a restaurant employee who was laid off, protests with others in downtown Naples on Friday, April 17, 2020. The group came out to protest the Florida unemployment system. Many have been out of work for at least a month and haven’t gotten an unemployment check yet. See more photos. Amanda Inscore/The News-Press USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
      Fullscreen
      Protester Jordan Mazurek, 28, who cemented his hands in two 55-gallon plastic drums in the driveway of the governor&#39;s mansion, being escorted in handcuffs to a TPD car, Friday, April 17, 2020. Mazurek is protesting how Gov. Ron DeSantis is handling coronavirus in state prisons.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.tallahassee.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/17/protester-cements-himself-barrels-outside-florida-governors-mansion/5152259002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Protester Jordan Mazurek, 28, who cemented his hands in two 55-gallon plastic drums in the driveway of the governor's mansion, being escorted in handcuffs to a TPD car, Friday, April 17, 2020. Mazurek is protesting how Gov. Ron DeSantis is handling coronavirus in state prisons. See more photos. Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat
      Fullscreen
      Derek Bernard of the band Derek and the Slammers plays violin as the band performs for the residents of The Fountains of Melbourne assisted living facility Friday, April 17, 2020.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2020/04/17/derek-and-slammers-perform-fountains-melbourne/5154797002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
      Derek Bernard of the band Derek and the Slammers plays violin as the band performs for the residents of The Fountains of Melbourne assisted living facility Friday, April 17, 2020. See more photos Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY
      Fullscreen
      A pelican soars over an empty shoreline as the beaches remain closed due to coronavirus in Pensacola on Friday, April 17, 2020.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/17/coronavirus-pensacola-beach-going-birds-during-shutdown/5154333002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
      A pelican soars over an empty shoreline as the beaches remain closed due to coronavirus in Pensacola on Friday, April 17, 2020. See more photos Gregg Pachkowski, gregg@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      NCH Healthcare System registered nurse Beth Davis enters a negative air-pressure room to work on a patient on&nbsp; Friday, April 17, 2020 at NCH Baker Hospital&#39;s emergency room in Naples. <a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2020/04/19/coronavirus-florida-nch-healthcare-system-doctors-nurses-treat-covid-19-patients/5156504002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      NCH Healthcare System registered nurse Beth Davis enters a negative air-pressure room to work on a patient on  Friday, April 17, 2020 at NCH Baker Hospital's emergency room in Naples. See more photos. Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
      Fullscreen
      State Attorney Jack Campbell plays a hand of spades with his wife, Krista Campbell, and their two children Carsyn, 9, and Colton, 11. The Campbells spend many hours are spent playing cards at their dining room table as they practice social distancing.
      State Attorney Jack Campbell plays a hand of spades with his wife, Krista Campbell, and their two children Carsyn, 9, and Colton, 11. The Campbells spend many hours are spent playing cards at their dining room table as they practice social distancing. Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat
      Fullscreen
      Florida State women's basketball Kiah Gillespie was drafted in the WNBA for the Chicago Sky, Friday, April 17, 2020.
      Florida State women's basketball Kiah Gillespie was drafted in the WNBA for the Chicago Sky, Friday, April 17, 2020. Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat
      Fullscreen
      Thomas Williams relaxes on the sidewalk near City of Palms Park after getting a hot meal on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Many people without homes are finding it difficult to find places where they can be during the stafer-at-home order since parks are closed and shelters are not taking people. <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2020/04/20/homeless-lee-county-residents-dont-have-anywhere-go-during-covid-19-pandemic/5155576002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Thomas Williams relaxes on the sidewalk near City of Palms Park after getting a hot meal on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Many people without homes are finding it difficult to find places where they can be during the stafer-at-home order since parks are closed and shelters are not taking people. See more photos. Amanda Inscore/The News-Press USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
      Fullscreen
      Corey Jurgensen runs along East Henry Avenue wearing an inflatable unicorn costume. Jurgensen has been wearing the costume during runs several times a week to cheer up others during this time of isolation but finds it therapeutic for herself as well to run through her Seminole Heights neighborhood wearing a silly costume, Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Tampa, Fla.
      Corey Jurgensen runs along East Henry Avenue wearing an inflatable unicorn costume. Jurgensen has been wearing the costume during runs several times a week to cheer up others during this time of isolation but finds it therapeutic for herself as well to run through her Seminole Heights neighborhood wearing a silly costume, Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Tampa, Fla. Martha Asencio Rhine/ Tampa Bay Times via AP
      Fullscreen
      June Wells and Nicolas Desposito, of Port St. Lucie, watch as a group of manatees swim in the water below the walkway bridge on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Round Island Riverside Park in Indian River County. &quot;We just needed to get out of the house and decided to take a drive,&quot; Desposito said. &quot;The parks are open, so why not use them?&quot;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/indian-river-county/2020/04/17/despite-virus-concerns-irc-community-continues-use-open-parks/5146267002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
      June Wells and Nicolas Desposito, of Port St. Lucie, watch as a group of manatees swim in the water below the walkway bridge on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Round Island Riverside Park in Indian River County. "We just needed to get out of the house and decided to take a drive," Desposito said. "The parks are open, so why not use them?" See more photos PATRICK DOVE/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Specialist Mavrick Graves with the Army's 7th Special Forces Group at Eglin Air Force Base sews the face and backing for protective masks in the parachute rigger shed on the group's compound. The riggers make nearly 500 masks per day which are being sent to military hospital workers and other military and Department of Defense personnel. The soldiers are wearing completed masks.
      Specialist Mavrick Graves with the Army's 7th Special Forces Group at Eglin Air Force Base sews the face and backing for protective masks in the parachute rigger shed on the group's compound. The riggers make nearly 500 masks per day which are being sent to military hospital workers and other military and Department of Defense personnel. The soldiers are wearing completed masks. Michael Snyder
      Fullscreen
      The coronavirus has spawned a new community of litterbugs with personal protection items such as gloves, Clorox wipes, empty containers of sanitizer and face masks left behind on sidewalks and parking lots. It's a growing concern.
      The coronavirus has spawned a new community of litterbugs with personal protection items such as gloves, Clorox wipes, empty containers of sanitizer and face masks left behind on sidewalks and parking lots. It's a growing concern. Mark H. Bickel
      Fullscreen
      Hertz rental cars pack Hertz Arena on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. With so many cars not being rented because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Hertz arena not being used, the space became a perfect spot to store vehicles. <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/15/hertz-rental-cars-stored-hertz-arena/5137364002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Hertz rental cars pack Hertz Arena on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. With so many cars not being rented because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Hertz arena not being used, the space became a perfect spot to store vehicles. See more photos. Andrew West, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      The sun sets over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday April, 15, 2020
      The sun sets over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday April, 15, 2020 Andrew West/The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      Jannette Sullivan, left, began moving her possessions out of the mobile home she rents following a late night fire with help from her grandmother, Tomasa Ramos Quintero, center, and her boyfriend, Christopher Washington, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 on Southeast Tejon Street in Stuart. &quot;I just paid my landlord all my money. The landlord never fixes this trailer,&quot; Sullivan said. &quot;I told her this is God&#39;s blessing&quot; to get her out of the situation, Washington said.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/martin-county/2020/04/15/late-night-fire-displaces-eleven-people-mobile-home-stuart-red-cross-helps-virtually/5139195002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
      Jannette Sullivan, left, began moving her possessions out of the mobile home she rents following a late night fire with help from her grandmother, Tomasa Ramos Quintero, center, and her boyfriend, Christopher Washington, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 on Southeast Tejon Street in Stuart. "I just paid my landlord all my money. The landlord never fixes this trailer," Sullivan said. "I told her this is God's blessing" to get her out of the situation, Washington said. See more photos LEAH VOSS/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend program coordinator Lillian Cleveland gives a family a laptop. The program raised funds to purchase more than 100 laptops from Walmart to provide youth in the program access to the technology needed to complete their virtual learning, Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
      Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend program coordinator Lillian Cleveland gives a family a laptop. The program raised funds to purchase more than 100 laptops from Walmart to provide youth in the program access to the technology needed to complete their virtual learning, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat
      Fullscreen
      Health care workers at NCH in the Naples, Florida campus on Immokalee Road received donated flowers on Wednesday morning on April 15, 2020. American Farms donated thousands of pots of flowers to the staff that is on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The flowers could not be sold because of the pandemic so the owner, Sandra Molina-Salazar, found a home for them. Members of Golden Care and Preferred Care helped coordinate the delivery. The plan is to get flowers to all health care providers in Southwest Florida hospitals.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/15/flowers-donated-nch-hospital-workers-front-line-covid-19-pandemic/5140604002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Health care workers at NCH in the Naples, Florida campus on Immokalee Road received donated flowers on Wednesday morning on April 15, 2020. American Farms donated thousands of pots of flowers to the staff that is on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The flowers could not be sold because of the pandemic so the owner, Sandra Molina-Salazar, found a home for them. Members of Golden Care and Preferred Care helped coordinate the delivery. The plan is to get flowers to all health care providers in Southwest Florida hospitals. See more photos. Andrew West, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      Mickey Diamond inspects a new type of cottonseed on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The coronavirus has disrupted nearly every industry in America, and farming is no exception. But farmers in Northwest Florida have been spared somewhat by the collapsing economy compared to farmers in other parts of the state, due to the non-perishable nature of their two main crops: peanuts and cotton. <a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/14/coronavirus-florida-farmers-wrestle-covid-19-fears/2992360001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Mickey Diamond inspects a new type of cottonseed on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The coronavirus has disrupted nearly every industry in America, and farming is no exception. But farmers in Northwest Florida have been spared somewhat by the collapsing economy compared to farmers in other parts of the state, due to the non-perishable nature of their two main crops: peanuts and cotton. See more photos. Tony Giberson/tgiberson@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      Crews work on the Gulf Power underground energy upgrade project along Palafox Place in downtown Pensacola on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Work is progressing faster with less traffic due to the coronavirus shutdown.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/15/coronavirus-pensacola-gulf-power-downtown-upgrade-work-going-faster-during-shutdown/5138530002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Crews work on the Gulf Power underground energy upgrade project along Palafox Place in downtown Pensacola on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Work is progressing faster with less traffic due to the coronavirus shutdown. See more photos. Gregg Pachkowski, gregg@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      John Lowie and Rich Danzig, of Jarvis Property Restoration, use a disinfectant spray to clean the two ambulance units of the Indian River Shores Public Safety Department on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Indian River Shores. The company comes a few times per week to clean the inside of the units that may have come in contact with someone carrying COVID-19. &quot;This is a complementary service we are providing for the department and local first responders,&quot; said Matthew Johns, operations manager with Jarvis Property Restoration. &quot;We&#39;re using a fogging method, which gives us better application of the disinfectant. We&#39;re cleaning the inside of rigs and offices, anywhere there are high traffic areas.&quot; Crews from Jarvis are also providing the cleaning service to the Indian River County Sheriff&#39;s Office. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/indian-river-county/2020/04/14/jarvis-property-restoration-offering-free-sanitization-first-responder-departments/2989609001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      John Lowie and Rich Danzig, of Jarvis Property Restoration, use a disinfectant spray to clean the two ambulance units of the Indian River Shores Public Safety Department on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Indian River Shores. The company comes a few times per week to clean the inside of the units that may have come in contact with someone carrying COVID-19. "This is a complementary service we are providing for the department and local first responders," said Matthew Johns, operations manager with Jarvis Property Restoration. "We're using a fogging method, which gives us better application of the disinfectant. We're cleaning the inside of rigs and offices, anywhere there are high traffic areas." Crews from Jarvis are also providing the cleaning service to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. See more photos. PATRICK DOVE/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Craig Koehler, right, a student in the Dinning with Dignity culinary program at The Source in Vero Beach, fills sack lunches on Monday, April 13, 2020, that will be delivered through Indian River County to homeless and low-income individuals. The Source, a faith-based ministry for the homeless, would normally be open, but due to the continued spread of COVID-19, are limiting the number of people permitted inside. About 500 meals are made each day. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/indian-river-county/2020/04/15/source-continues-dedication-feed-low-income-homeless-indian-river-county/2982755001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Craig Koehler, right, a student in the Dinning with Dignity culinary program at The Source in Vero Beach, fills sack lunches on Monday, April 13, 2020, that will be delivered through Indian River County to homeless and low-income individuals. The Source, a faith-based ministry for the homeless, would normally be open, but due to the continued spread of COVID-19, are limiting the number of people permitted inside. About 500 meals are made each day. See more photos. PATRICK DOVE/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Christie McClanahan stands with her bike and waits for the sunrise. The Easter services were online, but people still came to the beach to watch the sunrise on Easter morning, At the end Minutemen Causeway, where hundreds usually attend the Club Zion&#39;s Easter services, a few still came and practiced social distancing. <a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/12/easter-sunrise/2978224001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Christie McClanahan stands with her bike and waits for the sunrise. The Easter services were online, but people still came to the beach to watch the sunrise on Easter morning, At the end Minutemen Causeway, where hundreds usually attend the Club Zion's Easter services, a few still came and practiced social distancing. See more photos. MALCOLM DENEMARK/FLORIDA TODAY
      Fullscreen
      Alexandra Ardila, of Stuart, Fla., raises her hand while listening to a song during a drive-in Easter service at the First Baptist Church of Stuart on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Stuart. Because of the new coronavirus pandemic, the church congregation could not worship together inside the church. About 75 vehicles lined the parking lot for prayer, song and worship. &quot;I respect what&#39;s going on and we all have to be cautious but fear doesn&#39;t belong to God,&quot; Ardila said. &quot;I am here to let my family know that I&#39;m not going to be hiding because the Lord lives and he has risen today.&quot; <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/martin-county/2020/04/12/cars-pack-parking-lot-worship-easter-sunday-stuart/2979360001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Alexandra Ardila, of Stuart, Fla., raises her hand while listening to a song during a drive-in Easter service at the First Baptist Church of Stuart on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Stuart. Because of the new coronavirus pandemic, the church congregation could not worship together inside the church. About 75 vehicles lined the parking lot for prayer, song and worship. "I respect what's going on and we all have to be cautious but fear doesn't belong to God," Ardila said. "I am here to let my family know that I'm not going to be hiding because the Lord lives and he has risen today." See more photos. CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/SPECIAL TO TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      In honor of Easter, Cape Coral resident, Becca Rodriguez paints a cross in her driveway with her children Quinten, 14, Roman, 5, Rilynn, 2, and niece Kaydence Hodson, 14, on Friday, April 10, 2020. She says the kids have not left the house/neighborhood in almost a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She says it has helped the family reduce stress in their lives. We do everything together, and it has helped us focus on our family and reevaluate. Her husband works for Lee Health, so every time he comes home from work he changes clothes in the garage and showers before interacting with his family. She says they are doing everything from sanitizing the groceries to social distancing to stay safe. Hodson was visiting but has been self quarantining for the last 30 days as well.<br /> &nbsp;
