Marco Island City Council sets timeline to fill Rios' seat. Here is how to apply.

Marco Island City Council set a timeline Monday to fill a vacancy following the resignation of former Councilor Victor Rios.

Residents can submit applications no later than Nov. 16 on the city's website. If necessary, City Council will have a workshop Nov. 19 to narrow the candidates to three.

Councilors will have close to two weeks staring Nov. 23 to individually and privately interview each candidate. Finalists will give presentations and councilors will select the winner during a regular meeting Dec. 7.

Any resident interested in applying must be a registered voter and a permanent resident of Marco Island, according to a city news release sent Tuesday.

Rios resigned effective Oct. 30 for personal reasons.

More:Marco Island City Councilor Victor Rios to resign for 'personal reasons'

The city charter requires the City Council to appoint a person to fill the vacancy because the remainder of Rios' unexpired term is less than 28 months. Council must complete this process within 60 days of his resignation.

To apply, go to https://www.cityofmarcoisland.com/bc/webform/online-advisory-board-application.

Council selects leadership positions, countywide committee representatives

City Council unanimously elected Councilor Jared Grifoni as its new chairman. Grifoni, elected to City Council in 2016 and reelected last week, has previously served as chairman and twice as vice chairman.

Following four tied votes, City Council unanimously elected Councilor Greg Folley as vice chairman.

Folley was automatically elected earlier this month for a two-year term after he ran unopposed. He was appointed by the council in June to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Sam Young.

More:Newly elected Marco Island councilors set priorities: state funds, water quality, development

Council also selected who will represent the city in several countywide committees.

Councilor Erik Brechnitz will continue to represent the city in the Collier County Coastal Advisory Committee along with residents Steve Koziar and Bob Roth.

The CAC assists the Collier County Commission with its beach erosion control and inlet management programs and advises the board and the Tourist Development Council on shoreline protection and restoration priorities.

The nine-member CAC is composed of three members from unincorporated Collier, three members from the city of Naples and the three members from Marco.

Council selected Folley to represent the city on the Metropolitan Planning Organization.

The MPO assists the county in planning for transportation needs and is a condition to receive federal capital or operating assistance. The nine-member MPO is composed of five members of the county commission, two representatives from Naples, one from Everglades City and one from Marco.

Council selected Grifoni to represent the city on the Tourist Development Council.

More:Marco Island residents complain about loud renters: 'We can't take it anymore'

The TDC makes recommendations to the county commission on how to use tourist development tax revenues and reviews all expenditures of revenues from the tourist development trust fund.

The nine-member TDC is composed of three elected officials: one from the county commission, one from Naples, one from Marco, and up to four tourism industry owners or operators and two individuals "involved in the tourism industry."

Council selected councilors Joseph Rola and Becky Irwin to represent the city on the Southwest Florida League of Cities.

The League provides members with advocacy tools and training programs designed for municipal officials and lobbies state legislators.

Council selected Councilor Richard Blonna to represent the city on the Southwest Florida Resilience Compact, an agreement between county and municipal governments in Southwest Florida "to collaboratively identify, prepare for, adapt to, and mitigate climate change impacts," according to Audubon Florida's website.

The next regularly scheduled City Council meeting is Dec. 7 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Contact Omar at omar.rodriguezortiz@naplesnews.com, and follow him on Twitter as @Omar_fromPR. Support his work by subscribing to Naples Daily News.