Veterans Day event on Marco Island postponed to spring due to COVID-19

Marco Island's Veterans Day ceremony has been postponed until spring to prevent the spread of COVID-19, commander Lee Rubenstein of American Legion Post 404 said Monday.

"To place our membership, which are primarily over 60 years old, in a setting next to each other would not be a smart thing to do," he said.

Rubenstein said it is not possible to maintain social distance at an event that usually attracts 700 to 1,000 people to Veterans' Community Park.

"We hope that we can have an event in the spring when COVID-19 is not such an issue as it is presently," he said.

The date of the rescheduled event is yet to be determined.

Army veteran and City Councilor Charlette Roman said Tuesday she supports the American Legion Post's decision to postpone the event. Roman is a member of the organization.

"I think it is a very responsible decision," she said. "Many veterans here on Marco Island are in the high-risk category for COVID-19."

The announcement should not stop residents from commemorating Veterans Day, Rubenstein said. He said they should stop what they are doing at the "eleventh hour" on Nov. 11 to thank veterans for their service.

Facing an imminent invasion, Germany signed a ceasefire agreement with the Allies in France on Nov. 11, 1918. The armistice was set to come into effect at 11 a.m., officially ending World War I.

Rubenstein said residents can also put U.S. flags by veterans' graves.

"I think everyday is Veterans Day," he said.