      In honor of Easter, Cape Coral resident, Becca Rodriguez paints a cross in her driveway with her children Quinten, 14, Roman, 5, Rilynn, 2, and niece Kaydence Hodson, 14, on Friday, April 10, 2020. She says the kids have not left the house/neighborhood in almost a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She says it has helped the family reduce stress in their lives. We do everything together, and it has helped us focus on our family and reevaluate. Her husband works for Lee Health, so every time he comes home from work he changes clothes in the garage and showers before interacting with his family. She says they are doing everything from sanitizing the groceries to social distancing to stay safe. Hodson was visiting but has been self quarantining for the last 30 days as well.   Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      Ryan Dell of Carroll Distributing welcomes a restaurant industry employee to the company&#39;s distribution center in Rockledge, Fla. on Friday, April 10. Carroll Distributing combined with Cheney Bros, Inc. food service to hand out close to 3000 ham and turkey meals to those in the bar and restaurant industry laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.&nbsp;
      Ryan Dell of Carroll Distributing welcomes a restaurant industry employee to the company's distribution center in Rockledge, Fla. on Friday, April 10. Carroll Distributing combined with Cheney Bros, Inc. food service to hand out close to 3000 ham and turkey meals to those in the bar and restaurant industry laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.  Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY
      Fullscreen
      JoAnn Lee reviews the lesson plan for the youngest daughter, Madison, while her other children Josh and Kiera, complete their school work in the comfort of the family&rsquo;s Milton area living room on Friday, April 10, 2020.&nbsp;<em><a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/10/coronavirus-pensacola-families-turn-living-rooms-into-classrooms/5134062002/">See more photos</a>.</em>
      JoAnn Lee reviews the lesson plan for the youngest daughter, Madison, while her other children Josh and Kiera, complete their school work in the comfort of the family’s Milton area living room on Friday, April 10, 2020. See more photos. Tony Giberson/tgiberson@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      The Croom family put on a private concert for their elderly neighbors in the Holly Hills neighborhood, Friday, April 10, 2020.&nbsp;<em><a href="https://www.tallahassee.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/11/young-siblings-put-concert-elderly-neighbors/5133127002/">See more photos</a>.</em>
      The Croom family put on a private concert for their elderly neighbors in the Holly Hills neighborhood, Friday, April 10, 2020. See more photos. Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat
      Fullscreen
      From left, Shaggy&#39;s employees Sam Smith, Rachelle Norman, Jerrell McNair, Sydney Love, and Tori McCreless have a laugh while enjoying a cruise around Little Sabine Bay in Pensacola Beach on Friday, April 10, 2020. Weaver is offering 30 minute dinner cruises around the bay. The boat is docked behind Shaggy&#39;s restaurant, so many people are buying dinner from the restaurant and eating during the cruise.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/10/captain-offers-family-dinner-cruises-around-little-sabine-bay-pensacola/5134931002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      From left, Shaggy's employees Sam Smith, Rachelle Norman, Jerrell McNair, Sydney Love, and Tori McCreless have a laugh while enjoying a cruise around Little Sabine Bay in Pensacola Beach on Friday, April 10, 2020. Weaver is offering 30 minute dinner cruises around the bay. The boat is docked behind Shaggy's restaurant, so many people are buying dinner from the restaurant and eating during the cruise. See more photos. Gregg Pachkowski, gregg@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      Reyann Epps helps distribute school supplies Friday afternoon at First Methodist Church in Port St. John. Forward Thinking Outreach, better known as Team Grace, decided to distribute supplies at this time of year to help families cope with home learning and loss of income during the coronavirus pandemic. <a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/10/team-grace-hands-out-school-supplies/5135053002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Reyann Epps helps distribute school supplies Friday afternoon at First Methodist Church in Port St. John. Forward Thinking Outreach, better known as Team Grace, decided to distribute supplies at this time of year to help families cope with home learning and loss of income during the coronavirus pandemic. See more photos. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY
      Fullscreen
      Sacred Heart Hospital emergency department doctor and temple member Dr. My-Huong Nguyen, left, talks with nun Gioi Nhon while making face masks at the Dieu De Buddhist Temple in Pensacola on Friday, April 10, 2020.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/10/coronavirus-pensacola-buddhist-temple-members-make-face-masks/5134422002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Sacred Heart Hospital emergency department doctor and temple member Dr. My-Huong Nguyen, left, talks with nun Gioi Nhon while making face masks at the Dieu De Buddhist Temple in Pensacola on Friday, April 10, 2020. See more photos. Gregg Pachkowski, gregg@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      Lt. Daniel Sawyer, left, firefighter and paramedic Arael Contreras, center, and battalion chief Charlie Matthews, right, drink coffee together while they wait for a call at Station 76 on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2020/04/13/collier-county-ems-emphasizes-health-first-responders-patients-amid-uptick-flu-like-symptoms-calls/2973138001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Lt. Daniel Sawyer, left, firefighter and paramedic Arael Contreras, center, and battalion chief Charlie Matthews, right, drink coffee together while they wait for a call at Station 76 on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. See more photos. Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
      Fullscreen
      Cape Coral residents, Kyle McClinton Jr., 9, and his sister Kylie, 2, take a break from playing in their grandmother&#39;s front yard of the Heights neighborhood in south Fort Myers on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Their grandmother, Celistine McClinton, is watching them while their parents work in essential businesses. She makes sure they attend school in the morning but lets them let off steam in the afternoon. Kyle attends Heights Elementary and says he is enjoying his time off because he says he has more &quot;free time.&quot;
      Cape Coral residents, Kyle McClinton Jr., 9, and his sister Kylie, 2, take a break from playing in their grandmother's front yard of the Heights neighborhood in south Fort Myers on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Their grandmother, Celistine McClinton, is watching them while their parents work in essential businesses. She makes sure they attend school in the morning but lets them let off steam in the afternoon. Kyle attends Heights Elementary and says he is enjoying his time off because he says he has more "free time." Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      Lamar Wright, a volunteer at the Epps Christian Center, loads a selection of food into a client&#39;s car during a food giveaway at the Pace Blvd. center on Thursday, April 9, 2020.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/09/pensacola-soup-kitchens-feeds-hungry-during-covid-19-pandemic/5124967002/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Lamar Wright, a volunteer at the Epps Christian Center, loads a selection of food into a client's car during a food giveaway at the Pace Blvd. center on Thursday, April 9, 2020. See more photos. Tony Giberson/tgiberson@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      The House of Hope production farm, led by supervisor Kayla Sinotte, is bursting with produce Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the farm in Palm City. In a single week, the nonprofit provides an average of 400 heads of lettuce, bok choy, tat son, kale, arugula, Swiss chard, mustard greens, green onions, spinach and more to their clients. &quot;I&#39;m being very cautious,&quot; Sinotte said of food production in the time of coronavirus. &quot;(There is) the least amount of hands touching the produce as possible.&quot; <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/martin-county/2020/04/09/house-hope-production-farm-continues-providing-plenty-produce-clients/5125735002/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      The House of Hope production farm, led by supervisor Kayla Sinotte, is bursting with produce Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the farm in Palm City. In a single week, the nonprofit provides an average of 400 heads of lettuce, bok choy, tat son, kale, arugula, Swiss chard, mustard greens, green onions, spinach and more to their clients. "I'm being very cautious," Sinotte said of food production in the time of coronavirus. "(There is) the least amount of hands touching the produce as possible." See more photos. LEAH VOSS/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Ice Flyer winger Joseph Drapluk hones his stick skills and beats the COVID-19 isolation by playing street hockey on Thursday, April 9, 2020.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/09/beating-covid-19-street-hockey/5125099002/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Ice Flyer winger Joseph Drapluk hones his stick skills and beats the COVID-19 isolation by playing street hockey on Thursday, April 9, 2020. See more photos. Tony Giberson/tgiberson@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      Fort Myers Beach resident Cheryl Schlichte, 59, performs her yoga routine on her back deck before starting her day as a project manager for Lee Health and Healthy Lee on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She helps promote programs for the community. She is also recording mindful stress reliever sessions for the system which are uploaded for clients to watch. She is keeping a positive attitude through exercise and healthy eating through the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the struggles have been technology based and trying to keep family members safe along with keeping up with the routine of the day. &quot;I have worry and anxiety, but being one with the universe makes me realize the future is ours, we can make it whatever we want,&quot; she said.
      Fort Myers Beach resident Cheryl Schlichte, 59, performs her yoga routine on her back deck before starting her day as a project manager for Lee Health and Healthy Lee on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She helps promote programs for the community. She is also recording mindful stress reliever sessions for the system which are uploaded for clients to watch. She is keeping a positive attitude through exercise and healthy eating through the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the struggles have been technology based and trying to keep family members safe along with keeping up with the routine of the day. "I have worry and anxiety, but being one with the universe makes me realize the future is ours, we can make it whatever we want," she said. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      UWF cross country coach, Caleb Carmichael, center, is joined by Justin Watson and Josh Clark as he runs his fourth marathon in as many days on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Carmichael is running seven marathons in 7 days to raise money for Argo Pantry and Feed the Gulf Coast as a way to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/09/uwf-coach-runs-raise-money-fight-covid-19/5124921002/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      UWF cross country coach, Caleb Carmichael, center, is joined by Justin Watson and Josh Clark as he runs his fourth marathon in as many days on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Carmichael is running seven marathons in 7 days to raise money for Argo Pantry and Feed the Gulf Coast as a way to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic. See more photos. Tony Giberson/tgiberson@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      Members of the North Collier Fire Rescue District hold signs to show their support for the nurses at NCH North Naples Hospital on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2020/04/09/first-responders-thank-nch-hospital-staff-their-work/2974899001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Members of the North Collier Fire Rescue District hold signs to show their support for the nurses at NCH North Naples Hospital on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. See more photos. Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
      Fullscreen
      Toilet paper sits inside a food display stand as Will Watkins, owner of The Barefoot Cafe, takes a call-in order on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in downtown Vero Beach. Watkins is now selling individually wrapped rolls of toilet paper, paper towels, and gloves to help his customers in need of supplies, and to help supplement his take-out restaurant service. &quot;Filling a need on both sides of the retail (market), and for customers,&quot; Watkins said. &quot;It&#39;s what people need and if we can help them out and supply it, then we&#39;ll do it.&quot;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/indian-river-county/2020/04/08/barefoot-cafe-selling-toilet-paper-and-lunch-go-vero-beach-during-covid-19-pandemic/2971834001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
      Toilet paper sits inside a food display stand as Will Watkins, owner of The Barefoot Cafe, takes a call-in order on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in downtown Vero Beach. Watkins is now selling individually wrapped rolls of toilet paper, paper towels, and gloves to help his customers in need of supplies, and to help supplement his take-out restaurant service. "Filling a need on both sides of the retail (market), and for customers," Watkins said. "It's what people need and if we can help them out and supply it, then we'll do it." See more photos ERIC HASERT/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Lehigh Acres resident and current Pensacola Blue Wahoos manager Jose Borrego trains his daughters at their home on Wednesday, April, 8, 2020. He is stuck at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic and would be starting the season right now. The Wahoos are part of the Minnesota Twins organization. He has been with the organization for his whole career as a player and coach. His daughters are Maria,16, and Mya, 9.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/sports/2020/04/08/photos-minor-league-baseball-manager-benched-like-rest-sports-world-because-covid-1/2972100001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Lehigh Acres resident and current Pensacola Blue Wahoos manager Jose Borrego trains his daughters at their home on Wednesday, April, 8, 2020. He is stuck at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic and would be starting the season right now. The Wahoos are part of the Minnesota Twins organization. He has been with the organization for his whole career as a player and coach. His daughters are Maria,16, and Mya, 9. See more photos. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      As the sun set over the St. Lucie River, April&#39;s full moon, the brightest supermoon of the year rose in the east over Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Stuart. The hospital is a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19, the virus that caused a global pandemic that has forced millions of Americans to stay home. As of April 7, more than a dozen patients infected with coronavirus are being treated by Cleveland Clinic in Martin County. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/martin-county/2020/04/08/biggest-supermoon-year-lights-up-sky-over-st-lucie-river/2967283001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      As the sun set over the St. Lucie River, April's full moon, the brightest supermoon of the year rose in the east over Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Stuart. The hospital is a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19, the virus that caused a global pandemic that has forced millions of Americans to stay home. As of April 7, more than a dozen patients infected with coronavirus are being treated by Cleveland Clinic in Martin County. See more photos. LEAH VOSS/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      The &#39;pink moon&#39; rises over Estero Bay on Tuesday April, 7, 2020. it is the largest super moon of the year because of its closest approach to earth in orbit.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/08/pink-moon-rises-over-southwest-florida-largest-super-moon-year/2967084001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      The 'pink moon' rises over Estero Bay on Tuesday April, 7, 2020. it is the largest super moon of the year because of its closest approach to earth in orbit. See more photos. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      John Dedrick of Cape Canaveral plays his guitar on the beach Saturday, April 4 as four cruise ships sit offshore. <a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2020/03/21/brevard-county-shadow-novel-coronavirus/2893172001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      John Dedrick of Cape Canaveral plays his guitar on the beach Saturday, April 4 as four cruise ships sit offshore. See more photos. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY
      Fullscreen
      Scott Van Duzer Jr. prepares to bake a pizza at his father&#39;s Big Apple Pizza restaurant on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Fort Pierce. Scott Van Duzer Sr. is helping feed seniors with Slices for Seniors, providing pizzas, greeting cards and T-shirts for the recipients. &quot;Hopefully, try to lift their spirits and let them know they are not forgotten,&quot; Van Duzer Sr. said.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/st-lucie-county/2020/04/06/scott-van-duzer-and-his-big-apple-pizza-helps-slices-seniors-for-nursing-homes/2955455001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Scott Van Duzer Jr. prepares to bake a pizza at his father's Big Apple Pizza restaurant on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Fort Pierce. Scott Van Duzer Sr. is helping feed seniors with Slices for Seniors, providing pizzas, greeting cards and T-shirts for the recipients. "Hopefully, try to lift their spirits and let them know they are not forgotten," Van Duzer Sr. said. See more photos. ERIC HASERT/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Rich Hoffman was practicing social distancing while casting a net for bait in order to get some fishing done at the Melbourne Beach Pier in Brevard County on Monday, April 6. <a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/06/brevard-scenes-april-6-during-covid-19/2956973001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Rich Hoffman was practicing social distancing while casting a net for bait in order to get some fishing done at the Melbourne Beach Pier in Brevard County on Monday, April 6. See more photos. TIM SHORTT/FLORIDA TODAY
      Fullscreen
      A woman runs over the Rickenbacker Causeway as the coronavirus pandemic continues on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Key Biscayne, Fla.
