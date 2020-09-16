Everglades City man arrested on 22 counts of child pornography

A cyber tip has yielded the arrest of an Everglades City man on 22 charges related to child pornography.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office arrested Justin Stalter, 29, Tuesday after serving a search warrant at his home on the 100 block of Storter Avenue.The Sheriff's Office received a tip in May from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Dropbox account registered to Storter had uploaded 15 files containing child pornography, according to the arrest report.

The files contained videos where boys and girls, ranging from 5 to 13 years of age, were engaging in sex acts with other children or adults.

Authorities charged Stalter with 20 counts of possession of child pornography and single counts of possession of child pornography with intent to promote and transmission of child pornography.

More:Fort Myers man accused of sexual assault in Michigan once taught at Canterbury School

While searching Stalter's home, detectives found a laptop that contained 27 video files of child pornography.

Stalter was transported to the Naples Jail Center, where he is currently in custody. Bond has not been set as of Wednesday morning.

Connect with reporter Devan Patel: @DevanJPatel (Twitter) or devan.patel@naplesnews.com

More:Marco Island Police Department again fires 'Brady cop'

More:Man arrested in connection with East Naples hit-and-run that critically injured boy