Fall high school sports (Photo: Getty Images and Staff)

1. Collier County pushes back start of fall sports practices due to COVID-19

Collier County is joining most of the rest of Florida and pushing back the start of fall public high school sports practices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Rosenbalm, the county public schools' coordinator of interscholastic athletics, said via text that fall sports practices will start Aug. 24 "at the earliest."

The Florida High School Athletic Association's Board of Directors had voted in a nearly five-hour meeting Monday night to not change its original calendar for fall sports, meaning schools had the option of starting fall sports practices on the first allowed date, which is July 27.

But many county athletic associations responded Tuesday by announcing they would not start on that date due to rising coronavirus cases. – Adam Regan and Greg Hardwig/Staff

2. It's not just dexamethasone: Other steroids may be used to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, study says

Dexamethasone isn’t the only steroid that has shown promise in the battle against the COVID-19.

Researchers at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Health System led a study where most of their patients took prednisone, another steroid in the same family as dexamethasone, and found patients with high inflammation levels were associated with a 75% reduction in risk of going on mechanical ventilation or dying.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Hospital Medicine, also sought to pinpoint a window in which these steroids would be the most beneficial to patients with COVID-19, the illness caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Authors of the Einstein-Montefiore study found a simple blood test could dictate when a doctor should treat their patient with steroids. The blood test measures levels of C-reactive protein (CRP), which the liver produces in response to inflammation. – Adrianna Rodriguez/USA Today

Walmart stores will be closed this Thanksgiving. (Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP)

3. 'Holiday shopping will be different': Walmart says it will keep stores closed this Thanksgiving

Walmart stores will be closed this Thanksgiving, the retailer announced Tuesday.

In a memo to employees, Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner announced another bonus for employees and that stores will break from tradition and close for the holiday, which usually is the start of the holiday shopping season and Black Friday weekend.

"We know holiday shopping will be different this year, and we will be managing sales events differently," Furner wrote. "Our best ideas come from our associates, and this year we have decided to close our stores on Thanksgiving Day – Nov. 26."

Walmart stores haven't closed on Thanksgiving since the late 1980s, the company told USA Today. Christmas is the only day each year most Walmart locations close. – Kelly Tyko/USA Today