      A woman runs over the Rickenbacker Causeway as the coronavirus pandemic continues on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Key Biscayne, Fla. David Santiago/ Miami Herald via AP
      Fullscreen
      John Stebbins, left, looks at homework packets with his twin sons John Stebbins Jr., center, and Chris Stebbins, right, at their home in East Naples on Saturday, April 4, 2020. John Jr. and Chris, who both have cerebral palsy, are exceptional education students at Barron Collier High School and Naples High School, respectively. Since schools have closed due to coronavirus, the boys are home with their dad all day. <a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/education/2020/04/13/collier-exceptional-education-students-adapt-new-routines-during-pandemic/2948133001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      John Stebbins, left, looks at homework packets with his twin sons John Stebbins Jr., center, and Chris Stebbins, right, at their home in East Naples on Saturday, April 4, 2020. John Jr. and Chris, who both have cerebral palsy, are exceptional education students at Barron Collier High School and Naples High School, respectively. Since schools have closed due to coronavirus, the boys are home with their dad all day. See more photos. Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
      Fullscreen
      Ida Eguia, an employee of the Redlands Christian Migrant Association in Immokalee, helps Heather Fitzenhagen, a member of the Florida House of Representative representing the 78th District hand out supplies to Immokalee farm workers including Jesus Pisca on Saturday, April 4 in Immokalee. Fitzenhagen set up a GoFundMe page after seeing photographs shot by photojournalist Kinfay Moroti of farm workers during the pandemic. She bought the items and partnered with the RCMA to get the supplies to the farm workers. 105.5 The Beat radio station also helped by getting the word out. She plans on getting more supplies to workers as often as she can as the coronavirus pandemic affects Southwest Florida. <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/04/photos-inspire-giving-needed-supplies-immokalee-farm-workers/2949380001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Ida Eguia, an employee of the Redlands Christian Migrant Association in Immokalee, helps Heather Fitzenhagen, a member of the Florida House of Representative representing the 78th District hand out supplies to Immokalee farm workers including Jesus Pisca on Saturday, April 4 in Immokalee. Fitzenhagen set up a GoFundMe page after seeing photographs shot by photojournalist Kinfay Moroti of farm workers during the pandemic. She bought the items and partnered with the RCMA to get the supplies to the farm workers. 105.5 The Beat radio station also helped by getting the word out. She plans on getting more supplies to workers as often as she can as the coronavirus pandemic affects Southwest Florida. See more photos. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      Norma Caldon, left, and Inocente Ordoñez, right, wash their hands before getting on a bus to work in Immokalee on Friday, April 3, 2020. The hand washing station, supplied by Lipman Family Farms, is one of many that have been placed throughout the community.
      Norma Caldon, left, and Inocente Ordoñez, right, wash their hands before getting on a bus to work in Immokalee on Friday, April 3, 2020. The hand washing station, supplied by Lipman Family Farms, is one of many that have been placed throughout the community. Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
      Fullscreen
      A helicopter sprays an out of control fire near Southwest Florida International Airport on Friday, April 3, 2020.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/04/rentals-cars-overflow-lot-rsw-burn-friday-afternoon-and-evening/2946252001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      A helicopter sprays an out of control fire near Southwest Florida International Airport on Friday, April 3, 2020. See more photos. Andrew West/The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      Cashier Simona Burlinson bags groceries for her customer, Friday, April 3, 2020, at Wynn&#39;s Market in Naples. <a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2020/04/03/wynns-market-takes-precautions-protect-customers-employees-cornoavirus/2942861001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Cashier Simona Burlinson bags groceries for her customer, Friday, April 3, 2020, at Wynn's Market in Naples. See more photos. Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
      Fullscreen
      A lifeguard keeps watch at Daytona Beach on Thursday, April 2, 2020. A statewide "stay-at-home" order issued by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis goes into effect at midnight Thursday.
      A lifeguard keeps watch at Daytona Beach on Thursday, April 2, 2020. A statewide "stay-at-home" order issued by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis goes into effect at midnight Thursday. Stephen M. Dowell/ Orlando Sentinel via AP
      Fullscreen
      Luggage is removed from the Holland America ship the Zaandam at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, April 2, 2020. A cruise ship that had at least two passengers die of coronavirus and others sickened while barred from South American ports has finally docked in Florida. The Zaandam and a sister ship sent to help it, the Rotterdam, were given permission to unload passengers at Port Everglades on Thursday, after days of negotiations with officials who feared it would divert resources from a region with a spike in virus cases.
      Luggage is removed from the Holland America ship the Zaandam at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, April 2, 2020. A cruise ship that had at least two passengers die of coronavirus and others sickened while barred from South American ports has finally docked in Florida. The Zaandam and a sister ship sent to help it, the Rotterdam, were given permission to unload passengers at Port Everglades on Thursday, after days of negotiations with officials who feared it would divert resources from a region with a spike in virus cases. Mike Stocker/ South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
      Fullscreen
      Chrissy Guerrant, a barista at Bunkhouse Coffee Bar, paints a tropical mural on the side of the building Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Jensen Beach. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and new regulations for restaurants, business has slowed at the vegan coffee shop. &quot;I wanted to use this downtime to allow the girls that work for me to strengthen their talents,&quot; said owner Kelly Adams, who wants to &quot;support them in their passions and hobbies.&quot; Guerrant grew up in an artistic family and studied studio arts in college. &quot;It&#39;s like a dream come true, you know?&quot; Guerrant said of her biggest piece of artwork yet. &quot;It&#39;s cool to have someone who believes in you.&quot; <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/martin-county/2020/04/03/bunkhouse-coffee-bar-treats-slower-days-opportunity-paint-tropical-mural/5117026002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.<br /> &nbsp;
      Chrissy Guerrant, a barista at Bunkhouse Coffee Bar, paints a tropical mural on the side of the building Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Jensen Beach. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and new regulations for restaurants, business has slowed at the vegan coffee shop. "I wanted to use this downtime to allow the girls that work for me to strengthen their talents," said owner Kelly Adams, who wants to "support them in their passions and hobbies." Guerrant grew up in an artistic family and studied studio arts in college. "It's like a dream come true, you know?" Guerrant said of her biggest piece of artwork yet. "It's cool to have someone who believes in you." See more photos.   LEAH VOSS/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Construction workers at the Cascades Project distance themselves as they wait in line to have their temperature taken before starting their day of work on Thursday, April 2, 2020.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.tallahassee.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/03/cascades-project-works-must-screened-before-work/5112339002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Construction workers at the Cascades Project distance themselves as they wait in line to have their temperature taken before starting their day of work on Thursday, April 2, 2020. See more photos. Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat
      Fullscreen
      Looking on through a pane of glass, Harry Toban shares a moment with his wife, Jackie Toban, daughter, Toby Connery and grandson, Kyle Connery, as they sing happy birthday on his 95th birthday on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Palm Garden of Vero Beach. Because of the continued spread of coronavirus across the Treasure Coast, the nursing facility has closed their doors to visitors to keep its residents safe from exposure. &quot;I&#39;m sad that we have to celebrate his birthday this way,&quot; said Toby Connery, &quot;but the look on his face when we were all standing there is priceless. I&#39;m sure he&#39;s loving all this attention. He performed as a clown for 30 years.&quot; <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/indian-river-county/2020/04/02/separated-glass-together-spirit-celebrate-patriarchs-95th-birthday/5116565002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Looking on through a pane of glass, Harry Toban shares a moment with his wife, Jackie Toban, daughter, Toby Connery and grandson, Kyle Connery, as they sing happy birthday on his 95th birthday on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Palm Garden of Vero Beach. Because of the continued spread of coronavirus across the Treasure Coast, the nursing facility has closed their doors to visitors to keep its residents safe from exposure. "I'm sad that we have to celebrate his birthday this way," said Toby Connery, "but the look on his face when we were all standing there is priceless. I'm sure he's loving all this attention. He performed as a clown for 30 years." See more photos. PATRICK DOVE/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Escambia County lifeguards do daily physical training at Casino Beach in Pensacola on Thursday, April 2, 2020. The lifeguards are maintaining operational readiness while the beaches are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.&nbsp;<em><a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/02/coronavirus-pensacola-lifeguards-maintain-readiness-during-shutdown/5116610002/">See more photos</a></em>.
      Escambia County lifeguards do daily physical training at Casino Beach in Pensacola on Thursday, April 2, 2020. The lifeguards are maintaining operational readiness while the beaches are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. See more photos. Gregg Pachkowski, gregg@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      John Anderson walks his dogs by his neighbor Annette Brown&#39;s house on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Fort Myers. Brown, who is an artist, came up with the idea to decorate shoes with inspirational messages and is encouraging her neighbors and friends to do the same. Brown got the inspiration from Romans 10:15 - &quot;How beautiful are the feet of messengers who bring us good news!&quot; <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2020/04/02/artful-shoes-creative-outlet-and-inspiration/5116847002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      John Anderson walks his dogs by his neighbor Annette Brown's house on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Fort Myers. Brown, who is an artist, came up with the idea to decorate shoes with inspirational messages and is encouraging her neighbors and friends to do the same. Brown got the inspiration from Romans 10:15 - "How beautiful are the feet of messengers who bring us good news!" See more photos. Amanda Inscore/The News-Press USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
      Fullscreen
      Viv Brown, left, with the Women Supporting Women's support group, and Sandy Dorsainvil, right, with the City of Miami, package tomatoes during a food distribution event, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in the Liberty City neighborhood of Miami. The event was supported by the city, Ark of the City and Farm Share.
      Viv Brown, left, with the Women Supporting Women's support group, and Sandy Dorsainvil, right, with the City of Miami, package tomatoes during a food distribution event, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in the Liberty City neighborhood of Miami. The event was supported by the city, Ark of the City and Farm Share. Wilfredo Lee, AP
      Fullscreen
      Katie Weston reads the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic while Douglas Allen Johnson listens in on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. <a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/01/coronavirus-pensacola-homeless-population-worries-pandemic/5107813002/"><em>See more photos.</em></a>
      Katie Weston reads the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic while Douglas Allen Johnson listens in on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. See more photos. Tony Giberson/tgiberson@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      Brad Howell, of Escambia County Public Works, repaints parking space lines at Casino Beach in Pensacola Beach on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. <a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/01/pensacola-beach-parking-lots-get-new-paint-while-empty-during-covid-19/5107254002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
      Brad Howell, of Escambia County Public Works, repaints parking space lines at Casino Beach in Pensacola Beach on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. See more photos Gregg Pachkowski, gregg@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      Florida National Guardsmen walk past nurses gathering before the start of testing for COVID-19 at the regional temporary drive-thru testing site at the Orange County Convention Center, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Wednesday marked the first day of testing age restrictions being lifted at the OCCC site.
