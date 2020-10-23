3 To Know: Museum recognized by Tripadvisor; more

Marco Eagle

1. Marco Island Historical Museum recognized with 2020 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Award

The Marco Island Historical Museum has been recognized as a 2020 Travelers’ Choice “Best of the Best” award winner, ranking first out of 35 best things to do on Marco Island.

Awards are based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic. Award winners exemplify travelers’ ultimate favorite top one percent of historical museums around the globe.

"We are honored to be recognized by Tripadvisor with this award, and to be rated so highly by those who visit the Marco Island Historical Museum,” said Marco Island Historical Society Executive Director Pat Rutledge. “The Marco Island Historical Society and Museum staff look forward to continuing to welcome visitors to our award-winning museum to explore 10,000 years of Marco Island's history."

“Winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” says Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements.”

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible. Face coverings are required for entry, and social distancing and sanitizing practices are being followed. For general information visit themihs.org or call 239-252-1440.

2. Joe Simonelli joins TMP as board member and resident playwright

The Marco Players Theater is proud to announce that Joe Simonelli, an American playwright and actor, has joined the theater as a board member and resident playwright.

Simonelli writes full-length stage plays, one-acts, as well as screenplays that span across multiple genres including comedy, drama, musical and thriller.

With Neil Simon as his inspiration, he started writing comedy in 2000 and his plays have been produced in both professional and community theaters across the country.

The Marco Players has produced Simonelli’s plays including “Heaven Help Me” and “Old Ringers” and will bring the world premiere of “The Spirit of Bay Manor” and “With This Ring” to its stage during the upcoming season.

“Joining The Marco Players as the resident playwright will allow me the privilege to hone existing plays, premiere new plays, and be intimately involved to recruit and develop current and prospective actors and directors,” said Simonelli. “I had several invitations from respected Southwest Florida theaters and chose The Marco Players based on the longevity of the theater on the island and the collegial relationship I enjoy with Beverly Dahlstrom, artistic director and president of the board.”

“It is a feather in the cap for The Marco Players to welcome a published playwright to our board; we are excited to support Joe’s work and look forward to the artistic value the relationship will bring to our community,” said Dahlstrom.

To learn more about Joe Simonelli and his career accomplishments, visit joesimonelli.net/ or https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Simonelli.

3. Naples’ course hosts Florida’s 59th Men’s Senior Amateur Championship

Next week, the best senior amateur golfers in the state will descend to Naples’ Eagle Creek in hopes of capturing the title “Champion.”

Getting to Naples’ is no easy feat. Nearly 350 players will have tried to qualify first at one of six local qualifying locations around the state before finally becoming one of 132 players on October 29-31.

“Playing host to the tradition this FSGA event brings is truly an honor,” said General Manager Don Madalinksi. “Our entire staff has been preparing for weeks to make this a memorable event for the players. I know our members will enjoy watching some of the best as well.”

“The competitiveness, comradery and skill these golfers bring when competing is something we look forward to,” said Eagle Creek Head Golf Professional Jeff Jackson. “Our golf course design by Larry Packard also has the same elements as the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook which hosts the PGA Valspar Championship. We like to say we have something very similar to their Snake Pit as we share the same designer. That will be a nice challenge for the players.”

Eagle Creek Golf & Country Club is located midway between Naples and Marco Island, on 300 wooded acres of cypress, pine and palm trees.

Information: joineaglecreek.com.