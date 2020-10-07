Marco Island recognized as a top U.S. island with Condé Nast

Submitted

Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards Oct. 7 with Marco Island placing third in the category of “Best Islands in the U.S.” In addition to the destination accolade, multiple hotels and resorts were recognized as some of the best within the state.

To determine results, more than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the globe submitted an incredible number of responses rating their travel experiences to provide a full snapshot of where and how people travel today.

Additional honors for Southwest Florida properties include:

Top 15 Hotels in Florida

12 – Edgewater Beach Hotel

13 – The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

Top 30 Resorts in Florida

5 – LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort

28 – JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.” The full list of winners can be found here.

“We appreciate the readers of Condé Nast Traveler for continuing to love and support Southwest Florida and the incredibly special hotels, resorts and unique experiences that enrich the visitor’s experience,” said Jack Wert, executive director of Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB.

"As domestic travel continues to be the most accessible for Americans, we hope this accolade reminds prospective travelers to visit our distinctive area, we are ready to safely welcome them. Our destination and local partners have proven to be extremely innovative and resilient over the last few months and this recognition is exceptionally exciting and well-deserved. Now more than ever, our destination continues to provide travelers with new ways to experience Naples, Marco Island and the Everglades.”