      Florida National Guardsmen walk past nurses gathering before the start of testing for COVID-19 at the regional temporary drive-thru testing site at the Orange County Convention Center, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Wednesday marked the first day of testing age restrictions being lifted at the OCCC site. Joe Burbank/ Orlando Sentinel via AP
      Fullscreen
      Lee County Commissioners held an emergency meeting in the county chambers on Wednesday, April, 1, 2020. The county will follow the emergency declaration that Gov. Ron DeSantis issued that residents shall stay home unless going out for essential needs. The declaration will start on Friday at 12:01 a.m.
      Lee County Commissioners held an emergency meeting in the county chambers on Wednesday, April, 1, 2020. The county will follow the emergency declaration that Gov. Ron DeSantis issued that residents shall stay home unless going out for essential needs. The declaration will start on Friday at 12:01 a.m. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      A mother duck keeps a close eye on her ducklings as they feed in the weeds along the shore of Lake Hollingsworth, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Lakeland, Fla.
      A mother duck keeps a close eye on her ducklings as they feed in the weeds along the shore of Lake Hollingsworth, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Lakeland, Fla. Chris O'Meara, AP
      Fullscreen
      Claudia Giraldo is the owner of a bridal shop in Cape Coral. The shop owner and her employees are currently making face masks to provide to emergency care workers and first responders in an effort to help fulfill the need for this dwindling and hard to get personal protection equipment. The shop chose to temporarily close because of how few customers they were getting and to keep people safe. However, the employees are still coming in everyday to make masks to donate to places in need since the shop already has sewing equipment. Given the recent stafer-at-home declaration by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, it is unclear if they will be able to remain open. <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/02/gowns-masks-how-cape-coral-bridal-shop-aims-help-age-coronavirus/5107218002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Claudia Giraldo is the owner of a bridal shop in Cape Coral. The shop owner and her employees are currently making face masks to provide to emergency care workers and first responders in an effort to help fulfill the need for this dwindling and hard to get personal protection equipment. The shop chose to temporarily close because of how few customers they were getting and to keep people safe. However, the employees are still coming in everyday to make masks to donate to places in need since the shop already has sewing equipment. Given the recent stafer-at-home declaration by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, it is unclear if they will be able to remain open. See more photos. Ricardo Rolon /The News-Press USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
      Fullscreen
      People enjoy the day around Fort Pierce Jetty Park walking, bicycling, fishing and socializing while practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Fort Pierce. On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued his safer-at-home order, which mandates that senior citizens and others with underlying medical conditions stay home and asks all other Floridians to stay put as much as possible, effective April 3-30, 2020. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/st-lucie-county/2020/04/02/people-enjoy-fort-pierce-jetty-park-before-safer-home-order-goes-into-effect/5114296002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      People enjoy the day around Fort Pierce Jetty Park walking, bicycling, fishing and socializing while practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Fort Pierce. On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued his safer-at-home order, which mandates that senior citizens and others with underlying medical conditions stay home and asks all other Floridians to stay put as much as possible, effective April 3-30, 2020. See more photos. ERIC HASERT/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Kabe Stanton, of Fort Pierce, takes a lunch break while watching the scenery from the new sand placed on the eroded beach at Fort Pierce Jetty Park on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Fort Pierce. Stanton said he works as an Uber driver, delivering food and products to clients quarantining themselves in their homes. &quot;There&#39;s a lot of people who come out to the jetty,&quot; Stanton said. &quot;If you really want to do social distancing, you have a mile-long stretch of beach all around here, and it&#39;s completely unnecessary to close it. I&#39;m a Floridian and I like the sun, that&#39;s why I&#39;m out here.&quot; <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/st-lucie-county/2020/04/02/people-enjoy-fort-pierce-jetty-park-before-safer-home-order-goes-into-effect/5114296002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.<br /> &nbsp;
      Kabe Stanton, of Fort Pierce, takes a lunch break while watching the scenery from the new sand placed on the eroded beach at Fort Pierce Jetty Park on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Fort Pierce. Stanton said he works as an Uber driver, delivering food and products to clients quarantining themselves in their homes. "There's a lot of people who come out to the jetty," Stanton said. "If you really want to do social distancing, you have a mile-long stretch of beach all around here, and it's completely unnecessary to close it. I'm a Floridian and I like the sun, that's why I'm out here." See more photos.   ERIC HASERT/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Mahmoud Aldawaleebi, an intern at QuarryBio, keeps track of measurements in a notebook as he assists in the making of hand sanitizer, Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
      Mahmoud Aldawaleebi, an intern at QuarryBio, keeps track of measurements in a notebook as he assists in the making of hand sanitizer, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat
      Fullscreen
      Patricia Williams, 82, pulls a bag of frozen Brussel sprouts as she grocery shops at Ramsey's Cash Saver, located in Blountstown, Florida, March 31, 2020. Williams is a firm believer in wearing gloves and a mask when out in public to protect her from the coronavirus.
      Patricia Williams, 82, pulls a bag of frozen Brussel sprouts as she grocery shops at Ramsey's Cash Saver, located in Blountstown, Florida, March 31, 2020. Williams is a firm believer in wearing gloves and a mask when out in public to protect her from the coronavirus. Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat
      Fullscreen
      A man wearing a protective mask and gloves cycles past a mural of a flamingo during the new coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. The Governor of Florida has issued a stay at home order for Southeast Florida.
      A man wearing a protective mask and gloves cycles past a mural of a flamingo during the new coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. The Governor of Florida has issued a stay at home order for Southeast Florida. Lynne Sladky, AP
      Fullscreen
      The Florida Historic Capitol is reflected in a puddle in the Capitol Courtyard Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
      The Florida Historic Capitol is reflected in a puddle in the Capitol Courtyard Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat, Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat
      Fullscreen
      A bald eagle brings food to its two young eaglets waiting in a nest atop a cell phone tower off NE Savannah Road on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Jensen Beach. One eaglet stayed in the nest Tuesday morning as the other kept watch while their parent was on the hunt. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/martin-county/2020/03/31/lunchtime-with-a-bald-eagle-family-nesting-on-a-cell-phone-tower-in-jensen-beach/5098266002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.<br /> &nbsp;
      A bald eagle brings food to its two young eaglets waiting in a nest atop a cell phone tower off NE Savannah Road on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Jensen Beach. One eaglet stayed in the nest Tuesday morning as the other kept watch while their parent was on the hunt. See more photos.   LEAH VOSS/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Assistant gardener Andrew Hollingsworth waters plants in the grow house at the From the Ground Up Community Garden on North Hayne Street in Pensacola on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/31/from-ground-up-community-garden-founded-innisfree-hotels-helps-feed-unemployed-volunteers-during-cor/5098048002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Assistant gardener Andrew Hollingsworth waters plants in the grow house at the From the Ground Up Community Garden on North Hayne Street in Pensacola on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. See more photos. Gregg Pachkowski, gregg@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      Emilia Lipinska of Naples plays her violin, Monday, March 30, 2020 on 5th Avenue South in Naples.
      Emilia Lipinska of Naples plays her violin, Monday, March 30, 2020 on 5th Avenue South in Naples. Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
      Fullscreen
      An Okaloosa County Beach Safety lifeguard patrols an empty beach on Okaloosa Island near Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Monday, March 30, 2020. Beaches in the Florida panhandle have been closed by county officials since March 21 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
      An Okaloosa County Beach Safety lifeguard patrols an empty beach on Okaloosa Island near Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Monday, March 30, 2020. Beaches in the Florida panhandle have been closed by county officials since March 21 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Devon Ravine/ Northwest Florida Daily News via AP
      Fullscreen
      Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at a drive-through coronavirus testing site in front of Hard Rock Stadium, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't want the people on the Holland America's Zandaam where four people died and others are sick to be treated in Florida, saying the state doesn't have the capacity to treat outsiders as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.
      Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at a drive-through coronavirus testing site in front of Hard Rock Stadium, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't want the people on the Holland America's Zandaam where four people died and others are sick to be treated in Florida, saying the state doesn't have the capacity to treat outsiders as the coronavirus outbreak spreads. Wilfredo Lee, AP
      Fullscreen
      The north entrance into Orlando International Airport is empty as advisory signs inform travelers of the shelter-in order from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings in response to the coronavirus crisis, Monday, March 30, 2020
      The north entrance into Orlando International Airport is empty as advisory signs inform travelers of the shelter-in order from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings in response to the coronavirus crisis, Monday, March 30, 2020 Joe Burbank/ Orlando Sentinel via AP
      Fullscreen
      From left, Omir Wallace, Marlon Jarvis, and Oneal Daniels play basketball at Hollice T. Williams, Sr. Park in Pensacola on Monday, March 30, 2020. <a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/30/visitors-practicing-social-distancing-pensacolas-bay-bluffs/5089904002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      From left, Omir Wallace, Marlon Jarvis, and Oneal Daniels play basketball at Hollice T. Williams, Sr. Park in Pensacola on Monday, March 30, 2020. See more photos. Gregg Pachkowski, gregg@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      A poster is taped to a lightpole at the corner of Tennessee and Monroe streets, recognizing first responders as heroes in the battle against COVID-19.
      A poster is taped to a lightpole at the corner of Tennessee and Monroe streets, recognizing first responders as heroes in the battle against COVID-19. Ken Lanese
      Fullscreen
      Monday, March 30, 2020 was national Doctor Appreciation Day and the tech crew from the Gleason Performing Arts Center at Florida Tech participated in the #lightthesky event. This is an entertainment and event industry movement to send hope to those affected by COVID-19 and a way to show appreciate and send gratitude to those on the front lines. The tech crew had the lights on from 8:00 until 8:30, shining LED lights into the shy and having a heart shaped symbol on the lawn. <a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/31/light-thesky/5092691002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Monday, March 30, 2020 was national Doctor Appreciation Day and the tech crew from the Gleason Performing Arts Center at Florida Tech participated in the #lightthesky event. This is an entertainment and event industry movement to send hope to those affected by COVID-19 and a way to show appreciate and send gratitude to those on the front lines. The tech crew had the lights on from 8:00 until 8:30, shining LED lights into the shy and having a heart shaped symbol on the lawn. See more photos. MALCOLM DENEMARK/FLORIDA TODAY
      Fullscreen
      Nicholas Harder, 6, picks up balls at the end of practice. Families, thanks to Donny Overholser who oversees the fields at Fleishman Park in Fort Myers, have been permitted an hour to spend outdoors during the coronavirus epidemic. Public parks have been shut down across the area, limiting time kids can spend outside their homes. They have to leave before the next family arrives. <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/sports/2020/03/30/time-diamond-keeps-families-happy/5091916002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Nicholas Harder, 6, picks up balls at the end of practice. Families, thanks to Donny Overholser who oversees the fields at Fleishman Park in Fort Myers, have been permitted an hour to spend outdoors during the coronavirus epidemic. Public parks have been shut down across the area, limiting time kids can spend outside their homes. They have to leave before the next family arrives. See more photos. Andrea Melendez/The News-Press/USA Today Florida Network
      Fullscreen
      Scenes from downtown Fort Myers at the lunch hour on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Businesses and restaurants are shuttered or are offering take out dining because of the coronavirus pandemic. Normally this sidewalk would be filled with lunchtime diners and tables. <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/01/popular-areas-crowds-fort-myers-area-devoid-human-life-because-coronavirus/5106106002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Scenes from downtown Fort Myers at the lunch hour on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Businesses and restaurants are shuttered or are offering take out dining because of the coronavirus pandemic. Normally this sidewalk would be filled with lunchtime diners and tables. See more photos. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      Reverend Amy Turner (center) of St. Andrew&#39;s Episcopal Church prepares for communion alongside of Rev. John Liebler, of St. Simon the Cyrenian Episcopal Church, during their drive-in Eucharist service in the parking lot of St. Andrew&#39;s on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Downtown Fort Pierce. The unconventional service provided for a safe environment for parishioners of both churches due to the COVID-19 pandemic by broadcasting the sermon on FM radio 101.1. &quot;You can see people waving to each other, talking to each other in the distance, there is a sense of community,&quot; Rev. Liebler said.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/st-lucie-county/2020/03/29/drive-church-service-st-andrews-and-st-simons-episcopalian-covid-19-pandemic-era/2936460001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Reverend Amy Turner (center) of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church prepares for communion alongside of Rev. John Liebler, of St. Simon the Cyrenian Episcopal Church, during their drive-in Eucharist service in the parking lot of St. Andrew's on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Downtown Fort Pierce. The unconventional service provided for a safe environment for parishioners of both churches due to the COVID-19 pandemic by broadcasting the sermon on FM radio 101.1. "You can see people waving to each other, talking to each other in the distance, there is a sense of community," Rev. Liebler said. See more photos. ERIC HASERT/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Scenes from downtown Fort Myers at the lunch hour on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Businesses and restaurants are shuttered or are offering take out dining because of the coronavirus pandemic.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/04/01/popular-areas-crowds-fort-myers-area-devoid-human-life-because-coronavirus/5106106002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Scenes from downtown Fort Myers at the lunch hour on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Businesses and restaurants are shuttered or are offering take out dining because of the coronavirus pandemic. See more photos. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      Mimi Kuriger, 67, of Vero Beach, had her 50th class reunion with her former fellow students at Mount Saint Joseph Academy on Saturday, March 28, 2020. "If a bunch of old ladies were able to figure this out without screwing it up, anyone can," Kuriger said.
