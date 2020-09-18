3 To Know: Rookery extends closure, more

Marco Eagle

1. Rookery extends closure of Second Chance Critical Wildlife Area

Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, in collaboration with Audubon Florida and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), is extending the closure of Second Chance Sandbar, a designated Critical Wildlife Area within Reserve boundaries.

Second Chance is a nesting habitat for protected seabirds and shorebirds including least terns, black skimmers and Wilson's plovers. Currently, about 50 pairs of Black Skimmers are actively nesting on Second Chance along with their young, flightless chicks and nests that still contain eggs.

“This is a very sensitive period in the nesting cycle," Rookery Bay Research Reserve Director Keith Laakkonen said. "The chicks and eggs are extremely well camouflaged in the sandy terrain, and even the smallest disturbance could prove detrimental to a successful breeding season for the Black Skimmer population. The eggs and chicks can be easily crushed underfoot."

Nesting areas across Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve are monitored throughout the nesting season.

2. Industry Association presents donation to Marco Island-based charity

On Sept. 16, the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) presented a check for $75,000 to Marco Island, Florida-based charity Our Daily Bread Food Pantry.

Our Daily Bread Food Pantry started in 2016 and now serves the community by gathering and distributing more than 330,000 pounds of food.

Its base of operations is in Marco Island, with various mobile pantry outreaches across Collier County, where one in eight adults and one in five children are food insecure.

Our Daily Bread is now serving an average of 10,000 individuals a month, up from just 2,500 before the pandemic. By the end of 2020, they are on pace to serve almost 100,000 with demand growing week to week.

“We are wowed by this tremendous outpouring of support by NAPEO and its members,” said Liz Pecora for Our Daily Bread.

3. For the Love of Cats named ‘Top-rated Nonprofit’ by GreatNonprofits

For the Love of Cats announced today it has been named a “2020 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits.

For the Love of Cats provides programs throughout Collier County that include sterilizing community cats through TNR (Trap, Neuter, Return), assisting low income families with emergency and wellness veterinary care and subsidize adoption fees for senior cats to senior citizens along with other support programs to help people keep their pets.

“We are honored to be named a 2020 Top-Rated Nonprofit,” said Jan Rich, president, For the Love of Cats We are proud of our accomplishments this year, including distributing over 10,000 lbs. of dog and cat food to help people in need keep their pets during this pandemic.