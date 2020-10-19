Long lines mark first day of early voting on Marco Island

It was not the rain but the hour-long wait that kept some Islanders from casting their ballot during the first day of early voting Monday.

Many who spoke to the Marco Eagle, but did not want to provide their name, said they could not wait an hour in line to vote at the Marco branch library.

"I can't stand that long so I'm leaving," one man said.

Still others did power through.

"It was worth the wait," one woman said.

More:Voters brave rain, lines for first day of early voting in Collier County

And:Marco Island City Council candidates talk rentals, water quality, police ahead of election

Most of the nine early voting locations in the county had a 45-minute to about an hour wait on Monday, Trish Robertson, public relations officer with Collier County Supervisor of Elections, said.

Robertson said people who can't wait that long can request a vote-by-mail ballot and bring it to an official drop box, come back Sunday when the waiting time is expected to be shorter or go to another precinct.

Early voting ends Oct. 31, and requests for vote-by-mail ballots sent by mail must be received by the Supervisor of Elections office no later than 5 p.m., Oct. 24.

More:Marco Island council candidates open door to assisted living facility during forum

Vote-by-mail ballots may be returned by mail or at any drop box location during early voting.

Vote-by-mail drop box locations are:

Collier County Government Complex – 3311 Tamiami Trl E, Naples Everglades City Hall – 102 Copeland Avenue N, Everglades City Golden Gate Community Center – 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples Immokalee Community Park – 321 N 1st St, Immokalee Library Headquarters – 2385 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples Marco Island Library – 210 S Heathwood Drive, Marco Island Norris Center – 755 8th Ave S, Naples North Collier Regional Park – 15000 Livingston Road, Naples Supervisor of Elections Office – 3750 Enterprise Ave, Naples

Contact Omar at omar.rodriguezortiz@naplesnews.com, and follow him on Twitter as @Omar_fromPR. Support his work by subscribing to Naples Daily News.