      Mimi Kuriger, 67, of Vero Beach, had her 50th class reunion with her former fellow students at Mount Saint Joseph Academy on Saturday, March 28, 2020. "If a bunch of old ladies were able to figure this out without screwing it up, anyone can," Kuriger said. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY MIMI KURIGER
      Fullscreen
      In this image provided by Gulfstream Park, Tiz the Law, riddren by Manuel Franco, wins the Florida Derby horse race at Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Hallandale Beach, Fla.
      In this image provided by Gulfstream Park, Tiz the Law, riddren by Manuel Franco, wins the Florida Derby horse race at Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Lauren King/ Coglianese Photos, Gulfstream Park via AP
      Fullscreen
      Fiore Florist and Covenant Care of Pensacola provided Pensacola motorists with a &quot;flower flash&quot; Saturday, March 28 2020. The flowers went up late Friday afternoon on the Covenant Care&#39;s 12th Avenue road sign.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/27/pensacola-coronavirus-florist-creates-flower-flash-display/2930734001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Fiore Florist and Covenant Care of Pensacola provided Pensacola motorists with a "flower flash" Saturday, March 28 2020. The flowers went up late Friday afternoon on the Covenant Care's 12th Avenue road sign. See more photos. John Blackie/jblackie@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      The Santa Rosa County Animal Shelter has empty kennels for the first time in its 25-year history. The shelter staff is using this opportunity to deep-clean the entire facility to make room for more animals once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/27/coronavirus-florida-santa-rosa-animal-shelter-empties-kennels-first-time-25-year-history/2928871001/">See more photos</a>.&nbsp;
      The Santa Rosa County Animal Shelter has empty kennels for the first time in its 25-year history. The shelter staff is using this opportunity to deep-clean the entire facility to make room for more animals once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. See more photos Tony Giberson/tgiberson@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      In this March 27, 2020, photo, rotting strawberries sit on plants in a field in Plant City, Fla. Thousands of acres of fruits and vegetables grown in Florida are being plowed over or left to rot because farmers can't sell to restaurants, theme parks or schools nationwide that have closed because of the coronavirus.
      In this March 27, 2020, photo, rotting strawberries sit on plants in a field in Plant City, Fla. Thousands of acres of fruits and vegetables grown in Florida are being plowed over or left to rot because farmers can't sell to restaurants, theme parks or schools nationwide that have closed because of the coronavirus. Chris O'Meara, AP
      Fullscreen
      Fashion designer Kallee Jackson (center) and her children Kallee, 9, and Arthur, 11, work with assistant, Jennifer Orazi on Friday, March 27, 2020, as they make face masks to be donated to local community organizations. &quot;I&#39;ve not had much business since the coronavirus outbreak, so I decided to help fill a need in the community,&quot; Jackson said.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/st-lucie-county/2020/04/03/port-st-lucie-fashion-designer-lends-talent-making-masks-aid-community-elderly/2930455001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Fashion designer Kallee Jackson (center) and her children Kallee, 9, and Arthur, 11, work with assistant, Jennifer Orazi on Friday, March 27, 2020, as they make face masks to be donated to local community organizations. "I've not had much business since the coronavirus outbreak, so I decided to help fill a need in the community," Jackson said. See more photos. PATRICK DOVE/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Walter MacKinnon, 6, a first grader at J.D. Parker Elementary School and his mother, Mimi Fry, of Stuart, wait for caravan of teachers from the school to drive by Friday, March 27, 2020, on Hibiscus Street in Stuart. Martin County public schools are closed through at least April 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but beginning Monday classes will be taught through online distance learning. When asked if MacKinnon misses his teachers, he said, &quot;a little. Actually, a lot, but not too much.&quot; <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/education/martin-county-schools/2020/03/27/families-line-stuart-streets-teacher-caravan-j-d-parker-elementary-school-rolls/2930843001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Walter MacKinnon, 6, a first grader at J.D. Parker Elementary School and his mother, Mimi Fry, of Stuart, wait for caravan of teachers from the school to drive by Friday, March 27, 2020, on Hibiscus Street in Stuart. Martin County public schools are closed through at least April 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but beginning Monday classes will be taught through online distance learning. When asked if MacKinnon misses his teachers, he said, "a little. Actually, a lot, but not too much." See more photos. LEAH VOSS/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Michelle Dees reaches out with a basket at the end of a pole to get payment for a to-go order at George Bistro + Bar&#39;s makeshift drive-thru on N. 9th Ave. in Pensacola on Friday, March 27, 2020.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/28/pensacola-restaurant-creates-makeshift-drive-thru-serve-customers-during-coronavirus-pandemic/2931545001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
      Michelle Dees reaches out with a basket at the end of a pole to get payment for a to-go order at George Bistro + Bar's makeshift drive-thru on N. 9th Ave. in Pensacola on Friday, March 27, 2020. See more photos Gregg Pachkowski, gregg@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      Justine Gudmundson-McCain shows off one of the make-at-home kits available at Bluejay&#39;s Bakery on Friday, March 27, 2020. The downtown bakery is offering its customers a wide variety of make-at-home dessert kits as a way to meet demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/27/pensacola-bakery-offers-home-alternative-during-covid-19-scare/2928699001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Justine Gudmundson-McCain shows off one of the make-at-home kits available at Bluejay's Bakery on Friday, March 27, 2020. The downtown bakery is offering its customers a wide variety of make-at-home dessert kits as a way to meet demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. See more photos. Tony Giberson/tgiberson@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      This Friday, March 27, 2020, satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an empty area in Miami Beach, Fla. amid an outbreak of the new coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
      This Friday, March 27, 2020, satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an empty area in Miami Beach, Fla. amid an outbreak of the new coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies via AP
      Fullscreen
      A mixed-media art piece of Mary and her son, Jesus, hangs in a room in the home of artist Lily Jurskis on Friday, March 27, 2020 in Stuart. The piece is the first one Jurskis, now 21, created in high school. Jurskis said she gets anxious and stressed, but creating the art helps her maintain control and in addition, makes others happy. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/martin-county/2020/03/30/stuart-artist-lily-jurskis-creates-mixed-media-art-using-recycled-materials/2927822001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      A mixed-media art piece of Mary and her son, Jesus, hangs in a room in the home of artist Lily Jurskis on Friday, March 27, 2020 in Stuart. The piece is the first one Jurskis, now 21, created in high school. Jurskis said she gets anxious and stressed, but creating the art helps her maintain control and in addition, makes others happy. See more photos. LEAH VOSS/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      A sign advises social distancing of six feet to protect against the new coronavirus, as Gabriel Tapia, an employee at Faulkner Plastics, right, wears a mask as he works with a customer, Friday, March 27, 2020, in Hialeah, Fla. When Faulkner Plastics was forced to scale down its operations due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the factory repurposed production and began making face shields used by medical workers to help with the medical supply shortage. The factory sells to local hospitals and individuals, and is working 24 hours a day to meet the demand.
      A sign advises social distancing of six feet to protect against the new coronavirus, as Gabriel Tapia, an employee at Faulkner Plastics, right, wears a mask as he works with a customer, Friday, March 27, 2020, in Hialeah, Fla. When Faulkner Plastics was forced to scale down its operations due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the factory repurposed production and began making face shields used by medical workers to help with the medical supply shortage. The factory sells to local hospitals and individuals, and is working 24 hours a day to meet the demand. Lynne Sladky, AP
      Fullscreen
      Kisco&#39;s corporate wellness and resident relations director Libbi Hash and her friend Lori Clark, a teacher at University Park Elementary School, were out before dawn at The Fountains of Melbourne, holding signs for the employees and nurses that work there. The signs were to thank them for their dedication to the senior residents during COVID-19 pandemic. <a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/27/thank-you-senior-health-care-workers/2924229001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Kisco's corporate wellness and resident relations director Libbi Hash and her friend Lori Clark, a teacher at University Park Elementary School, were out before dawn at The Fountains of Melbourne, holding signs for the employees and nurses that work there. The signs were to thank them for their dedication to the senior residents during COVID-19 pandemic. See more photos. MALCOLM DENEMARK/FLORIDA TODAY
      Fullscreen
      A group of Satellite High football players get together to run drills and get some exercise at a park in Satellite Beach. <a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/sports/high-school/2020/03/27/athletes-continue-workouts-during-pandemic/2928181001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      A group of Satellite High football players get together to run drills and get some exercise at a park in Satellite Beach. See more photos. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY
      Fullscreen
      Jeanette Fritz, a hairdresser at Hair on Earth, shaves her client's neck. Hair on Earth is one of the first Tallahassee businesses to receive emergency funding from the Office of Economic Vitality, Friday, March 27, 2020.
      Jeanette Fritz, a hairdresser at Hair on Earth, shaves her client's neck. Hair on Earth is one of the first Tallahassee businesses to receive emergency funding from the Office of Economic Vitality, Friday, March 27, 2020. Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat
      Fullscreen
      While her daughter Emma, 4, plays with her ribbon dancer, Brittany Hutto, a 5th grade language arts and social studies teacher at Hawks Rise Elementary School, works on setting up her computer for remote teaching at her home Thursday, March 26, 2020.
      While her daughter Emma, 4, plays with her ribbon dancer, Brittany Hutto, a 5th grade language arts and social studies teacher at Hawks Rise Elementary School, works on setting up her computer for remote teaching at her home Thursday, March 26, 2020. Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat
      Fullscreen
      Teddy sits in his cage waiting for a foster parent Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Collier County Animal Services in North Naples. Animal shelters are having trouble finding foster care support for animals amid the COVID-19 pandemic. <a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2020/03/26/animal-shelters-seek-foster-care-cats-dogs-during-covid-19-quarantine/2916900001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Teddy sits in his cage waiting for a foster parent Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Collier County Animal Services in North Naples. Animal shelters are having trouble finding foster care support for animals amid the COVID-19 pandemic. See more photos. Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
      Fullscreen
      Michael Rivera was listening to a delayed broadcast and missed the first few seconds of the launch from his chair in Cape Cananveral. United Launch Alliance launched its Atlas V rocket with the Air Force&#39;s sixth and final Advanced Extremely High Frequency, or AEHF-6, satellite March 26, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 41 at 4:18 p.m. The satellite aims to provide highly-secure, jam-proof communications, which includes real-time video between U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces. <a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/tech/science/space/2020/03/26/photos-ula-launches-atlas-v-rocket-cape-canaveral-florida/2920815001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Michael Rivera was listening to a delayed broadcast and missed the first few seconds of the launch from his chair in Cape Cananveral. United Launch Alliance launched its Atlas V rocket with the Air Force's sixth and final Advanced Extremely High Frequency, or AEHF-6, satellite March 26, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 41 at 4:18 p.m. The satellite aims to provide highly-secure, jam-proof communications, which includes real-time video between U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces. See more photos. MALCOLM DENEMARK/FLORIDA TODAY
      Fullscreen
      As a way to stay in touch with friends and neighbors, Charlie Wilson, and his girlfriend Toddy Offutt, show &#39;My Cousin Vinny&#39; from their driveway on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in the Pineapple Cay neighborhood in Indian River County. &quot;We&#39;ll show a different movie every night starting at 8 p.m. for whoever wants to come,&quot; Wilson said.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/indian-river-county/2020/04/03/pineapple-cay-neighborhood-gathers-fellowship-and-movie-but-6-feet-apart/2928471001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      As a way to stay in touch with friends and neighbors, Charlie Wilson, and his girlfriend Toddy Offutt, show 'My Cousin Vinny' from their driveway on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in the Pineapple Cay neighborhood in Indian River County. "We'll show a different movie every night starting at 8 p.m. for whoever wants to come," Wilson said. See more photos. PATRICK DOVE/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      NCH Baker staff line up to receive a free meal, hosted by Brooks Gourmet Burgers &amp; Dogs, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in front of the Naples Community Hospital&#39;s Telford Library in Naples. <a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2020/03/27/brooks-gourmet-burgers-dogs-provides-dinner-health-care-workers-nch-baker/5085470002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.<br /> &nbsp;
      NCH Baker staff line up to receive a free meal, hosted by Brooks Gourmet Burgers & Dogs, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in front of the Naples Community Hospital's Telford Library in Naples. See more photos.   Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
      Fullscreen
      A parade of more then two dozen cars and trucks pass by the home of Eden Wagerer, 10, to bring a birthday party parade to Eden and her family at Bahia Drive on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Fort Pierce. Wagerers had plans to celebrate Eden&#39;s birthday in Orlando, but due to her medical issues and the COVID19 pandemic, Eden needed to be at home and at a safe distance from people, so her neighbors, friends and teachers brought the party to her in the form of a parade. More than two dozen cars and trucks filled with friends were waving signs and honking their horns as they drove by. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/st-lucie-county/2020/03/27/neighborhood-birthday-parade-10-year-old-fort-pierce-girl-during-covid-19-pandemic/5085576002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      A parade of more then two dozen cars and trucks pass by the home of Eden Wagerer, 10, to bring a birthday party parade to Eden and her family at Bahia Drive on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Fort Pierce. Wagerers had plans to celebrate Eden's birthday in Orlando, but due to her medical issues and the COVID19 pandemic, Eden needed to be at home and at a safe distance from people, so her neighbors, friends and teachers brought the party to her in the form of a parade. More than two dozen cars and trucks filled with friends were waving signs and honking their horns as they drove by. See more photos. ERIC HASERT/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Austin Avery, left, and Ashley Thomas paddle board on Bayou Texar in Pensacola on Thursday, March 26, 2020.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/27/pensacola-parks-filled-activity-beautiful-sunny-day/2923725001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Austin Avery, left, and Ashley Thomas paddle board on Bayou Texar in Pensacola on Thursday, March 26, 2020. See more photos. Gregg Pachkowski, gregg@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      A traveler walks through Southwest Florida International Airport on Thursday, March, 26, 2020. Screeners from the Department of Health are giving certificates to travelers who arrive from tri-state area to fill out because of the coronavirus pandemic. <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/26/doh-screeners-rsw-traffic-way-down-because-coronavirus-pandemic/2916029001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      A traveler walks through Southwest Florida International Airport on Thursday, March, 26, 2020. Screeners from the Department of Health are giving certificates to travelers who arrive from tri-state area to fill out because of the coronavirus pandemic. See more photos. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      The bronze statue of J.Earle Bowden takes precautionary measures against the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, March 26, 2020.<a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/27/coronavirus-pensacola-many-parts-pensacola-resemble-ghost-town/2921881001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      The bronze statue of J.Earle Bowden takes precautionary measures against the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, March 26, 2020.See more photos. Tony Giberson/tgiberson@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      Club Esteem member Jalyna Maestre, 16, tutoring A&rsquo;nyla Dennard, 7. Adults and teens of Club Esteem, Inc. are set up outside the Lipscomb Park Community Center on Monroe Street in South Melbourne, providing free breakfast and lunch meals for pick up with the help of Second Harvest Food Bank of Brevard and The Children&#39;s Hunger Project. They are set up 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and hope to continue the meals in the coming weeks. Their mission is to inspire young people from economically disadvantaged communities to pursue academic and personal excellence. This non-profit is always in need of donations. Visit www.clubesteem.org. <a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/26/club-esteem-providing-free-meals-help-local-food-charities/5084289002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Club Esteem member Jalyna Maestre, 16, tutoring A’nyla Dennard, 7. Adults and teens of Club Esteem, Inc. are set up outside the Lipscomb Park Community Center on Monroe Street in South Melbourne, providing free breakfast and lunch meals for pick up with the help of Second Harvest Food Bank of Brevard and The Children's Hunger Project. They are set up 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and hope to continue the meals in the coming weeks. Their mission is to inspire young people from economically disadvantaged communities to pursue academic and personal excellence. This non-profit is always in need of donations. Visit www.clubesteem.org. See more photos. TIM SHORTT/FLORIDA TODAY
      Fullscreen
      From left to right, therapy dogs Echo, Balou and Aqua pose for a photo in their stroller at their home in Naples on Thursday, March 26, 2020. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the dogs are now available for window visits with those who are elderly, sick or isolated. <a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/life/2020/03/27/therapy-dogs-offer-window-visits-light-coronavirus/2917116001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      From left to right, therapy dogs Echo, Balou and Aqua pose for a photo in their stroller at their home in Naples on Thursday, March 26, 2020. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the dogs are now available for window visits with those who are elderly, sick or isolated. See more photos. Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
      Fullscreen
      Two people on a scooter ride through the normally bustling streets of the Art Deco District as the sun sets, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Miami Beach, Florida's famed South Beach.
