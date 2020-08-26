Marco Island officer pulls unresponsive woman from water; death under investigation

Marco Island Police Department is investigating the death of a 70-year-old woman after a code enforcement officer pulled her from water near Residents' Beach on Tuesday morning.

A news release from the department identified the woman as Petronella “Petra” Williams from Marco Island. She was unresponsive, prompting the officer to begin CPR until Marco Island Fire-Rescue and Collier County EMS personnel arrived.

Williams was pronounced dead at Physicians Regional Hospital.

Marco Island detectives and the District 20 Medical Examiner's office are working collaboratively.

"As this is an active investigation, no additional information is available at this time," the news release states.

Contact Omar at omar.rodriguezortiz@naplesnews.com, and follow him on Twitter as @Omar_fromPR. Support his work by subscribing to Naples Daily News.