10 residents apply for Marco Island City Council seat following Rios' resignation

Ten residents applied for a Marco Island City Council seat left vacant following the resignation of Victor Rios in October.

The applicants are David J. Knoth, Nanette A. Rivera, Elizabeth E. Stephenson, Duane Thomas, Milind Limaye, Claire Babrowski, Brad Brenner, Maria C. Tobin, David J. Romano and Donald P. Dinella.

Knoth wrote in his application he held management positions at Hewlett-Packard and Agilent Technologies for more than 40 years. Knoth has an undergraduate degree in Biological Science, and master's in Business Administration from Indiana Wesleyan University where he specialized in managerial finance.

Rivera wrote she has a 40-year career in the pharmaceutical industry working for companies like Abbott Laboratories and Johnson & Johnson in management positions as well as helping with restructuring and consolidations. Rivera has a bachelor's in Industrial Engineering, and a master's in business with a specialization in finance from the University of Chicago. She is the vice president of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly of Collier and Lee counties.

More:Marco Island City Council sets timeline to fill Rios' seat. Here is how to apply.

More:Marco Island City Councilor Victor Rios to resign for 'personal reasons'

Stephenson wrote in an email she is a guardian ad Litem for the 20th judicial circuit and has ran her husband's chiropractor office since 1993.

The 20th Circuit Guardian ad Litem Program supports volunteers who advocate for abused, neglected and abandoned children in court, the child welfare system and the community, according to www.volunteermatch.org.

Stephenson has a business degree from Michigan State University, and she is a member of the Republican Club of South Collier County.

Thomas wrote he is a local marine contractor and a Navy veteran. In August, he advocated for better water quality during a council discussion on seawall manufacturing.

Capt. Limaye wrote he is a full-time pilot with American Airlines and an emergency physician. Limaye has a bachelor's in economics and computer applications, and a doctor in osteopathic medicine from Des Moines University.

Babrowski is the chairperson of the city's planning board, leading the discussion on topics like the city's comprehensive plan, a document that includes the principles and guidelines for the economic, social, physical, environmental and fiscal development of the city. The plan, required by state law, is updated every 10 years.

She also has served as executive vice president and chief operating officer for Toys R Us and in other leadership roles in Radio Shack and McDonald's. She has a master's in business from the University of Carolina.

Brenner wrote he has 40 years of experience in human resources roles and financial trading. He also has 10 years of experience managing companies in China, Singapore and the U.S. He has a bachelor's in psychology, and a master's in education from University of Bridgeport.

Tobin is the vice chair of the city's beautification advisory committee. Tobin wrote she worked as a financial analyst for Cementos del Caribe and Textiles Pepalfa in Colombia, and as a product manager for companies like Revlon. She was also regional and national sales manager with the Sun Sentinel and Miami Herald.

Tobin has a bachelor's in business administration with majors in management, finance, accounting and marketing from Universidad EAFIT in Colombia.

Romano wrote he is a systems applications specialist with DXC/Computer Science Corporation, a company he has worked for since 2001. Romano has an associate's in electrical technology, and a bachelor's in computer science engineering from University of Connecticut.

Dinella wrote he is the general manager for Madeira on Marco Island condominium since May of this year "responsible of all aspects of property management including financial, governance, vendor management and personnel." He is also a founder and managing partner of Dharma Wheel IP LLC, offering intellectual property protection, commercialization and patent prosecution consulting services.

He has a bachelor's in mechanical engineering, a master's in computer science and a juris doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law.

The city charter requires City Council to appoint a person to fill Rios' vacancy because the remainder of his unexpired term is less than 28 months. Council must complete this process within 60 days of his resignation.

At 4:45 p.m., Thursday, City Council will meet to select the top three candidates after reviewing their applications and resumes. Starting Nov. 23, councilors will individually and privately interview each candidate.

On Dec. 7, finalists will give presentations and councilors will select the winner.

Contact Omar at omar.rodriguezortiz@naplesnews.com, and follow him on Twitter as @Omar_fromPR. Support his work by subscribing to Naples Daily News.