      Two people on a scooter ride through the normally bustling streets of the Art Deco District as the sun sets, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Miami Beach, Florida's famed South Beach. Wilfredo Lee, AP
      Fullscreen
      Elaine Higgins, facility manager at Pathways Early Education Center of Immokalee, left, and Mariana Brito, a member of Guadalupe Center&#39;s Tutor Corps program, right, sort boxes of protective clothing to be donated to NCH at the Benison Center warehouse in Immokalee on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The Benison Center donated nearly 4,000 protective gowns to NCH. <a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/health/2020/03/26/benison-center-donates-nearly-4-000-protective-gowns-nch/5082215002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Elaine Higgins, facility manager at Pathways Early Education Center of Immokalee, left, and Mariana Brito, a member of Guadalupe Center's Tutor Corps program, right, sort boxes of protective clothing to be donated to NCH at the Benison Center warehouse in Immokalee on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The Benison Center donated nearly 4,000 protective gowns to NCH. See more photos. Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
      Fullscreen
      Kevin East pressure washes the deck at Bamboo Willie&#39;s while it is closed due to COVID-19 at the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Some businesses on the boardwalk remain open while others are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/25/pensacola-beach-some-businesses-open-and-others-closed-during-covid-19-pandemic/5082957002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Kevin East pressure washes the deck at Bamboo Willie's while it is closed due to COVID-19 at the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Some businesses on the boardwalk remain open while others are closed during the coronavirus pandemic. See more photos. Gregg Pachkowski, gregg@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      Coach Roscoe Barber (not pictured), assistant coach for Fort Pierce Westwood High School football, works with high school and college players to do speed and agility training on the practice field of Dan McCarty Middle School on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Fort Pierce. Since school weight rooms and gyms are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Roscoe brought players out on an open field to train. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/sports/high-school/football/2020/03/25/athletes-find-ways-stay-fit-fort-pierce/5079473002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Coach Roscoe Barber (not pictured), assistant coach for Fort Pierce Westwood High School football, works with high school and college players to do speed and agility training on the practice field of Dan McCarty Middle School on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Fort Pierce. Since school weight rooms and gyms are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Roscoe brought players out on an open field to train. See more photos. ERIC HASERT/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Angel Villegas, of Port St. Lucie, fishes the Indian River Lagoon on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Jensen Beach Causeway. Most fishing spots remain accessible as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, except for public beaches and the facilities at popular parks Sebastian Inlet State Park and Fort Pierce Inlet State Park. Locals hope many fishing piers will remain open. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/indian-river-lagoon/2020/03/26/people-fish-relax-jensen-beach-causeway-other-recreation-spots-begin-close/5084069002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Angel Villegas, of Port St. Lucie, fishes the Indian River Lagoon on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Jensen Beach Causeway. Most fishing spots remain accessible as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, except for public beaches and the facilities at popular parks Sebastian Inlet State Park and Fort Pierce Inlet State Park. Locals hope many fishing piers will remain open. See more photos. LEAH VOSS/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Port Salerno Elementary School and Martin County School District staff distribute laptops and meals to families staying in their vehicles&nbsp;as the district transitions to distance learning because of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Port Salerno. The district has more than 9,000 laptops available for students in need, but are asking families with access to the proper technology to not collect a district issued computer. The Port Salerno school, along with Hobe Sound, J.D. Parker and Warfield elementary schools, is a site to obtain free meals for children under 18 on weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Currently, all Martin County School District Schools are closed through April 15. For more information, go to www.martinschools.org/coronavirusinfo. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/education/martin-county-schools/2020/03/25/laptops-and-meals-distributed-port-salerno-elementary-school/5080738002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Port Salerno Elementary School and Martin County School District staff distribute laptops and meals to families staying in their vehicles as the district transitions to distance learning because of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Port Salerno. The district has more than 9,000 laptops available for students in need, but are asking families with access to the proper technology to not collect a district issued computer. The Port Salerno school, along with Hobe Sound, J.D. Parker and Warfield elementary schools, is a site to obtain free meals for children under 18 on weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Currently, all Martin County School District Schools are closed through April 15. For more information, go to www.martinschools.org/coronavirusinfo. See more photos. LEAH VOSS/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Cape Coral residents Baylyn, 6, and Korbin, 8, Dobson pose with a stuffed animal in their home on Wednesday March 25, 2020. At least a dozen members of their community have placed stuffed bears or stuffed animals so children in the neighborhood can go on a bear hunt. The idea is have activities for the children and to distract them from all the coronavirus pandemic worries.
      Cape Coral residents Baylyn, 6, and Korbin, 8, Dobson pose with a stuffed animal in their home on Wednesday March 25, 2020. At least a dozen members of their community have placed stuffed bears or stuffed animals so children in the neighborhood can go on a bear hunt. The idea is have activities for the children and to distract them from all the coronavirus pandemic worries. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      About 15 Tallahasseens, who are 65-years or older, lined up outside of the Publix located in Governors Crossing II to shop during senior hour on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Many shoppers wore gloves or a mask, and brought their own antiseptic wipe to clean their shopping cart. <a href="https://www.tallahassee.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/25/seniors-line-up-publix-65-years-and-older-shopping-hour/5077575002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      About 15 Tallahasseens, who are 65-years or older, lined up outside of the Publix located in Governors Crossing II to shop during senior hour on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Many shoppers wore gloves or a mask, and brought their own antiseptic wipe to clean their shopping cart. See more photos. Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat
      Fullscreen
      Anne Bewley works from her bedroom to sew fabric masks on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Bewley knew she wanted to help in some way during the coronavirus pandemic so she got out her sewing machine and got to work making masks, which she is donating to Allegro Senior Living facility. <a href="https://www.tallahassee.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/26/local-woman-doing-her-part-during-coronavirus-pandemic-sewing-masks/5081606002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Anne Bewley works from her bedroom to sew fabric masks on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Bewley knew she wanted to help in some way during the coronavirus pandemic so she got out her sewing machine and got to work making masks, which she is donating to Allegro Senior Living facility. See more photos. Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat
      Fullscreen
      Mollie LaTorre, costume shop supervisor, poses for a portrait wearing a mask sewn from leftover cloth from previous shows at Sudden Community Theatre in Naples on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Four on-site staff members, with the help of volunteers at home, plan to sew 300 masks to donate to NCH. After being sewn, each mask is washed and placed in an individual plastic bag before being dropped off.
      Mollie LaTorre, costume shop supervisor, poses for a portrait wearing a mask sewn from leftover cloth from previous shows at Sudden Community Theatre in Naples on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Four on-site staff members, with the help of volunteers at home, plan to sew 300 masks to donate to NCH. After being sewn, each mask is washed and placed in an individual plastic bag before being dropped off. Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
      Fullscreen
      Wicked Dolphin distillery in Cape Coral has begun producing hand and surface sanitizer in an effort to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The business has received demand for the product, which has been difficult to find on store shelves. They will be giving it away surface and hand sanitizer for free, despite losing sales of their traditional spirits because of the closing of restaurants, bars and their own tasting rooms. <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/25/wicked-dolphin-distillery-cape-coral-distributes-free-hand-sanitizer/5080165002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Wicked Dolphin distillery in Cape Coral has begun producing hand and surface sanitizer in an effort to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The business has received demand for the product, which has been difficult to find on store shelves. They will be giving it away surface and hand sanitizer for free, despite losing sales of their traditional spirits because of the closing of restaurants, bars and their own tasting rooms. See more photos. Ricardo Rolon /The News-Press USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
      Fullscreen
      Katherine Webster, a project engineer, was laid off after she asked her employer Tower Construction if she could work from home, as she has an autoimmune disease and her older son Danny has asthma and is diabetic. Webster's young son Simon also suffers from asthma.
      Katherine Webster, a project engineer, was laid off after she asked her employer Tower Construction if she could work from home, as she has an autoimmune disease and her older son Danny has asthma and is diabetic. Webster's young son Simon also suffers from asthma. Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat
      Fullscreen
      Marylin Prysi, a kindergarten teacher at Villas Elementary School in Fort Myers, smiles as she checks in with her students on Zoom on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Teachers have been setting up google classrooms and learning new ways to reach their students while schools are closed due to COVID-19.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/education/2020/03/25/lee-county-teachers-prepare-online-school-covid-19/5081302002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
      Marylin Prysi, a kindergarten teacher at Villas Elementary School in Fort Myers, smiles as she checks in with her students on Zoom on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Teachers have been setting up google classrooms and learning new ways to reach their students while schools are closed due to COVID-19. See more photos Amanda Inscore/The News-Press USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
      Fullscreen
      While wearing a mask and gloves, Wakulla County Schools Superintendent Robert Pearce gives bags packed with four meals to students on Monday, March 23, 2020. <a href="https://www.tallahassee.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/25/coronavirus-tallahassee-florida-life-under-covid-19-photos/2899603001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
      While wearing a mask and gloves, Wakulla County Schools Superintendent Robert Pearce gives bags packed with four meals to students on Monday, March 23, 2020. See more photos Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat
      Fullscreen
      In this aerial photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, vehicular traffic on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway is extremely light Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Islamorada, Fla. The subtropical island destination is temporarily closed to visitors until further notice due to the coronavirus crisis, according to local officials. Tourism is the Keys' top industry, employs about half of the region's workforce and generates almost $2 billion annually for the area's economy.
      In this aerial photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, vehicular traffic on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway is extremely light Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Islamorada, Fla. The subtropical island destination is temporarily closed to visitors until further notice due to the coronavirus crisis, according to local officials. Tourism is the Keys' top industry, employs about half of the region's workforce and generates almost $2 billion annually for the area's economy. Andy Newman/ Florida Keys News Bureau via AP
      Fullscreen
      Janie Hesser has her hair cut and styled by Andrea DePauw during a house call on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. DePauw, the owner of Andrea&rsquo;s Mobile Salon,&nbsp;is working to bring hair care to her customers with a mobile salon during the COVID-19 scare. <a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/24/mobile-hair-salon-brings-hair-care-you-during-coronavirus-pandemic/2911148001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Janie Hesser has her hair cut and styled by Andrea DePauw during a house call on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. DePauw, the owner of Andrea’s Mobile Salon, is working to bring hair care to her customers with a mobile salon during the COVID-19 scare. See more photos. Tony Giberson/tgiberson@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      Daniel Rhoat, of the St. Lucie County Parks and Recreation department, uses a chlorine spray to decontaminate the playground at River Park Marina Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in St. Lucie County. The county is continuing to decontaminate play structures throughout the parks to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/st-lucie-county/2020/03/24/st-lucie-county-cleaning-playgrounds-help-prevent-spread-covid-19/2908160001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
      Daniel Rhoat, of the St. Lucie County Parks and Recreation department, uses a chlorine spray to decontaminate the playground at River Park Marina Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in St. Lucie County. The county is continuing to decontaminate play structures throughout the parks to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. See more photos ERIC HASERT/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the hotel industry has been wide. Many area hotels have lost a lot of revenue and visitors due to the pandemic. The Hibiscus House Bed and Breakfast in downtown Fort Myers is feeling the squeeze. Its owner, Bob Brooks, has lost a lot of bookings and money due to people not traveling and using hotels less during the pandemic. Like a lot of local hoteliers, he is trying to ride out the storm and come out with his business intact.
