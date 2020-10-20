Outgoing Marco Island councilors Roman, Reed, Rios and Honig say goodbye

Outgoing Marco Island councilors Charlette Roman, Howard Reed, Victor Rios and Larry Honig said goodbye Monday during their last full meeting of the year.

Rios thanked Marco residents and city staff.

"I leave behind a lot of memories that I will never forget," Rios said. "I will remember Marco Island in my heart."

Rios, who was first elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018, announced his resignation earlier this month, and said he will be movingoff the island for personal reasons. His resignation is effective Oct. 30.

"It has been a privilege to serve the citizens of Marco Island," Roman said. "You will always have a place in my heart because I'm a part of this community too, and you will be seeing me around the island."

Reed thanked his wife and campaign manager Debra Reed. "Without (her) I couldn't have done this. I wouldn't have done this," he said.

Honig said it has been a privilege to serve the island for eight years.

"My life has been immeasurably enriched by this job," he said.

Roman and Reed announced earlier this year they would not be running for reelection, and Honig can't run due to term limits.

Roman and Reed were elected in 2016. Honig was first elected in 2012 and reelected in 2016.

City Council chairman Erik Brechnitz gave each councilor a plaque.

With the exception of Rios, the councilors will continue to be in their position until the next council meeting Nov. 9 when the newly-elected councilors will be sworn in.

"Your service is noticed, and you will be missed," Brechnitz said.

