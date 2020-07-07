CLOSE

Buy Photo An SUV drives through flooding on Goodland Road in Goodland on June 6, 2016. (Photo: Erica Brechtelsbauer/Naples Daily News)

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a $1 million appropriation for the reconstruction of Goodland Drive on Marco Island, but his decision won't derail the project, according to Collier County.

The veto was among $1 billion in spending cuts resulting in a $92.2 billion state budget for fiscal year 2020-21.

"We do not anticipate any impacts to this project as a result of this decision," county spokeswoman Connie Deane wrote in an email June 30.

The award from the state would have offset budgeted gas tax funding, according to Deane.

The existing road, which is the only way in and out of Goodland, floods frequently during peak tides and storms, cutting access to the town.

The county's plan involves raising the roadway and adding cross-drain pipes to allow tidal flow to move from one side of the road to the other.

The project's design is expected to be finished this month, according to Deane. The project, which is estimated to cost under $3 million, will go to bid soon after.

If the Board of County Commissioners approves the contract for the construction, it would start before the end of this year and would be completed in eight months, according to Deane.

During construction the county will maintain alternating one-way traffic to allow access to and from Goodland.

In 2002, the county reached an agreement with the city of Marco Island to transfer ownership of Goodland Drive to the newly formed city in exchange for $15 million over 15 years, according to a city report from 2018.

In 2017, the county retook possession of Goodland Drive from the city following a disagreement involving the maintenance and repair responsibilities of the roadway.