      The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the hotel industry has been wide. Many area hotels have lost a lot of revenue and visitors due to the pandemic. The Hibiscus House Bed and Breakfast in downtown Fort Myers is feeling the squeeze. Its owner, Bob Brooks, has lost a lot of bookings and money due to people not traveling and using hotels less during the pandemic. Like a lot of local hoteliers, he is trying to ride out the storm and come out with his business intact. Andrea Melendez/The News-Press/USA Today Florida Network
      Fullscreen
      Dennis Russo, who co-owns Affordable Pawn & Gun at 1801 Post Road, in Melbourne with his wife, Yvette, has seen gun sales greatly increasing in since the start of COVID-19 precautions, and the grocery and supply hoarding began.
      Dennis Russo, who co-owns Affordable Pawn & Gun at 1801 Post Road, in Melbourne with his wife, Yvette, has seen gun sales greatly increasing in since the start of COVID-19 precautions, and the grocery and supply hoarding began. TIM SHORTT/FLORIDA TODAY
      Fullscreen
      The new norm, social distancing and six feet apart. People lined up at the Home Depot on Merritt Island March 24, 2020. The store was limiting the amount of customers in the store at one time and people where lined up outside waiting to shop.
      The new norm, social distancing and six feet apart. People lined up at the Home Depot on Merritt Island March 24, 2020. The store was limiting the amount of customers in the store at one time and people where lined up outside waiting to shop. MALCOLM DENEMARK/FLORIDA TODAY
      Fullscreen
      Michelle Alvarez (center), of Port St. Lucie, and her friends (from left) June Boyhan, of Port St. Lucie, Barbara Chapin, of Fort Pierce, and Denice Strniste, of Port St. Lucie, use the sidewalk under the trees at a pedestrian walkway for their daily Zumba exercises at Veterans Park at Rivergate, after the pavilions were closed on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Port St. Lucie. "I think it's important that people try to stay happy and you've got to try and keep your sense of humor at this point because that's all you've got," Boyhan said about dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. "It's better than being home binge eating. Exercise is the fountain of youth, so however we can do it we're going to do it. As long as we're six feet apart and there's fewer then ten of us we're still in compliance."
      Michelle Alvarez (center), of Port St. Lucie, and her friends (from left) June Boyhan, of Port St. Lucie, Barbara Chapin, of Fort Pierce, and Denice Strniste, of Port St. Lucie, use the sidewalk under the trees at a pedestrian walkway for their daily Zumba exercises at Veterans Park at Rivergate, after the pavilions were closed on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Port St. Lucie. "I think it's important that people try to stay happy and you've got to try and keep your sense of humor at this point because that's all you've got," Boyhan said about dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. "It's better than being home binge eating. Exercise is the fountain of youth, so however we can do it we're going to do it. As long as we're six feet apart and there's fewer then ten of us we're still in compliance." ERIC HASERT/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Damaris Cruz, right, shows the computer that was issued to her for her first grade student, as her son Derrick Cruz left, a student at Vineyards Elementary, looks on March 23, 2020 at Golden Terrace Elementary School North. <a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2020/03/24/golden-terrace-elementary-students-issued-computers-online-learning/2903810001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
      Damaris Cruz, right, shows the computer that was issued to her for her first grade student, as her son Derrick Cruz left, a student at Vineyards Elementary, looks on March 23, 2020 at Golden Terrace Elementary School North. See more photos Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
      Fullscreen
      The Beach on Scenic Gulf Drive near Seascape Resort in south Walton County, Florida sits empty of tourists on Monday, March 23, 2020. The Walton County (Florida) Commission joined other local governments in the state of Florida in closing their public beaches during the lucrative spring break season in order to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.
      The Beach on Scenic Gulf Drive near Seascape Resort in south Walton County, Florida sits empty of tourists on Monday, March 23, 2020. The Walton County (Florida) Commission joined other local governments in the state of Florida in closing their public beaches during the lucrative spring break season in order to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. Devon Ravine/ Northwest Florida Daily News via AP
      Fullscreen
      Around 45 Hawks Rise Elementary School teachers participated in a &quot;parade of smiles&quot; on Meadow Ridge Drive, allowing them to see their students from a safe distance as schools have been closed until April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic Monday, March 23, 2020. <a href="https://www.tallahassee.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/23/hawks-rise-elementary-school-teachers-bring-joy-students-parade-smiles/2901488001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Around 45 Hawks Rise Elementary School teachers participated in a "parade of smiles" on Meadow Ridge Drive, allowing them to see their students from a safe distance as schools have been closed until April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic Monday, March 23, 2020. See more photos. Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat
      Fullscreen
      Martin County beaches, including Ross Witham Beach at House of Refuge, are closed Monday, March 23, 2020, to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Martin County beach closures do not apply to property owners, visitors and residents at beachfront properties, who may get to the beach via private access. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/martin-county/2020/03/23/beaches-deserted-martin-county-after-orders-shut-down-access-points/2898536001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Martin County beaches, including Ross Witham Beach at House of Refuge, are closed Monday, March 23, 2020, to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Martin County beach closures do not apply to property owners, visitors and residents at beachfront properties, who may get to the beach via private access. See more photos. LEAH VOSS/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Danny Young (from right), his wife Mary Beth, winter residents from Massachusetts, along with Danny&#39;s brother, Dave Young, from Colorado, overlook the beach Monday, March 23, 2020, where hotel guests are relaxing near Sexton Plaza in Vero Beach. The beaches are now closed to local residents. &quot;It&#39;s sad that I can&#39;t be there with them. I guess I got to get a room at the hotel to go to the beach,&quot; Danny Young said. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/indian-river-county/2020/03/23/beach-access-points-now-closed-indian-river-county-vero-beach/2899242001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Danny Young (from right), his wife Mary Beth, winter residents from Massachusetts, along with Danny's brother, Dave Young, from Colorado, overlook the beach Monday, March 23, 2020, where hotel guests are relaxing near Sexton Plaza in Vero Beach. The beaches are now closed to local residents. "It's sad that I can't be there with them. I guess I got to get a room at the hotel to go to the beach," Danny Young said. See more photos. ERIC HASERT/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Although March is the highest revenue month for many businesses in downtown Stuart, the parking lots, typically full, have plenty of open spaces available as people stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus Monday, March 23, 2020. <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/picture-gallery/news/local/martin-county/2020/03/23/downtown-stuart-slows-down-coronavirus-pandemic-continues-shuttering-public-places/2900992001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Although March is the highest revenue month for many businesses in downtown Stuart, the parking lots, typically full, have plenty of open spaces available as people stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus Monday, March 23, 2020. See more photos. LEAH VOSS/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Pastor Kirk Dreiser delivers a sermon outdoors at Rockledge United Methodist Church, located at 1935 S. Fiske Blvd. They began having 8 a.m drive-in worship services in 2018. During COVID-19 precautions, it will be the only one that people can attend but without communion. The 10:30 am service is now being broadcast via Facebook Live. <a href="https://www.floridatoday.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/22/church-drive-service-rockledge/2895058001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Pastor Kirk Dreiser delivers a sermon outdoors at Rockledge United Methodist Church, located at 1935 S. Fiske Blvd. They began having 8 a.m drive-in worship services in 2018. During COVID-19 precautions, it will be the only one that people can attend but without communion. The 10:30 am service is now being broadcast via Facebook Live. See more photos. TIM SHORTT/FLORIDA TODAY
      Fullscreen
      Djinia Syvestre, left, and her brother Henricks St. Louis, both from Chicago, Illinois, play on the swings, Monday, March 23, 2020, at Sugden Regional Park in East Naples. <a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2020/03/23/coronavirus-county-parks-remain-popular-amid-covid-19-quarantine/2901734001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Djinia Syvestre, left, and her brother Henricks St. Louis, both from Chicago, Illinois, play on the swings, Monday, March 23, 2020, at Sugden Regional Park in East Naples. See more photos. Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
      Fullscreen
      Work continues on the Isles of Porto Vista apartment complex off of Del Prado Boulevard near U.S. 41 in North Fort Myers on Monday, March, 23, 2020. Some construction sites are still open amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the situation is very fluid and could change at any time. They are taking precautions while still working. <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/24/some-construction-sites-still-open-amid-coronavirus-however-taking-heavy-precautions/2901579001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Work continues on the Isles of Porto Vista apartment complex off of Del Prado Boulevard near U.S. 41 in North Fort Myers on Monday, March, 23, 2020. Some construction sites are still open amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the situation is very fluid and could change at any time. They are taking precautions while still working. See more photos. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      People wait in line to donate blood in one of the blood mobiles stationed at American Red Cross off of Cypress Terrace in Fort Myers. Dr. Larry Antonucci, the President and CEO of Lee Health, donated along with NCH President and CEO Paul Hiltz. Blood donations are down because of the coronavirus pandemic and these community leaders are urging the community to donate if possible. <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/22/blood-donations-down-because-coronavirus-pandemic-community-leaders-step-up-bring-awareness/2895419001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      People wait in line to donate blood in one of the blood mobiles stationed at American Red Cross off of Cypress Terrace in Fort Myers. Dr. Larry Antonucci, the President and CEO of Lee Health, donated along with NCH President and CEO Paul Hiltz. Blood donations are down because of the coronavirus pandemic and these community leaders are urging the community to donate if possible. See more photos. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      Usually busy Pensacola Beach is quiet due to being closed because of Coronavirus fears Saturday, March 21, 2020. <a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/21/coronavirus-pensacola-empty-pensacola-beach-quiet-palafox-street-photos/2892650001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Usually busy Pensacola Beach is quiet due to being closed because of Coronavirus fears Saturday, March 21, 2020. See more photos. John Blackie/jblackie@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      People pass a blocked beach access point in South Walton County, Fla., Saturday, March 21, 2020. Authorities placed beach closure orders in effect for Walton and Okaloosa Counties in the Northwest Florida panhandle due to coronavirus concerns.
      People pass a blocked beach access point in South Walton County, Fla., Saturday, March 21, 2020. Authorities placed beach closure orders in effect for Walton and Okaloosa Counties in the Northwest Florida panhandle due to coronavirus concerns. Michael Snyder/ Northwest Florida Daily News via AP
      Fullscreen
      A family walks on a hard-packed path next to a cordoned off beach entrance, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Surfside, Fla. Miami-Dade County's mayor ordered all beaches, parks and "non-essential" commercial and retail businesses closed Thursday because of the new coronavirus pandemic.
      A family walks on a hard-packed path next to a cordoned off beach entrance, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Surfside, Fla. Miami-Dade County's mayor ordered all beaches, parks and "non-essential" commercial and retail businesses closed Thursday because of the new coronavirus pandemic. Wilfredo Lee, AP
      Fullscreen
      An empty Clearwater Beach is seen Saturday, March 21, 2020. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri laid into national media for fostering panic that pressured county leaders to close the beaches.
      An empty Clearwater Beach is seen Saturday, March 21, 2020. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri laid into national media for fostering panic that pressured county leaders to close the beaches. Chris Urso/ Tampa Bay Times via AP
      Fullscreen
      Jaelen Patrick, a freshman at FAMU, 18, packs up her dorm room after being informed the remainder of the semester will be conducted online Friday, March 20, 2020.
      Jaelen Patrick, a freshman at FAMU, 18, packs up her dorm room after being informed the remainder of the semester will be conducted online Friday, March 20, 2020. Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat
      Fullscreen
      In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Key West mounted police officers Matt Johnson, left, and Mike Wolf, right, patrol Smathers Beach Friday, March 20, 2020, in Key West, Fla. City officials closed the beach to visitors and residents Tuesday, March 17, 2020, to eliminate social congregation as coronavirus cases around the United States continue to rise. On Thursday, March 19, Keys officials announced that the entire 125-mile-long island chain would close to visitors on Sunday, March 22. As of Friday afternoon, there was one confirmed coronavirus case in the Florida Keys, state health officials said.
