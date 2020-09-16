Take a look! Marco Island installs art wraps on utility boxes

The city of Marco Island has finished wrapping the island's utility boxes with artwork selected for the "creative wraps" public art project.

Becky Irwin, member of the city's beautification committee, wrote in an email the project was possible thanks to committee members, the Marco Island Center for the Arts and local artists.

"The result is the culmination of a successful public-private partnership for the benefit of all our citizens, hopefully one of many more to come," she wrote.

Irwin wrote she suggested the idea for this project, but it was member Shelli Connelly who brought it to fruition.

"Connelly arranged the logistics of the manufacture and installation, then reached out to collaborate with Marco Island Center for the Arts to source the artwork," Irwin wrote.

The center put out the call to artists, raised funds for the winners’ awards, collected entries, organized more than 190 pieces of art and arranged the events where judges selected the best artwork without knowing who were the artists, she wrote.

In August, the center and the committee announced the winning artists whose artwork was selected to cover 11 utility boxes across the island.

The winners are Amanda Grodman, Danielle Connelly, Debra Reed, Jim Freeman, Jo-Ann Sanborn, Joe Parisi, Joey Waves, Kelly Reark, Larae Jones, Tara O'Neill, and Wanda Coady.

Among the winners are a photo taken by Freeman of driftwood on a local beach, Reed's painting of burrowing owls, Waves' photo of a tiki hut, and Reark's painting of fish underwater.

The winners received $1,000 each provided entirely by local donors, Connelly wrote.

Sanding and sealing the utility boxes, making the vinyl art wraps and installing them is estimated to cost $13,858, according to documents provided by the city.

City Council Vice Chairman Jared Grifoni invited people at a recent City Council meeting to visit each box to see them firsthand.

"Get out there and find them because they are all unique," he said Sept. 9.

Where are the utility box art wraps?

Marco stamps by Amanda Grodman — North Collier Boulevard and East Elkcam Circle

Manatee couple by Danielle Connelly — North Collier Boulevard and West Elkcam Circle

Burrowing owls family by Debra Reed — San Marco Road and Cushing Lane

Driftwood on the beach by Jim Freeman — Bald Eagle Drive and San Marco Road

Palm trees by Jo-Ann Sanborn — North Barfield Drive and San Marco Road

Snowy egrets by Joe Parisi — North Collier Boulevard and Kendall Drive

Tiki hut on the beach by Joey Waves — North Collier Boulevard and San Marco Road

Underwater fish scene by Kelly Reark — North Collier Boulevard and Bald Eagle Drive

Jolley Bridge by Larae Jones — North Collier Boulevard and North Barfield Drive

Beach balls on the poolside by Tara O'Neill — Bald Eagle Drive and West Elkcam Circle

Swimming sea turtle by Wanda Coady — Winterberry Drive and South Collier Boulevard