      In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Key West mounted police officers Matt Johnson, left, and Mike Wolf, right, patrol Smathers Beach Friday, March 20, 2020, in Key West, Fla. City officials closed the beach to visitors and residents Tuesday, March 17, 2020, to eliminate social congregation as coronavirus cases around the United States continue to rise. On Thursday, March 19, Keys officials announced that the entire 125-mile-long island chain would close to visitors on Sunday, March 22. As of Friday afternoon, there was one confirmed coronavirus case in the Florida Keys, state health officials said. Rob O'Neal/ Florida Keys News Bureau via AP
      Fullscreen
      Ashley Drabczyk, left, certified veterinary technician, pets Tripp, a 2-year-old golden lab, as she talks to Amy Hule, right, outside Naples Coastal Animal Hospital on Friday, March 20, 2020. The animal hospital is offering curbside veterinary services rather than allowing owners to come inside the building in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
      Ashley Drabczyk, left, certified veterinary technician, pets Tripp, a 2-year-old golden lab, as she talks to Amy Hule, right, outside Naples Coastal Animal Hospital on Friday, March 20, 2020. The animal hospital is offering curbside veterinary services rather than allowing owners to come inside the building in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
      Fullscreen
      Chloe Diehl, a graduate assistant at the University of West Florida, works from her Milton area home as her husband, Joseph Fulton, also a UWF student, completes a class assignment on Friday, March 20, 2020. The Milton area couple is worried about the loss of income as a result of the COVID-19 virus. <a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/20/hourly-workers-students-work-home-try-and-cope-coronavirus/2887317001/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
      Chloe Diehl, a graduate assistant at the University of West Florida, works from her Milton area home as her husband, Joseph Fulton, also a UWF student, completes a class assignment on Friday, March 20, 2020. The Milton area couple is worried about the loss of income as a result of the COVID-19 virus. See more photos Tony Giberson/tgiberson@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      A traffic alert sign tells drivers eastbound on S.R. 414 in Apopka, Fla., that toll plazas are unstaffed due to the coronavirus response, Friday, March 20, 2020. All toll roads managed by the Florida Department of Transportation, including the Florida Turnpike, will no longer staff plazas to take cash due to the coronavirus crisis. Tolls will be billed electronically by Toll-By-Plate until further notice.
      A traffic alert sign tells drivers eastbound on S.R. 414 in Apopka, Fla., that toll plazas are unstaffed due to the coronavirus response, Friday, March 20, 2020. All toll roads managed by the Florida Department of Transportation, including the Florida Turnpike, will no longer staff plazas to take cash due to the coronavirus crisis. Tolls will be billed electronically by Toll-By-Plate until further notice. Joe Burbank/ Orlando Sentinel via AP
      Fullscreen
      Yasso Amin is from Egypt. A few athletes from Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) and Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) cannot return home due to COVID-19. Some are stranded in Southwest Florida and cannot return home. Some were set to compete in spring championships. One thing is for sure. They all just want to see their families but know they are in the best place right now.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.news-press.com/story/sports/2020/03/20/coronavirus-pandemic-strands-international-athletes-florida/2869592001/"><em>Read the story</em></a>.&nbsp;
      Yasso Amin is from Egypt. A few athletes from Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) and Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) cannot return home due to COVID-19. Some are stranded in Southwest Florida and cannot return home. Some were set to compete in spring championships. One thing is for sure. They all just want to see their families but know they are in the best place right now. Read the story Andrea Melendez/The News-Press/USA Today Florida Network
      Fullscreen
      Father James Valenzuela, rector of the Catheral of the Sacred Heart, holds a final public mass March 20, 2020, before the church suspends public gatherings to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. <a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/20/how-pensacola-churches-keep-faith-cope-covid-19/2889508001/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Father James Valenzuela, rector of the Catheral of the Sacred Heart, holds a final public mass March 20, 2020, before the church suspends public gatherings to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. See more photos. Annie Theby Photography
      Fullscreen
      Dayamy Nunez Hernandez, picks up a Chromebook and study supplies for her fourth grade daughter. The school also sent home snacks for the student. Lee County students could start picking up their Chromebooks March 19, 2020. Parents and children had a time slot to drive through Mirror Lakes Elementary in Lehigh Acres and pick up their school lessons and Chromebook to do school work at home. <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/19/lee-county-schools-begin-handing-out-chromebooks-and-school-work/2878828001/" target="_blank"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Dayamy Nunez Hernandez, picks up a Chromebook and study supplies for her fourth grade daughter. The school also sent home snacks for the student. Lee County students could start picking up their Chromebooks March 19, 2020. Parents and children had a time slot to drive through Mirror Lakes Elementary in Lehigh Acres and pick up their school lessons and Chromebook to do school work at home. See more photos. Andrea Melendez/The News-Press/USA Today Florida Network
      Fullscreen
      Jacob Swain, 17, of Crawfordville, Fla., does a backflip off Route 365 onto the Wakulla River during an outing with friends, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Crawfordville, Fla. In a matter of days, millions of Americans have seen their lives upended by measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.
      Jacob Swain, 17, of Crawfordville, Fla., does a backflip off Route 365 onto the Wakulla River during an outing with friends, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Crawfordville, Fla. In a matter of days, millions of Americans have seen their lives upended by measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. Julio Cortez, AP
      Fullscreen
      Carlos Santos, 16 of Lehigh Acres, shoots baskets outside, all by himself at his home to help pass the time as he shelters at home. He goes to East Lee High School.
      Carlos Santos, 16 of Lehigh Acres, shoots baskets outside, all by himself at his home to help pass the time as he shelters at home. He goes to East Lee High School. Andrea Melendez/The News-Press/USA Today Florida Network
      Fullscreen
      The Naples Pier remains closed to visitors as pictured on Thursday, March 19, 2020. <a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2020/03/19/beach-access-closed-visitors-within-city-naples/2877105001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      The Naples Pier remains closed to visitors as pictured on Thursday, March 19, 2020. See more photos. Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA
      Fullscreen
      Megan and Tim Deselms, of Gulf Breeze, sit within their &quot;circle moat of safety&quot; at Casino Beach in Pensacola on Thursday, March 19, 2020. <a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/19/visitors-enjoy-pensacola-beach-long-they-can-during-coronavirus-crisis/2879927001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Megan and Tim Deselms, of Gulf Breeze, sit within their "circle moat of safety" at Casino Beach in Pensacola on Thursday, March 19, 2020. See more photos. Gregg Pachkowski, gregg@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      Rep. Al Jacquet wears rubber gloves while going over documents at this desk during the last day of the 2020 legislative session at the Capitol Thursday, March 19, 2020. <a href="https://www.tallahassee.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/19/2020-legislative-session-comes-close/2878320001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Rep. Al Jacquet wears rubber gloves while going over documents at this desk during the last day of the 2020 legislative session at the Capitol Thursday, March 19, 2020. See more photos. Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat
      Fullscreen
      Darshana Patel, a compounding technician at WellPack Pharmacy located on Capital Circle Northeast, makes sanitizer that will be distributed for free to the community beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, while supplies last. <a href="https://www.tallahassee.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/19/wellpack-pharmacy-makes-sanitizer-community/2875207001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Darshana Patel, a compounding technician at WellPack Pharmacy located on Capital Circle Northeast, makes sanitizer that will be distributed for free to the community beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, while supplies last. See more photos. Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat
      Fullscreen
      Shoppers look through the produce section at Oakes Farms Seed to Table Market in Naples on Wednesday, March 19, 2020. <a href="https://www.naplesnews.com/picture-gallery/news/health/2020/03/19/seed-table-keeps-stocks-high-despite-panic-buying/2877187001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Shoppers look through the produce section at Oakes Farms Seed to Table Market in Naples on Wednesday, March 19, 2020. See more photos. Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
      Fullscreen
      A woman heads out of one of the concourses at Southwest Florida International Airport on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Traffic is down at the airport because of the coronavirus pandemic. <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/19/rsw-traffic-numbers-down-because-coronavirus/2878986001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      A woman heads out of one of the concourses at Southwest Florida International Airport on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Traffic is down at the airport because of the coronavirus pandemic. See more photos. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      Edwin Weihenmayer exercises out in the outside workout yard at the World Gym on Ninth Ave on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The fitness center has seen a drop off in attendance since Monday as a result of the coronavirus scare. <a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/19/adding-social-distancing-workouts-world-gym-pensacola/2880289001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Edwin Weihenmayer exercises out in the outside workout yard at the World Gym on Ninth Ave on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The fitness center has seen a drop off in attendance since Monday as a result of the coronavirus scare. See more photos. Tony Giberson/tgiberson@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      The beaches and parks on Fort Myers Beach including the pier are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe. Restaurants and Times Square will remain open. Lee County and city officials declared spring break over. Here&#39;s a view of the beach on March 19, 2020. <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/19/spring-break-over-fort-myers-beach-closes-just-beaches/2881435001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
      The beaches and parks on Fort Myers Beach including the pier are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe. Restaurants and Times Square will remain open. Lee County and city officials declared spring break over. Here's a view of the beach on March 19, 2020. See more photos Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      Visitors hang out on Fort Myers Beach Wednesday, March, 18, 2020.&nbsp;<em><a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/18/fort-myers-beach-businesses-adapting-spring-break-amid-coronavirus-pandemic/2870376001/">See more photos</a>.</em>
      Visitors hang out on Fort Myers Beach Wednesday, March, 18, 2020. See more photos. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      A sign at the Sable Palm Bar and Grill at the Lani Kai on Fort Myers Beach Wednesday, March, 18, 2020 asks visitors to observe social distancing standards because of the coronavirus pandemic. <em><a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/18/fort-myers-beach-businesses-adapting-spring-break-amid-coronavirus-pandemic/2870376001/">See more photos</a>.</em>
      A sign at the Sable Palm Bar and Grill at the Lani Kai on Fort Myers Beach Wednesday, March, 18, 2020 asks visitors to observe social distancing standards because of the coronavirus pandemic. See more photos. Andrew West/The USA Today Network, The News-Press
      Fullscreen
      Heidi Roxburgh bags a to-go order at O&#39;Riley&#39;s Irish Pub in downtown Pensacola on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Following recommended guidelines to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus, many restaurants are offering 50% capacity eat-in service as well as take-out and roadside pickup. <a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/18/pensacola-restaurants-hope-take-out-roadside-pickup-help-during-coronavirus-situation/2869968001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Heidi Roxburgh bags a to-go order at O'Riley's Irish Pub in downtown Pensacola on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Following recommended guidelines to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus, many restaurants are offering 50% capacity eat-in service as well as take-out and roadside pickup. See more photos. Gregg Pachkowski, gregg@pnj.com
      Fullscreen
      Fort Myers Brewery asks that each person stands on a blue X. The blue X's are 6 feet apart. Food reporter Annabelle Tometich traveled around Southwest Florida on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in her car getting a feel for what takeout looks like for area restaurants and breweries. Restaurants were asked to limit eating space or to go only. Breweries can sell cans and growlers of beer to go.
      Fort Myers Brewery asks that each person stands on a blue X. The blue X's are 6 feet apart. Food reporter Annabelle Tometich traveled around Southwest Florida on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in her car getting a feel for what takeout looks like for area restaurants and breweries. Restaurants were asked to limit eating space or to go only. Breweries can sell cans and growlers of beer to go. Andrea Melendez/The News-Press/USA Today Florida Network
      Fullscreen
      Vicky Guzman (right) talks with Rebecca O'Donnell (left), a support specialist with the Indian River County School District, while picking up a laptop for her two students on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, during a laptop distribution at Vero Beach Elementary School in Vero Beach. With the continued spread of COVID-19, the laptop distribution is part of the district's provisional plan to ensure students remain connected to teachers and assignments.
      Vicky Guzman (right) talks with Rebecca O'Donnell (left), a support specialist with the Indian River County School District, while picking up a laptop for her two students on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, during a laptop distribution at Vero Beach Elementary School in Vero Beach. With the continued spread of COVID-19, the laptop distribution is part of the district's provisional plan to ensure students remain connected to teachers and assignments. PATRICK DOVE/TCPALM
      Fullscreen
      Austin Redd, 16, puts the food in the back of a scooter. Community Cooperative is trying to use younger volunteers at their sites because so many of their volunteers are of older age and need to shelter and social distance themselves. Community Cooperative is hosting popup mobile food pantries around the city. Normally they have tables where people can shop for food, but with COVID-19, they have prepackaged food and people drive through. Each family got fresh produce, milk, eggs and meat as well as some box and can items. <a href="https://www.news-press.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/18/community-cooperative-hosting-mobile-food-pantries-with-covid-19-in-mind/2863170001/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.
      Austin Redd, 16, puts the food in the back of a scooter. Community Cooperative is trying to use younger volunteers at their sites because so many of their volunteers are of older age and need to shelter and social distance themselves. Community Cooperative is hosting popup mobile food pantries around the city. Normally they have tables where people can shop for food, but with COVID-19, they have prepackaged food and people drive through. Each family got fresh produce, milk, eggs and meat as well as some box and can items. See more photos. Andrea Melendez/The News-Press/USA Today Florida Network
      Fullscreen
      Cole Taliaferro, of West Florida High School, on the bottom hammock, Bianca Hornbrook (West Florida High School), Demery Stacks (West Florida High School), Isaac Dalton (Catholic High School) on the middle hammock, and Will Davis (Bailey Middle School) on the top hammock, hang out under the pier during spring break at Casino Beach in Pensacola on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. <a href="https://www.pnj.com/picture-gallery/news/2020/03/17/pensacola-beach-crowded-and-full-activities-young-and-old-during-spring-break-despite-coronavirus-si/5071077002/"><em>See more photos</em></a>.&nbsp;
      Cole Taliaferro, of West Florida High School, on the bottom hammock, Bianca Hornbrook (West Florida High School), Demery Stacks (West Florida High School), Isaac Dalton (Catholic High School) on the middle hammock, and Will Davis (Bailey Middle School) on the top hammock, hang out under the pier during spring break at Casino Beach in Pensacola on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. See more photos Gregg Pachkowski, gregg@pnj.com
      Fullscreen